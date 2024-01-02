Jordin Sparks, Seth Meyers, Audra McDonald headline January entertainment in DC

A new year also brings a new month of fun events around the D.C. area. We're helping you mark your calendar with our January Entertainment Guide.

Is your New Year’s resolution to get out and about town a little more often?

A new year also brings a new month of fun events around the D.C. area. We’re helping you mark your calendar with our January Entertainment Guide:

January Entertainment Guide

Jan. 2-6: “The Snow Maiden” at Synetic Theater

Jan. 2-7: “Ragtime” at Signature Theatre

Jan. 2-7: “The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe” at Adventure Theatre

Jan. 2-14: “As You Like It” at Shakespeare Theatre

Jan. 2-14: “Swept Away” at Arena Stage

Jan. 2-14: “Fat Ham” at Studio Theatre

Jan. 2-21: “Frozen” at The Kennedy Center

Jan. 4-14: “How to Be a Korean Woman” at Theater J

Jan. 5: The Warped Tour Band at The Fillmore

Jan. 5-6: Ricky Skaggs at The Birchmere

Jan. 5-6: Aaron Lewis at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Jan. 7: Golden Globes on CBS

Jan. 7: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood at Capital One Hall

Jan. 10: Tool at CFG Bank Arena

Jan. 10-Feb. 18: “Love, Love, Love” at Studio Theatre

Jan. 11: Rick Springfield & Richard Marx at Capital One Hall

Jan. 11-13: Wagner’s “The Ring Without Words” at Kennedy Center

Jan. 12: “Dancing with the Stars” at MGM National Harbor

Jan. 12-13: Seth Meyers at Kennedy Center

Jan. 12-14: Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper at Warner Theatre

Jan. 13: The Gap Band’s Charlie Wilson at MGM National Harbor

Jan. 13-14: “The Other Side” at The Kennedy Center

Jan. 14: Critics Choice Awards on The CW

Jan. 14: “True Detective” Season 4 on HBO

Jan. 14: Rare Essence at The Hamilton

Jan. 15: Emmy Awards on Fox

Jan. 12: “Lift” on Netflix

Jan. 13: Junior Marvin & The Wailers at The Hamilton

Jan. 13: Jeff Dunham at EagleBank Arena

Jan. 13: “And That’s Why We Drink: On The Rocks Tour” at Lincoln Theatre

Jan. 14: Tony Woods at DC Improv

Jan. 15: “Let Freedom Ring” with Jordin Sparks at The Kennedy Center

Jan. 16: Story of the Year at Rams Head Baltimore

Jan. 16-21: The Del McCoury Band at Wolf Trap

Jan. 16-Feb. 14: Burt Bacharach Tribute at Signature Theatre

Jan. 18: Stephen Percy of Ratt at Rams Head Baltimore

Jan. 18-20: Kym Whitley at DC Comedy Loft

Jan. 19: “Batman” live in concert at Warner Theatre

Jan. 19: Bey vs. Tay Dance Party at 9:30 Club

Jan. 19: American Opera Initiatives at The Kennedy Center

Jan. 19: Ava DuVernay’s “Origin” opens in movie theaters

Jan. 19-20: Andrew Schulz at DAR Constitution Hall

Jan. 19-March 3: “Mindplay” at Arena Stage

Jan. 20: The Blackbyrds at Howard Theatre

Jan. 20: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim at The Kennedy Center

Jan. 20-21: “I Got Life: The Music of Nina Simone” at Blues Alley

Jan. 21: The Smithereens at Rams Head Annapolis

Jan. 22: Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken at Bethesda Theater

Jan. 22-23: Three Dog Night at Rams Head Annapolis

Jan. 23: Oscar nominees announced

Jan. 23-28: “Annie” at National Theatre

Jan. 24: Herman’s Hermits at The Birchmere

Jan. 24-Feb. 25: “Next to Normal” at Round House Theatre

Jan. 25-28: Jim Gaffigan at Constitution Hall

Jan. 25-28: Reading Room Festival at Folger Theatre

Jan. 26: Peabo Bryson at Bethesda Theater

Jan. 26: Wynton Marsalis at Strathmore

Jan. 26: Carlos Ballarta at Capital Turnaround

Jan. 26: Union Stage presents Brad Upton at Miracle Theatre

Jan. 26: “All of Us Strangers” opens in movie theaters

Jan. 26: “Masters of the Air” miniseries debuts on Apple

Jan. 26-Feb. 4: “Shen Yun” at The Kennedy Center

Jan. 26-Feb. 4: “Tick Tick… BOOM!” at The Kennedy Center

Jan. 27: WWE “Royal Rumble” on Peacock

Jan. 27: Grace Potter at The Anthem

Jan. 27: Willie Nile at The Hamilton

Jan. 27: John Cusack hosts “Say Anything” at Warner Theatre

Jan. 27-28: “Monster Jam” at Capital One Arena

Jan. 28: Mayer Hawthorne at The Atlantis

Jan. 30: Audra McDonald at The Kennedy Center

Jan. 31: Pun DMV at DC Improv

