From ‘Abbott Elementary’ to ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ when will your favorite TV shows return in 2024?

A new year typically means that your favorite television shows are about to return with fresh episodes.

However, this year is extra exciting because countless shows have been on hiatus since last year’s Hollywood strikes.

Below are some highlights of returning series and brand new shows on the horizon in 2024:

Jan. 3:

“I Can See Your Voice” Season 4 on FOX

Jan. 4:

“The Brothers Sun” Season 1 on Netflix

Jan. 5:

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 16 on MTV

Jan. 7:

“All Creatures Great and Small” Season 4 on PBS

Jan. 8:

“Antiques Roadshow” Season 28 on PBS

Jan. 9:

“Big Little Brawlers” Season 1 on Discovery

Jan. 10:

“Echo” Season 1 on Disney+

Jan. 11:

“Ted” Season 1 on Peacock

Jan. 12:

“Criminal Record” Season 1 on Apple TV+

Jan. 14:

“True Detective” Season 4 on HBO

“Monsieur Spade” Season 1 on AMC

Jan. 16:

“Death and Other Details” Season 1 on Hulu

Jan. 17:

“Chicago Med” Season 9 on NBC

“Chicago Fire” Season 12 on NBC

“Chicago P.D.” Season 11 on NBC

Jan. 18:

“Law & Order” Season 23 on NBC

“Law & Order: SVU” Season 25 on NBC

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” Season 4 on NBC

Jan. 20:

“Saturday Night Live” Season 49 (Part 2) on NBC

Jan. 22:

“The Bachelor” Season 28 on ABC

Jan. 25:

“Sexy Beast” on Paramount+

Jan. 26:

“Expats” Season 1 on Prime Video

“Masters of the Air” Season 1 on Apple TV+

Jan. 27:

“Love & Marriage: D.C.” Season 3 on OWN

Jan. 30:

“Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 on Bravo

Feb. 2:

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Season 1 on Prime Video

Feb. 4:

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 on HBO

Feb. 7:

“Abbott Elementary” Season 3 on ABC

“Not Dead Yet” Season 2 on ABC

“The Conners” Season 6 on ABC

Feb. 11:

“Tracker” Season 1 on CBS

Feb. 12:

“The Neighborhood” Season 6 on CBS

“NCIS” Season 21 on CBS

“NCIS: Hawai’i” Season 3 on CBS

Feb. 13:

“FBI” Season 6 on CBS

“FBI: International” Season 3 on CBS

“FBI: Most Wanted” Season 5 on CBS

Feb. 14:

“The New Look” Season 1 on Apple TV+

“Love Is Blind” Season 6 on Netflix

Feb. 15:

“Young Sheldon” Season 7 on CBS

“Ghosts” Season 3 on CBS

Feb. 16:

“S.W.A.T.” Season 7 on CBS

“Fire Country” Season 2 on CBS

“Blue Bloods” Season 14 on CBS

“Life & Beth” Season 2 on Hulu

Feb. 18:

“American Idol” Season 22 on ABC

“The Equalizer” Season 4 on CBS

“CSI: Vegas” Season 3 on CBS

Feb. 20:

“The Rookie” Season 6 on ABC

“The Good Doctor” Season 7 on ABC

Feb. 21:

“Constellation” Season 1 on Apple TV+

Feb. 22:

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 1 on Netflix

Feb. 25:

“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” Season 1 on AMC

Feb. 26:

“The Voice” Season 25 on NBC

Feb. 28:

“Survivor” Season 46 on CBS

March 3:

“The Regime” Season 1 on HBO

March 6:

“The Masked Singer” Season 10 on FOX

“Family Guy” Season 22 (Part 2) on FOX

March 13:

“The Amazing Race” Season 36 on CBS

March 14:

“9-1-1” Season 7 on ABC

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 20 on ABC

“Girls5eva” Season 3 on Netflix

March 15:

“Manhunt” Season 1 on Apple TV+

March 20:

“Palm Royale” Season 1 on Apple TV+

March 21:

“3 Body Problem” Season 1 on Netflix

March (TBD):

“Apples Never Fall” Season 1 on Peacock

April (TBD):

“Star Trek: Discovery” Season 5 on Paramount+

April 6:

“Say Yes to the Dress” Season 23 on TLC

April 12:

“Fallout” Season 1 on Prime Video

May 16:

“Bridgerton” Season 3 on Netflix

Spring (TBD):

“The Upshaws” Season 3 (Part 2) on Netflix

Summer (TBD):

“House of the Dragon” Season 2 on HBO

November (TBD):

“Yellowstone” Season 5 (Part 2) on Paramount Network

**I also saw this very curious social media post for Apple’s “Severance,” so stay tuned:

