Wolf Trap reveals summer concert lineup

Wolf Trap just announced its summer concert lineup, bringing a ton of major music acts to Vienna, Virginia.

Filene Center at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts. (PRNewsFoto/Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts) THIS CONTENT IS PROVIDED BY PRNewsfoto and is for EDITORIAL USE ONLY**(AP Photos/ PR NEWSWIRE)

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

“Wolf Trap serves as a welcoming haven for all, where our thoughtfully curated roster of award-winning artists guarantees an opportunity for everyone to create long-lasting memories that span generations,” Wolf Trap Foundation President & C.E.O. Arvind Manocha said.

Check out the summer concert lineup for June, July, August and September below:

June 2024

Joyfully Together

A Community-Powered Singing Celebration

with Santino Fontana

June 1 | 7:30 p.m.

Led by The Washington Chorus’ Artistic Director Dr. Eugene Rogers and hosted by Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana, you won’t want to miss the second iteration of Joyfully Together: A Community Powered Singing Celebration. The Washington Chorus, Alexandria Harmonizers, Japanese Choral Society of Washington, and National Children’s Chorus showcase their unique choral styles on stage. Wolf Trap welcomes regional ensembles from schools, churches and choral societies to sing along during this energetic celebration of music and togetherness. Dr. Rogers and Fontana will lead everyone in a stellar lineup of closing numbers including Rollo Dilworth’s “United in Purpose,” Bill Withers’ “Lean On Me,” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

UNTAPPED

Weill

Seven Deadly Sins

National Orchestral Institute + Festival

June 1 | 7:30 p.m.

This “sung ballet” brings the worlds of voice, dance and orchestra together as the audience follows Anna on a journey across the United States while she tries to make enough money to build her family a home. Torn between her moral compass and the need for income, Anna splits into two: Anna I holds the moral line, while Anna II tries to follow her heart. The National Orchestral Institute + Festival (NOI+F) brings together aspiring orchestral musicians from across the country for a month of professional musical experiences. Wolf Trap Opera’s (WTO) partnership with NOI+F is built on collaborative performances between their talented musicians and WTO’s emerging opera singers.

The Beach Boys

June 2 | 3:00 p.m.

Led by Mike Love, America’s favorite surf rockers continue to ride a wave unparalleled in American music history. The Beach Boys provide the perfect summer soundtrack with songs like “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and many more.

Steven Blier and Friends

The Barns at Wolf Trap

June 2 | 2:00 p.m.

New York Festival of Song Artistic Director Steven Blier returns with a Spanish-tinged program that is sure to spice up the afternoon! He will be joined onstage by Wolf Trap Opera’s Filene Artists Amanda Batista, Andrew Gilstrap, Midori Marsh, and Laureano Quant.

John Legend

with the Wolf Trap Orchestra

A Night of Songs and Stories

June 4-6 | 8:00 p.m.

Get ready for a legendary evening when John Legend takes center stage with the Wolf Trap Orchestra. A full orchestra, band and backup singers bring rich and nuanced layers to favorites, such as “Ordinary People,” “All of Me,” “Glory” and more.

Patti LaBelle

Gladys Knight

June 8 | 8:00 p.m.

“Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle and “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight hold court with a pairing of showstopping performances. Brimming with captivating voices and soulful melodies, don’t miss a night of timeless hits including “Lady Marmalade,” “You Are My Friend,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “Every Beat of My Heart.”

Gary Clark Jr.

June 9 | 8:00 p.m.

Austin-based guitar hero Gary Clark Jr. brings songs from one of the most anticipated albums of the year to Wolf Trap. Clark has been shaping his signature sound since age 12, when he cut his teeth in the same Texas clubs where Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan molded the region’s blues-rock sound. In the five years since releasing This Land, Clark has soared to remarkable heights, clinching multiple Grammy awards and showcasing his guitar prowess in collaborations with Beyoncé and The Rolling Stones.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

June 15 | 8:00 p.m.

Trombone Shorty brings an electric show crafted in the rich music scene of his hometown of New Orleans. Evoking the tradition of the second line parades of his native city, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue fuse jazz, funk, pop, hip-hop and rock music into a celebratory and buoyant bayou sound.

Gipsy Kings

featuring Nicolas Reyes Toloache

June 16 | 8:00 p.m.

