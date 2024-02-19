Taylor Tomlinson cracks up Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia in new Netflix standup special ‘Have It All’

Taylor Tomlinson's Netflix standup special "Have It All," was filmed at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, and premiered on Feb. 13

Taylor Tomlinson films "Taylor Tomlinson: Have it All" at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia. (Todd Rosenberg/Netflix) Taylor Tomlinson films "Taylor Tomlinson: Have it All" at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia. (Todd Rosenberg/Netflix) “How are we doing, D. C.? Thank you so much for coming! I have to be honest, my career is going very well right now. This is the last night of the biggest tour I’ve ever done and I’m filming my third Netflix special tonight!”

That’s how Taylor Tomlinson opens her new Netflix standup special “Have It All,” which premiered this past week on Feb. 13 and currently ranks in the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix.

It was filmed at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, on Nov. 18, 2023, just weeks after announcing her new late-night talk show “After Midnight,” which premiered Jan. 16 on CBS after “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Donning a shiny purple jacket over a white shirt and black jeans, Tomlinson rises up through a trapdoor elevator atop a purple platform. She then descends down a pair of symmetrical staircases cascading toward the stage like the movie set of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers’ iconic “Never Gonna Dance” finale of “Swing Time” (1936).

“How stupid was that? I came up from the floor like I’m an f’n Jonas Brother,” Tomlinson jokes. “I know that was silly and it was my idea. I’m so embarrassed that I thought of that, but it was too late when we got here to change it because men with jobs had built it and were operating it very well, I might add. I was like, ‘We can probably just like scrap it, right?’ And they were like, ‘Well, this was like a week of our lives, so …'”

The “Have It All” title of course refers to work-life balance with the trade-off of personal vs. professional goals.

“I have been so lucky in my career and the more I thought about that, I was like, ‘Yeah, Taylor, nobody has every single thing going for them as a person. You have been so blessed. Be grateful for what you have, focus on that, nobody gets to have it all — and then I saw Hugh Jackman in person and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess you can have it all, but there’s none left because God gave it all to Hugh.’ Hugh Jackman is a perfect specimen of a human man!”

Throughout the show, Tomlinson jokes about her experiences with dating apps, clogging toilets, introducing your significant other to your parents, and an irrational fear that she once swallowed an AirPod in her sleep.

“Before AirPods came out, headphones had cords on them, so if you swallowed one of those, you just pulled it out like a magician’s scarf, no big deal,” Tomlinson jokes.

She even does some funny crowd work, asking D.C. audience members for tips to cure her insomnia.

“I have to do a handstand against the wall? OK, yoga, no. … Some of us are top heavy! … Alright, what have you got? Listen to the guy you’re with talk? Are you trying to get left or are you trying to offload your partner right now? ‘This one’s available, he just talks and talks, you fall asleep eventually.’ … That’s the first time that’s happened when I asked that question. Every night of the tour, never got one of those: ‘Take this boring piece of sh*t home!'”

