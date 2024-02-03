LISTEN: TV Guide’s Matt Roush on end of an era for ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ fans

TV Guide's Matt Roush joined WTOP's Sarah Jacobs with what we can expect from the 12th and final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Sunday night marks the beginning of the end of an era for Larry David fans — and the Grammys air Sunday night.

The transcript below has been lightly edited for clarity.

Matt Roush: I think what you can expect is the same bad behavior and spiral into self-destruction that Larry David has made funny for 12 seasons over 25 years. One time, there was a six-year wait between seasons, you never knew when he was going to come back. You never knew if he was going to do it again. This is the 12th and he says it’s the final run. The twist in this particular season is that along the way, he does one unexpected act of generosity that of course backfires on him. But he becomes sort of like a folk hero, he’ll do everything possible to tarnish his newly golden image. So that is basically the arc of the season. As far as I can see, they keep making jokes about the fact that Larry David came back for the finale of Seinfeld, which of course, was very polarizing. So we’ll see whether he sticks the landing this time or not. But from what I’ve seen so far, I think that the fans of the show will really like it. And it’s been a good long run for sure.

Sarah Jacobs: Sure. Trevor Noah returns as host for the Grammys Sunday night. Let’s talk about the performers they’ve lined up.

Matt Roush: Yeah, you know, it really is more about the music than about anything else. It’s really about seeing how they showcase today’s and yesterday’s artists and, sure, you’re gonna get the most nominated artists to perform, but also Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa. I think what’s going to make this particular Grammy stand out is that they’re letting a couple of true living legends take the stage. I was surprised to learn that Joni Mitchell, at 80, has never performed on the live Grammys broadcast. This year she’s nominated for best folk album, and Billy Joel, who just released his first new single in 20 years or so, is going to take the stage as well. So you’re gonna have a couple of legends of all time. And of course, it’s like getting a sampler of who’s hot now.