Melding deep-heated flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop to the tune of 14 million albums sold, the Grammy-winning hit-makers behind “Bamboléo” have been making music for more than 30 years. The Gipsy Kings’ music extends through generations and reflects the vibrant history of the gitanos.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Can’t Let Go Tour

JD McPherson

June 18 | 8:00 p.m.

June 19 | 8:00 p.m.

Robert Plant, one of rock’s greatest frontmen, and Alison Krauss, one of country music’s finest and most honored artists, come to Wolf Trap with songs from their two collaborative albums — Raising Sand and Raise the Roof.

Wilco

with special guest Cut Worms

June 20 | 8:00 p.m.

If “you still love rock ’n’ roll,” then you won’t want to miss Wilco. The “venerated band remains startlingly brilliant alt-rock greats” (The Guardian) as they return to Wolf Trap on the heels of their most recent release, Cousin. New tracks are at home among a set list full of fan favorites, including “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart,” “Spiders (Kidsmoke)” and more.

Mozart’s “Così fan tutte”

The Barns at Wolf Trap

Wolf Trap Opera

So Do They All

June 21 + 29 | 7:30 p.m.

June 23 + 27 | 2: 00 p.m.

Così fan tutte is Mozart’s most polarizing opera. The emotionally complex and quick-fire comedy offers an examination of sexual attitudes and the battle between love, reason and human fallibility. Often considered the perfect ensemble opera, Così features ravishing melodies and glorious arias, duets and sextets. Sung in Italian with English captions.

Out & About Festival

Brittany Howard

with Jenny Lewis | Kim Gordon | Tiny Habits | Quinn Christopherson | Okan | Be Steadwell

June 22 | Gates 2:30 p.m.

“C’mon, Britany!” Grammy winner Britany Howard, beloved by fans as the lead singer and guitarist for Alabama Shakes, headlines the 2024 Out & About Festival, a full-day festival in “America’s only national park for the performing arts.” Out & About celebrates nature, music and Pride, and showcases LGBTQ+ artists and allies who live out loud.

Salon Series

The Barns at Wolf Trap

June 23 + 28 | 7:30 p.m.

July 1 | 7:30 p.m.

The intimate essence of the recital is celebrated in these limited-capacity, artist-curated evenings. Come early to grab a bite to eat at The Barns bar and stay for a musical journey crafted by the evening’s performers. Each night will showcase wildly different programs.

Michael Feinstein

Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett

featuring The Carnegie Hall Big Band

June 26| 8:00 p.m.

You’ll get a kick out of the legendary career of the late Tony Bennet when Michael Feinstein and The Carnegie Hall Big Band perform a powerful tribute concert. Feinstein, “the singer and pianist known as the ambassador of the Great American Songbook,” (The New York Times) honors his longtime friend with songs from Bennet’s revered catalog. The band will bring to life dynamic interpretations of songs like “Rags to Riches,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Best is Yet To Come” and “Stranger in Paradise” with a multimedia experience that celebrates the iconic crooner. This show is not affiliated with the Tony Bennett Estate.

Shreya Ghoshal

All Hearts Tour

June 28 | 8:00 p.m.

Shreya Ghoshal, one of Bollywood’s music megastars, graces the Wolf Trap stage with her magnetic charisma, boundless energy and captivating visuals. Ghoshal made her Bollywood playback singing debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romance drama Devdas, leaving an indelible mark with the megahit “Dola re Dola.” With a repertoire spanning over 3,000 songs for 300 films, she has emerged as the voice for leading actresses, including Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra. Beyond her contributions as a playback singer, Ghoshal is equally revered for her dynamic live performances and has collaborated with iconic composers such as AR Rahman.

Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap Present:

Broadway In The Park

June 29 | 8:00 p.m.

Experience unforgettable live performances of your favorite show tunes as Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap come together for the fourth annual Broadway in the Park. This collaborative summer performance will feature Broadway’s brightest stars alongside the Signature Theatre voices you’ve come to know and love.

July 2024

Railroad Earth

Leftover Salmon

Yonder Mountain String Band

July 6 | 7:30 p.m.

It’s a night of genre-busing bluegrass when Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon and Yonder Mountain String Band bring their contagious improvisational jamming to Wolf Trap. Railroad Earth tops the trifecta with fan favorites “Like a Buddha,” “Mighty River,” “Bird in a House” and more. Leftover Salmon pioneered the jamgrass sound with their marathon live shows and songs like “Lovin’ In My Baby’s Eyes” and “Midnight Blues.” Grammy-nominated Yonder Mountain String Band blends rock, alternative, psychedelic and bluegrass into a package that has captivated both festivals and stadiums. This will be an unpredictable — and unforgettable — evening of music.

