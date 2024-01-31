February entertainment guide 2024: Jay Pharoah and Monica performing in DC area

Tons of exciting local events are coming to D.C., Maryland and Virginia next month. Here's a list of them on WTOP's February Entertainment Guide.

February brings more than just the Grammys, the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.

Tons of exciting local events are coming to D.C., Maryland and Virginia next month.

We’re helping you mark your calendars with our February Entertainment Guide:

Feb. 1: “Genius: MLK/X” on National Geographic

Feb. 1-4: “Tick, Tick … Boom!” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 1-4: “Shen Yun” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 1-25: “Next to Normal” at Round House Theatre

Feb. 1-March 3: “Mindplay” at Arena Stage

Feb. 1-March 3: “Love, Love, Love” at Studio Theatre

Feb. 1-March 10: “A Chorus Line” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Feb. 2: Extreme and Living Colour at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Feb. 2: Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies at Kennedy Center

Feb. 2: “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” premieres on Apple TV+

Feb. 2: “Groundhog Day” screening at Miracle Theatre

Feb. 2-4: “I Am Not Your Negro” at AFI Silver Theatre

Feb. 2-11: “The Girl Who Became Legend” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 3-18: “Anton in Show Business” at Arlington Players

Feb. 3-March 3: “Merrily We Roll Along” at Keegan Theatre

Feb. 4: Grammy Awards on CBS

Feb. 4: Tom Segura at The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

Feb. 4-March 3: “The Sensational Sea Mink-ettes” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Feb. 4: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” final season on HBO

Feb. 4-10: Matteo Lane at Kennedy Center

Feb. 6-March 10: “Private Jones” at Signature Theatre

Feb. 6-7: Roseanne Cash at The Birchmere

Feb. 7: “Abbott Elementary” returns on ABC

Feb. 7-9: NSO presents Korngold and Beethoven at Kennedy Center

Feb. 7-March 10: “Lend Me A Soprano” at Olney Theatre Center

Feb. 8: A.J. Croce at Warner Theatre

Feb. 9: Marc Anthony at Capital One Arena

Feb. 9: Paul Mecurio at Rams Head Annapolis

Feb. 9-10: Stephanie J. Block at Wolf Trap

Feb. 9-10: Greensky Bluegrass with Molly Tuttle/Melt at The Anthem

Feb. 9-March 24: “Romeo & Juliet” at Synetic Theater

Feb. 10: Reggae Fest D.C. at Howard Theatre

Feb. 10: Story District’s “Sucker for Love” at Lincoln Theatre

Feb. 11: Super Bowl with Usher Halftime Show on CBS

Feb. 12: Jon Stewart returns to “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central

Feb. 13: Disturbed at CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 13-18: Temptations musical “Ain’t Too Proud” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 14: “A Date with John Waters” at Baltimore Soundstage

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day with Kevin Ross at The Birchmere

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day with Tony Sands at The Hamilton

Feb. 14: Story District’s “Worst Date Ever” Contest at Howard Theatre

Feb. 14: Eric Roberson at Kennedy Center

Feb. 14-15: Bassem Youssef at Warner Theatre

Feb. 14-18: Washington Ballet performs “Jazz Icons” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 15: Ron White at The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

Feb. 15: “Ghosts” returns on CBS

Feb. 15-18: Jay Pharaoh at D.C. Improv

Feb. 15-March 10: “Where We Belong” at Folger Theatre

Feb. 15-March 17: “Desperate Measures” at Constellation Theatre

Feb. 16: NRBQ at The Birchmere

Feb. 16: Carbon Leaf at Tally Ho Theater

Feb. 16: “Land of Bad” opens in movie theaters

Feb. 16-17: Hasan Minhaj at The Anthem

Feb. 16-18: “The Cher Show” at Capital One Hall

Feb. 16-March 17: “Tempestuous Elements” at Arena Stage

Feb. 17: Stevie Nicks at CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 17: Rare Essence at Kennedy Center

Feb. 17: Cowboy Mouth at Rams Head Annapolis

Feb. 18: Ohio Players at Bethesda Theater

Feb. 18: Journey at CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 18: Monica headlines R&B Super Jam at EagleBank Arena

Feb. 18: “Living the Dream … Singing the Dream” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 19: Capital Orchestra Festival at Kennedy Center

Feb. 20: Tyler Ramsey at Pearl Street Warehouse

Feb. 20: Andrea Bocelli at CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 21: Glen Phillips and Shawn Mullins at Wolf Trap

Feb. 21-25: American Ballet Theatre’s “Swan Lake” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 22: Nate Bargatze at Capital One Arena

Feb. 22: Glen Phillips and Shawn Mullins at Rams Head Annapolis

Feb. 22-24: Vladimir Caamano at D.C. Comedy Loft

Feb. 22-March 24: “The Lehman Trilogy” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Feb. 23: Flogging Molly at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Feb. 23: “Drive-Away Dolls” opens in movie theaters

Feb. 23: Capital City Blues Festival at DAR Constitution Hall

Feb. 23-25: Capital Remodel and Garden Show at Dulles Expo Center

Feb. 24: Screen Actors Guild Awards on Netflix

Feb. 24: Pantera at CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 24: Portugal. The Man at The Anthem

Feb. 24: Joe Bonamassa at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 24: U.S. Army Concert Band at Weinberg Center

Feb. 24-March 3: “The Life of Trees” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 25: David Foster and Katharine McPhee at Kennedy Center

Feb. 25: Gregory Porter at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 25: “True Detective” Season 4 finale on HBO

Feb. 27: Bilal at Baltimore Soundstage

Feb. 28: “Love in Hip Hop” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 28-29: Sara Evans at The Birchmere

Feb. 29: Young, Black and Funny at Union Stage

Feb. 29: Black Girls Rock! Pop-Up at Kennedy Center

