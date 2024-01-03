From ‘Abbott Elementary’ to ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ when will your favorite TV shows return in 2024?

A new year typically means that your favorite television shows are about to return with fresh episodes.
However, this year is extra exciting because countless shows have been on hiatus since last year’s Hollywood strikes.
Below are some highlights of returning series and brand new shows on the horizon in 2024:
Jan. 3:
“I Can See Your Voice” Season 4 on FOX
Jan. 4:
“The Brothers Sun” Season 1 on Netflix
Jan. 5:
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 16 on MTV
Jan. 7:
“All Creatures Great and Small” Season 4 on PBS
Jan. 8:
“Antiques Roadshow” Season 28 on PBS
Jan. 9:
“Big Little Brawlers” Season 1 on Discovery
Jan. 10:
“Echo” Season 1 on Disney+
Jan. 11:
“Ted” Season 1 on Peacock
Jan. 12:
“Criminal Record” Season 1 on Apple TV+
Jan. 14:
“True Detective” Season 4 on HBO
“Monsieur Spade” Season 1 on AMC
Jan. 16:
“Death and Other Details” Season 1 on Hulu
Jan. 17:
“Chicago Med” Season 9 on NBC
“Chicago Fire” Season 12 on NBC
“Chicago P.D.” Season 11 on NBC
Jan. 18:
“Law & Order” Season 23 on NBC
“Law & Order: SVU” Season 25 on NBC
“Law & Order: Organized Crime” Season 4 on NBC
Jan. 20:
“Saturday Night Live” Season 49 (Part 2) on NBC
Jan. 22:
“The Bachelor” Season 28 on ABC
Jan. 25:
“Sexy Beast” on Paramount+
Jan. 26:
“Expats” Season 1 on Prime Video
“Masters of the Air” Season 1 on Apple TV+
Jan. 27:
“Love & Marriage: D.C.” Season 3 on OWN
Jan. 30:
“Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 on Bravo
Feb. 2:
“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Season 1 on Prime Video
Feb. 4:
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 on HBO
Feb. 7:
“Abbott Elementary” Season 3 on ABC
“Not Dead Yet” Season 2 on ABC
“The Conners” Season 6 on ABC
Feb. 11:
“Tracker” Season 1 on CBS
Feb. 12:
“The Neighborhood” Season 6 on CBS
“NCIS” Season 21 on CBS
“NCIS: Hawai’i” Season 3 on CBS
Feb. 13:
“FBI” Season 6 on CBS
“FBI: International” Season 3 on CBS
“FBI: Most Wanted” Season 5 on CBS
Feb. 14:
“The New Look” Season 1 on Apple TV+
“Love Is Blind” Season 6 on Netflix
Feb. 15:
“Young Sheldon” Season 7 on CBS
“Ghosts” Season 3 on CBS
Feb. 16:
“S.W.A.T.” Season 7 on CBS
“Fire Country” Season 2 on CBS
“Blue Bloods” Season 14 on CBS
“Life & Beth” Season 2 on Hulu
Feb. 18:
“American Idol” Season 22 on ABC
“The Equalizer” Season 4 on CBS
“CSI: Vegas” Season 3 on CBS
Feb. 20:
“The Rookie” Season 6 on ABC
“The Good Doctor” Season 7 on ABC
Feb. 21:
“Constellation” Season 1 on Apple TV+
Feb. 22:
“Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 1 on Netflix
Feb. 25:
“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” Season 1 on AMC
Feb. 26:
“The Voice” Season 25 on NBC
Feb. 28:
“Survivor” Season 46 on CBS
March 3:
“The Regime” Season 1 on HBO
March 6:
“The Masked Singer” Season 10 on FOX
“Family Guy” Season 22 (Part 2) on FOX
March 13:
“The Amazing Race” Season 36 on CBS
March 14:
“9-1-1” Season 7 on ABC
“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 20 on ABC
“Girls5eva” Season 3 on Netflix
March 15:
“Manhunt” Season 1 on Apple TV+
March 20:
“Palm Royale” Season 1 on Apple TV+
March 21:
“3 Body Problem” Season 1 on Netflix
March (TBD):
“Apples Never Fall” Season 1 on Peacock
April (TBD):
“Star Trek: Discovery” Season 5 on Paramount+
April 6:
“Say Yes to the Dress” Season 23 on TLC
April 12:
“Fallout” Season 1 on Prime Video
May 16:
“Bridgerton” Season 3 on Netflix
Spring (TBD):
“The Upshaws” Season 3 (Part 2) on Netflix
Summer (TBD):
“House of the Dragon” Season 2 on HBO
November (TBD):
“Yellowstone” Season 5 (Part 2) on Paramount Network
**I also saw this very curious social media post for Apple’s “Severance,” so stay tuned:
