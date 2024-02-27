Blink-182, The Killers, Dave Matthews to headline Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland

The Oceans Calling Festival is returning to Ocean City, Maryland, on Sept. 27, Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

The Oceans Calling Festival is returning to Ocean City, Maryland, on Sept. 27, Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

The three-day music festival kicks off with Blink-182 headlining Day 1, alongside opening acts like Cage the Elephant, Sublime, 311, Tonic, Sugar Ray and Rockville-born O.A.R., which returns from last year’s festival.

The Killers headline Day 2 for play hits like “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me,” sharing the stage with opening acts like The Offspring, The Beach Boys, Young the Giant, The All-American Rejects and Switchfoot.

Finally, the ants will go marching to see Charlottesville, Virginia native Dave Matthews Band headline on Day 3, alongside Mt. Joy, Blues Traveler, Boyz II Men, Barenaked Ladies and Counting Crows. No rain, please, Rain King!

It’s a welcome mulligan for Matthews, who was supposed to play the inaugural festival in 2022 before it got rained out by the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The band couldn’t make the rain date in 2023, instead bringing Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Incubus, The Lumineers, Weezer and Fitz & The Tantrums.

See this year’s full lineup below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oceans Calling Festival (@oceanscallingmd)

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. for pre-sale and 11 a.m. for regular sale.

General Admission (GA) starts at $160 for one day or $299 for all three days.

GA+, VIP and Platinum packages are also available at a higher cost.

Find ticket information here.

