LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2024 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:

Film — “Oppenheimer”

British Film — “The Zone of Interest”

Director — Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Actor — Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Actress — Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Supporting Actor — Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Supporting Actress — Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Rising Star (voted by the public) — Mia McKenna-Bruce

Outstanding British Debut — Savannah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan, “Earth Mama”

Original Screenplay — Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Adapted Screenplay — Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”

Film Not in the English Language — “The Zone of Interest”

Musical Score — Ludwig Goransson, “Oppenheimer”

Cinematography — Hoye van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer“

Editing — Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”

Production Design — Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things”

Costume Design — Holly Waddington, “Poor Things”

Sound — Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers, “The Zone of Interest”

Casting — Susan Shopmaker, “The Holdovers”

Visual Effects — Simon Hughes, “Poor Things”

Makeup and Hair — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, “Poor Things”

Animated Film — “The Boy and the Heron”

British Short Film — “Jellyfish and Lobster”

British Short Animation — “Crab Day”

Documentary – “20 Days in Mariupol”

Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Film curator June Givanni

BAFTA Fellowship — Samantha Morton

