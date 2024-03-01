Kevin Hart, Elton John, Larry David headline March entertainment in DC area

March is upon us as the nation's capital marches out of winter and into spring. WTOP has gathered all the fun events and shows you need to know about for March.

March is upon us as the nation’s capital marches out of winter and into spring.

That means entertainment in the D.C. area is blooming like the cherry blossoms!

We’re helping you mark your calendars with our March Entertainment Guide:

March 1: “Dune: Part Two” in movie theaters

March 1: “Spaceman” on Netflix starring Adam Sandler

March 1: DJ Kool at Rams Head Baltimore

March 1: John Lloyd Young at Wolf Trap

March 1-2: “Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy” at DAR Constitution Hall

March 1-3: “REACH to FOREST” at Kennedy Center

March 1-3: Capital Irish Film Festival

March 1-3: “Next to Normal” at Round House Theatre

March 1-3: “The Sensational Sea Mink-ettes” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

March 1-10: “Merrily We Roll Along” at Keegan Theatre

March 1-10: Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Soprano” at Olney Theatre

March 1-17: “Where We Belong” by Woolly Mammoth at Folger Theatre

March 1-17: “Tempestuous Elements” at Arena Stage

March 1-17: “Desperate Measures” at Constellation Theatre Company

March 1-17: “Private Jones” at Signature Theatre

March 1-24: “The Lehman Trilogy” at Shakespeare Theatre

March 1-24: “Romeo & Juliet” at Synetic Theater

March 2: Kansas at Capital One Hall

March 2: Atlantic Starr at Bethesda Theater

March 2: Maysa at Rams Head Annapolis

March 2: Trombone Shorty at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

March 2: Musiq Soulchild at The Lyric Baltimore

March 3: “The Regime” premieres on HBO starring Kate Winslet

March 3: Joe Clair at DC Improv

March 3: Donnell Rawlings at Howard Theatre

March 5: Tony Bennett Tribute at Blues Alley

March 5-7: Tedeschi Trucks at Warner Theatre

March 5-17: “The Book of Mormon” at National Theatre

March 5-April 21: “Penelope” at Signature Theatre

March 5-6: Cold War Kids at 9:30 Club (currently listed as sold out)

March 7: Marlon Wayans at Live! Casino & Hotel

March 7: Burna Boy at Capital One Arena

March 7: Burna Boy at Howard Theatre

March 7-9: NSO’s “Classics in Concert” at Kennedy Center

March 8: RuPaul at Warner Theatre

March 8: “Love Hard Tour” at CFG Bank Arena

March 8: “The Music of Billy Joel” at Capital One Hall

March 8: “Kung Fu Panda 4” in movie theaters

March 8: “Damsel” starring Millie Bobby Brown on Netflix

March 8-9: Jamie Lee at DC Improv

March 8-10: Awesome Con at Washington Convention Center

March 8-15: Ledisi at MGM National Harbor

March 9: Hannibal Buress at Capital Turnaround

March 9-23: Washington National Opera’s “Songbird” at Kennedy Center

March 9-23: “Quijote y Sancho Panza” at GALA Hispanic Theatre

March 10: Peter Frampton at Live! Casino & Hotel

March 10: Academy Awards on ABC

March 12: Sleater-Kinny at The Anthem

March 12: Natalie Jane at The Atlantis (currently listed as sold out)

March 12-31: “Company” at Kennedy Center

March 13: Bryan Adams at EagleBank Arena

March 13-April 21: “At the Wedding” at Studio Theatre

March 14: David Spade at Capital One Hall

March 14: Nickel Creek at Strathmore

March 14: William H. Macy screens “Fargo” at Warner Theatre

March 14-15: Gabriel Iglesias at EagleBank Arena

March 15: “Manhunt” miniseries on Apple TV+

March 15-16: Cindy Blackman Santana at The Carlyle Room

March 15-16: NSO’s “Evening of Duke Ellington” at Kennedy Center

March 15-17: “Spring Break” at Round House Theatre

March 15-May 18: “The Little Shop of Horrors” at Ford’s Theatre

March 16: Ireland at The Wharf for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

March 16: Chuck Brown Band at Capital One Hall

March 16: Thievery Corporation at 9:30 Club (currently listed as sold out)

March 16: Tom Rush at The Birchmere

March 16: The Yardbirds at Rams Head Annapolis

March 17: Sons of the Pioneers at Weinberg Center

March 17: Washington Area Theatre Community Honors at The Birchmere

March 18: Rhiannon Giddens at Strathmore

March 20: Fall Out Boy at CFG Bank Arena

March 20: Elton John & Bernie Taupin receive Gershwin Prize at DAR Constitution Hall

March 20: “X-Men ’97” on Disney+

March 20: Matisyahu at 9:30 Club

March 20-23: D.C. Sketchfest

March 20-April 14: National Cherry Blossom Festival

March 21: Jon Batiste at Warner Theatre

March 21: Jose Andres at Lincoln Theatre

March 21: Krayzie Bone at Baltimore Soundstage

March 21-22: Brandi Carlile at The Anthem (currently listed as sold out)

March 21-30: D.C. Environmental Film Festival

March 22: “Road House” reboot on Prime Video

March 22: “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” in movie theaters

March 22-23: Arlo Parks at 9:30 Club

March 22-23: After 7 at Bethesda Theater

March 23: “Animaniacs” at Weinberg Center

March 23: Bill Bellamy at MGM National Harbor

March 23-April 7: “The Prom” at Arlington Players

March 24: Tony Woods & Friends at DC Improv

March 24: Kevin Hart receives Mark Twain Prize at Kennedy Center

March 24: Frankie Valli at The Lyric Baltimore

March 25: Zach Bryan at Capital One Arena

March 27: The Zombies at The Birchmere

March 27-April 21: “Hester Street” at Theater J

March 28: Marty Stuart at The Birchmere

March 28-30: Finesse Mitchell at DC Improv

March 28-April 21: “Nancy” at Mosaic Theater

March 29: “A Conversation with Larry David” at The Anthem

March 29: “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” in movie theaters

March 29-May 5: “Unknown Soldier” at Arena Stage

March 30: Robert Glasper at Kennedy Center

March 31: Easter Jam in Bethesda with Junkyard Band at Bethesda Theater

March 31: Easter Brunch with The Gospel Angels at The Hamilton