Aria Jukebox

The Barns at Wolf Trap

The Audience Gets To Choose

July 7 | 2:00 p.m.

The audience chooses! No really, the AUDIENCE chooses! Vote on your favorite arias sung by your favorite Filene Artists. They find out what they’ll sing when you do — live on stage!

Pilobolus

re:Creation

July 9 + 10 | 8:00 p.m.

Prepare for a night of dance like you’ve never seen before. Pilobolus, a self-professed rebellious dance company, showcases a fearless discovery of creativity. These “athlete-illusionists” of modern dance (The New York Times) test the limits of human physicality with sculptural forms that highlight the beauty of connected bodies. re:CREATION dives into a expansive dreamscape of rare gems and beloved Pilobolus classics featuring a harmonious blend of ethereal imagery, delightful humor, and powerful depth — perfect for Pilobolus fans and those new to dance.

RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles

July 11 | 8:00 p.m.

“The Magical Mystery Tour is waiting to take you away” to relive the timeless sounds of the fab four with RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles. This mesmerizing concert traverses The Beatles’ iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Magical Mystery Tour, plus all of your favorite hits. Sing along as the band weaves an unforgettable performance complete with vibrant costumes and psychedelic visuals.

Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony

National Symphony Orchestra

Ruth Reinhardt, conductor

Njioma Grevious, violin

Wolf Trap Opera Artists

July 12 | 8:00 p.m.

The National Symphony Orchestra kicks off its summer season at Wolf Trap with Beethoven’s Ninth, the symphony by which all others are measured. The cosmic drama of this colossal masterwork — its grand, emotional melodies and the tremendous closing “Ode to Joy” — reminds us why Beethoven’s final symphony resounds as loudly today as it did two centuries ago. This sublime program opens with Sphinx Concerto Competition winner Njioma Grevious performing Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s irresistibly bold and lyrical Violin Concerto.

“Star Wars: A New Hope”

National Symphony Orchestra

Emil de Cou, conductor

July 13 | 8:00 p.m.

Coming to Wolf Trap from a galaxy far, far away … the most epic space adventure of all time! Join Luke Skywalker on his journey in the film that started it all — Star Wars: A New Hope. From the triumphant opening fanfare to the ethereal “Princess Leia’s Theme,” the National Symphony Orchestra brings John Williams’ Oscar–winning score to life in this powerful, live-to-picture multimedia experience.

Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano

The Barns at Wolf Trap

In recital

David Hanlon, piano

July 14 | 2:00 p.m.

Wolf Trap Opera (WTO) alum and Grammy-nominated mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton (’09) returns for an exceptional recital at The Barns. Critically acclaimed by every major outlet covering classical music and praised by Gramophone as having “the sort of instrument you could listen to all day,” Barton is sure to make an impression on stage with her unconquerable vocals. As Wolf Trap’s 2024 Filene Artist in Residence, Barton will also work with WTO’s emerging singers on artistic and practical preparation for their careers.

Puccini’s “La bohème”

Wolf Trap Opera

National Symphony Orchestra

July 19 | 8:00 p.m.

One of the world’s most popular operas, Puccini’s romantic depiction of Parisian bohemians captivates audiences. Soaring arias and glorious melodies collide with harsh realities. Wolf Trap Opera’s bright cast will embody the relatable and endearing characters in this heart-wrenching tale sung in Italian with English captions.

Neil Gaiman

July 20 | 8:00 p.m.

Embark on a literary journey with bestselling author Neil Gaiman as he shares stories from a career that covers fantasy, science fiction, mystery and horror. Named one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2023, Gaiman elevated an entire genre with The Sandman, widely considered one of the most influential graphic novels ever. His novel American Gods was chosen as one of the most important books since 1900 by the New York Public Library. Gaiman has worked closely with the film and television adaptations of his works, including Coraline, The Sandman, American Gods, Stardust, Good Omen, and the upcoming Anansi Boys.

“Ghostbusters in Concert”

National Symphony Orchestra

Emil de Cou, conductor

July 26 |8:00 p.m.

