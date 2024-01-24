Helen Hayes Award nominations ‘swept away’ by Arena Stage in battle of best local theater

Nominations for the 40th Helen Hayes Awards were announced this week, honoring excellence in professional theater in the nation's capital.

Susan Rome and Ed Gero star in "Angels in America" at Arena Stage.(Courtesy Margot Schulman) Susan Rome and Ed Gero star in "Angels in America" at Arena Stage.(Courtesy Margot Schulman) Nominations for the 40th Helen Hayes Awards were announced this week at the ATLAS Performing Arts Center on H Street, Northeast, honoring the best theater in the nation’s capital.

Judges considered 44 musicals and 107 plays, including 36 world premieres, divvying 41 categories into “Helen” — non-equity casts that are majority nonunion — and “Hayes” — equity casts that are majority union.

On the union side, Arena Stage’s “Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches” leads the way with 12 nominations, including Outstanding Play (Hayes) where it’ll battle “Fat Ham” at Studio Theatre, “Here There Are Blueberries” at Shakespeare Theatre Company, “King of the Yees” at Signature Theatre and “My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

Arena Stage also leads the musical side with 12 nominations for “Swept Away,” which competes for Outstanding Musical (Hayes) against “Fela!” by Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre, “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at the Kennedy Center, “Shout Sister Shout!” by Ford’s Theatre and “Ragtime” by Signature Theatre.

On the nonunion side, the nominees for Outstanding Musical (Helen) are “In the Heights” by NextStop Theatre Company, “Ride the Cyclone” by NextStop Theatre Company, “Seussical” by Keegan Theatre, “Something Rotten” by Toby’s Dinner Theatre’ and “Spring Awakening” by Monumental Theatre Company.

Finally, the nominees for Outstanding Play (Helen) are “Agreste (Drylands)” at Spooky Action Theater, “How the Light Gets In” at 1st Stage, “La Salpêtrière” at Taffety Punk Theatre Company, “The Honey Trap” at Solas Nua, “The Last Match” at 1st Stage and “The Tell-Tale Heart” at Synetic Theater.

Overall, Arena Stage earned the most nominations with 32, followed by Signature Theatre with 20.

Longtime Washington Post theater critic Peter Marks will receive the 2024 Helen Hayes Tribute Award. Marks recently stepped down after serving in the role for 21 years.

Named for the iconic D.C. native actress, the Helen Hayes Awards has honored excellence in professional theater throughout our region for four decades.

Winners will be crowned Monday, May 20, at The Anthem in D.C.

See all the nominees here.

