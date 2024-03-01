Kevin Hart, Elton John, Larry David headline March entertainment in DC area

March is upon us as the nation’s capital marches out of winter and into spring.
That means entertainment in the D.C. area is blooming like the cherry blossoms!
We’re helping you mark your calendars with our March Entertainment Guide:
March Entertainment Guide:
March 1: “Dune: Part Two” in movie theaters
March 1: “Spaceman” on Netflix starring Adam Sandler
March 1: DJ Kool at Rams Head Baltimore
March 1: John Lloyd Young at Wolf Trap
March 1-2: “Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy” at DAR Constitution Hall
March 1-3: “REACH to FOREST” at Kennedy Center
March 1-3: Capital Irish Film Festival
March 1-3: “Next to Normal” at Round House Theatre
March 1-3: “The Sensational Sea Mink-ettes” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
March 1-10: “Merrily We Roll Along” at Keegan Theatre
March 1-10: Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Soprano” at Olney Theatre
March 1-17: “Where We Belong” by Woolly Mammoth at Folger Theatre
March 1-17: “Tempestuous Elements” at Arena Stage
March 1-17: “Desperate Measures” at Constellation Theatre Company
March 1-17: “Private Jones” at Signature Theatre
March 1-24: “The Lehman Trilogy” at Shakespeare Theatre
March 1-24: “Romeo & Juliet” at Synetic Theater
March 2: Kansas at Capital One Hall
March 2: Atlantic Starr at Bethesda Theater
March 2: Maysa at Rams Head Annapolis
March 2: Trombone Shorty at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
March 2: Musiq Soulchild at The Lyric Baltimore
March 3: “The Regime” premieres on HBO starring Kate Winslet
March 3: Joe Clair at DC Improv
March 3: Donnell Rawlings at Howard Theatre
March 5: Tony Bennett Tribute at Blues Alley
March 5-7: Tedeschi Trucks at Warner Theatre
March 5-17: “The Book of Mormon” at National Theatre
March 5-April 21: “Penelope” at Signature Theatre
March 5-6: Cold War Kids at 9:30 Club (currently listed as sold out)
March 7: Marlon Wayans at Live! Casino & Hotel
March 7: Burna Boy at Capital One Arena
March 7: Burna Boy at Howard Theatre
March 7-9: NSO’s “Classics in Concert” at Kennedy Center
March 8: RuPaul at Warner Theatre
March 8: “Love Hard Tour” at CFG Bank Arena
March 8: “The Music of Billy Joel” at Capital One Hall
March 8: “Kung Fu Panda 4” in movie theaters
March 8: “Damsel” starring Millie Bobby Brown on Netflix
March 8-9: Jamie Lee at DC Improv
March 8-10: Awesome Con at Washington Convention Center
March 8-15: Ledisi at MGM National Harbor
March 9: Hannibal Buress at Capital Turnaround
March 9-23: Washington National Opera’s “Songbird” at Kennedy Center
March 9-23: “Quijote y Sancho Panza” at GALA Hispanic Theatre
March 10: Peter Frampton at Live! Casino & Hotel
March 10: Academy Awards on ABC
March 12: Sleater-Kinny at The Anthem
March 12: Natalie Jane at The Atlantis (currently listed as sold out)
March 12-31: “Company” at Kennedy Center
March 13: Bryan Adams at EagleBank Arena
March 13-April 21: “At the Wedding” at Studio Theatre
March 14: David Spade at Capital One Hall
March 14: Nickel Creek at Strathmore
March 14: William H. Macy screens “Fargo” at Warner Theatre
March 14-15: Gabriel Iglesias at EagleBank Arena
March 15: “Manhunt” miniseries on Apple TV+
March 15-16: Cindy Blackman Santana at The Carlyle Room
March 15-16: NSO’s “Evening of Duke Ellington” at Kennedy Center
March 15-17: “Spring Break” at Round House Theatre
March 15-May 18: “The Little Shop of Horrors” at Ford’s Theatre
March 16: Ireland at The Wharf for St. Patrick’s Day weekend
March 16: Chuck Brown Band at Capital One Hall
March 16: Thievery Corporation at 9:30 Club (currently listed as sold out)
March 16: Tom Rush at The Birchmere
March 16: The Yardbirds at Rams Head Annapolis
March 17: Sons of the Pioneers at Weinberg Center
March 17: Washington Area Theatre Community Honors at The Birchmere
March 18: Rhiannon Giddens at Strathmore
March 20: Fall Out Boy at CFG Bank Arena
March 20: Elton John & Bernie Taupin receive Gershwin Prize at DAR Constitution Hall
March 20: “X-Men ’97” on Disney+
March 20: Matisyahu at 9:30 Club
March 20-23: D.C. Sketchfest
March 20-April 14: National Cherry Blossom Festival
March 21: Jon Batiste at Warner Theatre
March 21: Jose Andres at Lincoln Theatre
March 21: Krayzie Bone at Baltimore Soundstage
March 21-22: Brandi Carlile at The Anthem (currently listed as sold out)
March 21-30: D.C. Environmental Film Festival
March 22: “Road House” reboot on Prime Video
March 22: “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” in movie theaters
March 22-23: Arlo Parks at 9:30 Club
March 22-23: After 7 at Bethesda Theater
March 23: “Animaniacs” at Weinberg Center
March 23: Bill Bellamy at MGM National Harbor
March 23-April 7: “The Prom” at Arlington Players
March 24: Tony Woods & Friends at DC Improv
March 24: Kevin Hart receives Mark Twain Prize at Kennedy Center
March 24: Frankie Valli at The Lyric Baltimore
March 25: Zach Bryan at Capital One Arena
March 27: The Zombies at The Birchmere
March 27-April 21: “Hester Street” at Theater J
March 28: Marty Stuart at The Birchmere
March 28-30: Finesse Mitchell at DC Improv
March 28-April 21: “Nancy” at Mosaic Theater
March 29: “A Conversation with Larry David” at The Anthem
March 29: “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” in movie theaters
March 29-May 5: “Unknown Soldier” at Arena Stage
March 30: Robert Glasper at Kennedy Center
March 31: Easter Jam in Bethesda with Junkyard Band at Bethesda Theater
March 31: Easter Brunch with The Gospel Angels at The Hamilton
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.