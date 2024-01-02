Jordin Sparks, Seth Meyers, Audra McDonald headline January entertainment in DC

Is your New Year’s resolution to get out and about town a little more often?
A new year also brings a new month of fun events around the D.C. area. We’re helping you mark your calendar with our January Entertainment Guide:
January Entertainment Guide
Jan. 2-6: “The Snow Maiden” at Synetic Theater
Jan. 2-7: “Ragtime” at Signature Theatre
Jan. 2-7: “The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe” at Adventure Theatre
Jan. 2-14: “As You Like It” at Shakespeare Theatre
Jan. 2-14: “Swept Away” at Arena Stage
Jan. 2-14: “Fat Ham” at Studio Theatre
Jan. 2-21: “Frozen” at The Kennedy Center
Jan. 4-14: “How to Be a Korean Woman” at Theater J
Jan. 5: The Warped Tour Band at The Fillmore
Jan. 5-6: Ricky Skaggs at The Birchmere
Jan. 5-6: Aaron Lewis at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Jan. 7: Golden Globes on CBS
Jan. 7: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood at Capital One Hall
Jan. 10: Tool at CFG Bank Arena
Jan. 10-Feb. 18: “Love, Love, Love” at Studio Theatre
Jan. 11: Rick Springfield & Richard Marx at Capital One Hall
Jan. 11-13: Wagner’s “The Ring Without Words” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 12: “Dancing with the Stars” at MGM National Harbor
Jan. 12-13: Seth Meyers at Kennedy Center
Jan. 12-14: Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper at Warner Theatre
Jan. 13: The Gap Band’s Charlie Wilson at MGM National Harbor
Jan. 13-14: “The Other Side” at The Kennedy Center
Jan. 14: Critics Choice Awards on The CW
Jan. 14: “True Detective” Season 4 on HBO
Jan. 14: Rare Essence at The Hamilton
Jan. 15: Emmy Awards on Fox
Jan. 12: “Lift” on Netflix
Jan. 13: Junior Marvin & The Wailers at The Hamilton
Jan. 13: Jeff Dunham at EagleBank Arena
Jan. 13: “And That’s Why We Drink: On The Rocks Tour” at Lincoln Theatre
Jan. 14: Tony Woods at DC Improv
Jan. 15: “Let Freedom Ring” with Jordin Sparks at The Kennedy Center
Jan. 16: Story of the Year at Rams Head Baltimore
Jan. 16-21: The Del McCoury Band at Wolf Trap
Jan. 16-Feb. 14: Burt Bacharach Tribute at Signature Theatre
Jan. 18: Stephen Percy of Ratt at Rams Head Baltimore
Jan. 18-20: Kym Whitley at DC Comedy Loft
Jan. 19: “Batman” live in concert at Warner Theatre
Jan. 19: Bey vs. Tay Dance Party at 9:30 Club
Jan. 19: American Opera Initiatives at The Kennedy Center
Jan. 19: Ava DuVernay’s “Origin” opens in movie theaters
Jan. 19-20: Andrew Schulz at DAR Constitution Hall
Jan. 19-March 3: “Mindplay” at Arena Stage
Jan. 20: The Blackbyrds at Howard Theatre
Jan. 20: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim at The Kennedy Center
Jan. 20-21: “I Got Life: The Music of Nina Simone” at Blues Alley
Jan. 21: The Smithereens at Rams Head Annapolis
Jan. 22: Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken at Bethesda Theater
Jan. 22-23: Three Dog Night at Rams Head Annapolis
Jan. 23: Oscar nominees announced
Jan. 23-28: “Annie” at National Theatre
Jan. 24: Herman’s Hermits at The Birchmere
Jan. 24-Feb. 25: “Next to Normal” at Round House Theatre
Jan. 25-28: Jim Gaffigan at Constitution Hall
Jan. 25-28: Reading Room Festival at Folger Theatre
Jan. 26: Peabo Bryson at Bethesda Theater
Jan. 26: Wynton Marsalis at Strathmore
Jan. 26: Carlos Ballarta at Capital Turnaround
Jan. 26: Union Stage presents Brad Upton at Miracle Theatre
Jan. 26: “All of Us Strangers” opens in movie theaters
Jan. 26: “Masters of the Air” miniseries debuts on Apple
Jan. 26-Feb. 4: “Shen Yun” at The Kennedy Center
Jan. 26-Feb. 4: “Tick Tick… BOOM!” at The Kennedy Center
Jan. 27: WWE “Royal Rumble” on Peacock
Jan. 27: Grace Potter at The Anthem
Jan. 27: Willie Nile at The Hamilton
Jan. 27: John Cusack hosts “Say Anything” at Warner Theatre
Jan. 27-28: “Monster Jam” at Capital One Arena
Jan. 28: Mayer Hawthorne at The Atlantis
Jan. 30: Audra McDonald at The Kennedy Center
Jan. 31: Pun DMV at DC Improv
