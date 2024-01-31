February entertainment guide 2024: Jay Pharoah and Monica performing in DC area

February brings more than just the Grammys, the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.
Tons of exciting local events are coming to D.C., Maryland and Virginia next month.
We’re helping you mark your calendars with our February Entertainment Guide:
February Entertainment Guide
Feb. 1: “Genius: MLK/X” on National Geographic
Feb. 1-4: “Tick, Tick … Boom!” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 1-4: “Shen Yun” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 1-25: “Next to Normal” at Round House Theatre
Feb. 1-March 3: “Mindplay” at Arena Stage
Feb. 1-March 3: “Love, Love, Love” at Studio Theatre
Feb. 1-March 10: “A Chorus Line” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Feb. 2: Extreme and Living Colour at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Feb. 2: Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies at Kennedy Center
Feb. 2: “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” premieres on Apple TV+
Feb. 2: “Groundhog Day” screening at Miracle Theatre
Feb. 2-4: “I Am Not Your Negro” at AFI Silver Theatre
Feb. 2-11: “The Girl Who Became Legend” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 3-18: “Anton in Show Business” at Arlington Players
Feb. 3-March 3: “Merrily We Roll Along” at Keegan Theatre
Feb. 4: Grammy Awards on CBS
Feb. 4: Tom Segura at The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel
Feb. 4-March 3: “The Sensational Sea Mink-ettes” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Feb. 4: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” final season on HBO
Feb. 4-10: Matteo Lane at Kennedy Center
Feb. 6-March 10: “Private Jones” at Signature Theatre
Feb. 6-7: Roseanne Cash at The Birchmere
Feb. 7: “Abbott Elementary” returns on ABC
Feb. 7-9: NSO presents Korngold and Beethoven at Kennedy Center
Feb. 7-March 10: “Lend Me A Soprano” at Olney Theatre Center
Feb. 8: A.J. Croce at Warner Theatre
Feb. 9: Marc Anthony at Capital One Arena
Feb. 9: Paul Mecurio at Rams Head Annapolis
Feb. 9-10: Stephanie J. Block at Wolf Trap
Feb. 9-10: Greensky Bluegrass with Molly Tuttle/Melt at The Anthem
Feb. 9-March 24: “Romeo & Juliet” at Synetic Theater
Feb. 10: Reggae Fest D.C. at Howard Theatre
Feb. 10: Story District’s “Sucker for Love” at Lincoln Theatre
Feb. 11: Super Bowl with Usher Halftime Show on CBS
Feb. 12: Jon Stewart returns to “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central
Feb. 13: Disturbed at CFG Bank Arena
Feb. 13-18: Temptations musical “Ain’t Too Proud” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 14: “A Date with John Waters” at Baltimore Soundstage
Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day with Kevin Ross at The Birchmere
Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day with Tony Sands at The Hamilton
Feb. 14: Story District’s “Worst Date Ever” Contest at Howard Theatre
Feb. 14: Eric Roberson at Kennedy Center
Feb. 14-15: Bassem Youssef at Warner Theatre
Feb. 14-18: Washington Ballet performs “Jazz Icons” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 15: Ron White at The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel
Feb. 15: “Ghosts” returns on CBS
Feb. 15-18: Jay Pharaoh at D.C. Improv
Feb. 15-March 10: “Where We Belong” at Folger Theatre
Feb. 15-March 17: “Desperate Measures” at Constellation Theatre
Feb. 16: NRBQ at The Birchmere
Feb. 16: Carbon Leaf at Tally Ho Theater
Feb. 16: “Land of Bad” opens in movie theaters
Feb. 16-17: Hasan Minhaj at The Anthem
Feb. 16-18: “The Cher Show” at Capital One Hall
Feb. 16-March 17: “Tempestuous Elements” at Arena Stage
Feb. 17: Stevie Nicks at CFG Bank Arena
Feb. 17: Rare Essence at Kennedy Center
Feb. 17: Cowboy Mouth at Rams Head Annapolis
Feb. 18: Ohio Players at Bethesda Theater
Feb. 18: Journey at CFG Bank Arena
Feb. 18: Monica headlines R&B Super Jam at EagleBank Arena
Feb. 18: “Living the Dream … Singing the Dream” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 19: Capital Orchestra Festival at Kennedy Center
Feb. 20: Tyler Ramsey at Pearl Street Warehouse
Feb. 20: Andrea Bocelli at CFG Bank Arena
Feb. 21: Glen Phillips and Shawn Mullins at Wolf Trap
Feb. 21-25: American Ballet Theatre’s “Swan Lake” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 22: Nate Bargatze at Capital One Arena
Feb. 22: Glen Phillips and Shawn Mullins at Rams Head Annapolis
Feb. 22-24: Vladimir Caamano at D.C. Comedy Loft
Feb. 22-March 24: “The Lehman Trilogy” at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Feb. 23: Flogging Molly at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Feb. 23: “Drive-Away Dolls” opens in movie theaters
Feb. 23: Capital City Blues Festival at DAR Constitution Hall
Feb. 23-25: Capital Remodel and Garden Show at Dulles Expo Center
Feb. 24: Screen Actors Guild Awards on Netflix
Feb. 24: Pantera at CFG Bank Arena
Feb. 24: Portugal. The Man at The Anthem
Feb. 24: Joe Bonamassa at MGM National Harbor
Feb. 24: U.S. Army Concert Band at Weinberg Center
Feb. 24-March 3: “The Life of Trees” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 25: David Foster and Katharine McPhee at Kennedy Center
Feb. 25: Gregory Porter at MGM National Harbor
Feb. 25: “True Detective” Season 4 finale on HBO
Feb. 27: Bilal at Baltimore Soundstage
Feb. 28: “Love in Hip Hop” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 28-29: Sara Evans at The Birchmere
Feb. 29: Young, Black and Funny at Union Stage
Feb. 29: Black Girls Rock! Pop-Up at Kennedy Center
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.