They’re here to save the world! The Oscar-nominated film stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis as eccentric parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. Experience the beloved ’80s classic like never before as the National Symphony Orchestra performs Elmer Bernstein’s Grammy-nominated score and Ray Parker Jr.’s Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping theme song, “Ghostbusters,” live to film! Who you gonna call?!

Black Pumas

July 28| 8:00 p.m.

“It’s a good day to be” at Wolf Trap when seven-me Grammy nominee Black Pumas showcase their blend of soul, symphonic pop, jazz-funk and psychedelia live in concert. The Austin-bred duo followed up their acclaimed self-titled debut album, which includes hits “Black Moon Rising” and “Colors,” with Chronicles of a Diamond in 2023. Black Pumas’ mix of favorites and new songs will have the Filene Center rocking with fresh beats, harmonies and blistering guitar riffs.

August 2024

“Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me”

August 1| 8:00 p.m.

Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, NPR’s weekly news quiz program, tests your knowledge of what’s real and what’s made up. The Peabody Award-winning show returns to Wolf Trap with its signature fast-paced, irreverent look at the week’s news, hosted by Peter Sagal along with official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis.

Lauren Daigle

August 3| 8:00 p.m.

Grammy winner Lauren Daigle brings a bevy of hit songs — including “Thank God I Do,” “You Say,” “Look Up Child” and more — from her four studio albums to the Filene Center this summer. Daigle has mastered the contemporary Christian-pop crossover and her music, with its positive messages and soulful Southern sound, have made her a mainstay on the Billboard charts.

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

August 9| 8:00 p.m.

Lyle Lovett, one of country music’s icons, returns to Wolf Trap for a dazzling live experience with his Large Band. The trailblazing Texan’s eclectic repertoire and greatest hits — including “If I Had a Boat,” “She’s No Lady,” and “Here I Am” — showcase his diverse blend of storytelling and captivating sounds in an unforgettable evening. Preservation Hall Jazz Band, flame keepers of New Orleans’ jazz legacy, start off the show.

Kevin Puts’ Silent Night

The Barns at Wolf Trap

Wolf Trap Opera

August 9 + 17 | 7:30 p.m.

August 11 + 15 | 2:00 p.m.

Kevin Puts’ Pulitzer Prize-winning opera — based on a surprising Christmas truce during World War I as depicted in the 2005 film Joyeux Noël—can stand on its own anytime of the year. Evoking different national styles from simple folk tunes to magnificently orchestrated solo and choral pieces, the score captures the energy of battle-hardened soldiers and the vivid experience of peace. Sung in English, German, French, Italian, and Latin with English captions.

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024

August 10| 1:00 p.m. + 7:00 p.m.

KIDZ BOP LIVE! is the ultimate family-friendly pop concert for children (and their parents!). Featuring awesome sets, costumes, choreography and surprises, families can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP kids as they perform today’s biggest hits on stage, including “Anti-Hero,” “About That Time,” “As It Was” and many more.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

August 11| 8:00 p.m.

You can dance, you can jive, and have the time of your life at The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA. Sing along to ABBA’s iconic hits including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S.,” “Waterloo” and many more performed by the top ABBA tribute group in the world.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Cécile McLorin Salvant

August 15| 8:00 p.m.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis brings the brass — plus piano, drums and bass — to Wolf Trap for an evening of improvisation and inspiration. A nine-time Grammy winner, National Endowment of the Arts Jazz Master and Pulitzer Prize recipient, Marsalis is the artistic director for the 15-member big band and one of the most prominent jazz musicians today. The light-playing ensemble shares their works and interprets the classics in this can’t-miss show.

Jazz singer, composer, and MacArthur “genius grant” recipient Cécile McLorin Salvant opens the show with her captivating voice.

Boyz II Men

Bell Biv DeVoe

August 17 + 18| 8:00 p.m.

Boyz II Men return to Wolf Trap with their sweet soul harmonies and swaggering beats immortalized on hits “Motownphilly,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “On Bended Knee” and more. Fellow ’90s hitmakers Bell Biv DeVoe complete this cool co-bill. Bell Biv DeVoe creates their new jack swing sound by combining elements of soul and R&B with hip-hop on megahits “Poison,” “Do Me!” and more.

Andrew Bird

Amadou & Mariam

August 21| 8:00 p.m.

Internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, whistler, and songwriter Andrew Bird is joined by Mali duo Amadou & Mariam for a night of eclectic and imaginative indie-folk. Bird’s fan favorites like “Pulaski at Night,” “Three White Horses,” and “Sisyphus” are perfectly paired with Amadou & Mariam’s “lyrical melodies and joyful sounds” (NPR).

Indigo Girls

Melissa Etheridge

August 25| 8:00 p.m.

Trendsetting rock icons Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge return to Wolf Trap for a night of memorable music. With 20 Grammy nominations and millions of albums sold between them, the Indigo Girls and Etheridge have defined a generaon of heartland rock and folk-fusion music. The Indigo Girls bring you “Closer to Fine” with singles “Galileo,” and “Shame on You,” while “All American Girl” Etheridge showcases hits “Bring Me Some Water” and “Come to My Window.”

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack

with the National Symphony Orchestra

Steven Reineke, conductor

August 28 + 29| 8:00 p.m.

Each night, the rock ’n’ roll legend presents a completely unique set featuring hits from the expansive Grateful Dead catalogue, Weir’s solo albums and beloved covers. Original orchestrations provided by Stanford professor and composer Dr. Giancarlo Aquilanti.

A years-in-the-making project, Weir unveiled these orchestral arrangements during a four-night run of critically acclaimed ensemble performances at The Kennedy Center in fall 2022 with the National Symphony Orchestra. This summer, fans will experience these special shows at Wolf Trap’s outdoor oasis.

September 2024

An Evening with The Washington Ballet

A Kay Shouse Great Performance

September 5| 8:00 p.m.

Experience a night of dance brilliance with The Washington Ballet, featuring George Balanchine’s timeless Stravinsky Violin Concerto and a world premiere by Jennifer Archibald. The Washington Ballet’s new Artistic Director Edwaard Liang’s Murmuration, inspired by starling flight patterns, captivates with Ezio Bosso’s music. This mixed repertoire promises a seamless blend of classical and contemporary, celebrating Balanchine’s legacy and pushing the boundaries of dance. Don’t miss this dynamic showcase on the intersection of tradition and innovation.

Waxahatchee

Snail Mail | Tim Heidecker

September 6| 8:00 p.m.

Indie rockers Waxahatchee and Snail Mail join comedian and musician Tim Heidecker for an evening under the stars at Wolf Trap. Waxahatchee, the work of Kae Crutchfield, has released three Top 10 Billboard folk albums in the past decade. Snail Mail, a project of Maryland native Lindsey Jordan, delivers emotionally vulnerable songwriting with a doctorate in shredding, and she was recognized recently by Rolling Stone as one of the top 250 guitarists ever. Heidecker, best known as half of the comedy duo Tim & Eric, released his sixth solo album High School in 2022.

Julieta Venegas

September 7| 8:00 p.m.

Known for her global hits “Eres para mí,” “Lento” and “Limón y sal,” Julieta Venegas’ music has been recognized with multiple Latin Grammys and a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album. On her most recent album Tu Historia, Venegas, armed with her trademark accordion, displays her “tender and comforting” voice on songs about “embracing your past and wearing your mistakes like a badge of honor” (NPR).

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Alejandro Escovedo

September 11| 8:00 p.m.

One of the greatest songwriters of his generation, Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, mix soulful stompers like “Hope the High Road” and “Cumberland Gap” with emotional love songs such as “If We Were Vampires” and “Cover Me Up.” Armed with a pair of Grammys each for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song, Isbell turns a mirror on the people and places across America.

James Taylor & His All-Star Band

September 12 + 14 + 15| 8:00 p.m.

Since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968, James Taylor has established himself as a singular artist whose music embodies the art of songwriting in its most personal and universal forms. “Fire and Rain,” “How Sweet It Is,” “Carolina In My Mind” and more are songs that elicit a heartfelt emotion in us all. You know “You’ve Got A Friend” when you experience James Taylor live in concert at Wolf Trap.

Kristen Chenoweth

Alan Cumming

September 13| 8:00 p.m.

From starring in the 1999 film adaptation of Annie to hosting the 2015 Tony Awards to their latest collaboration on Apple TV+’s musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming are two of Broadway’s brightest stars and longtime friends who share an undeniable chemistry. The Tony winners perform individual sets — and if we’re lucky, a duet or two — of Broadway’s greatest hits at Wolf Trap.

Expect more shows to be announced in the coming weeks.

