After straight-to-streaming pandemic experiment, Disney to finally release 3 Pixar flicks in theaters

For the first time ever, Disney will release its Pixar pandemic flicks -- Soul, Turning Red, and Luca -- on the big screen starting this weekend.

During the early stages of the pandemic when social distancing restrictions made it impossible to go to the multiplex, Hollywood studios experimented with releasing content straight to streaming services.

That included Walt Disney Studios, which famously began releasing its animated films straight to Disney+.

Now, Disney flips that model to release its Pixar pandemic flicks on the big screen starting this weekend.

First, “Soul” (2020) hits theaters for the first time this Friday, Jan. 12. Directed by Pete Docter, the film follows a New York jazz pianist (Jamie Foxx) who lands the gig of a lifetime but suddenly finds himself trapped in a strange land between Earth and the afterlife. The film won two Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste. Screenings will be accompanied by the SparkShort film “Burrow.”

Next, “Turning Red” (2022) hits theaters for the first time on Feb. 9. Directed by Domee Chi, it follows a 13-year-old girl who turns into a giant red panda as a puberty metaphor in her quest to attend a boy-band concert. The film earned an Oscar nod for Best Animated Feature, losing to Guillermo Del Toro’s stop-motion “Pinocchio,” but it’s still a creative flick with three songs by Billie Eilish. Screenings are accompanied by the SparkShort film “Kitbull.”

Finally, “Luca” (2021) hits movie theaters for the first time on March 22. Directed by Enrico Casarosa, the film is set on the Italian Riviera where an unlikely but strong friendship grows between two sea monsters disguising as humans. The film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature Film but lost to Disney’s “Encanto” as it was no match for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s rhymes. Screenings will be accompanied by the Pixar short “For the Birds.”

Disney is hoping to reverse at-home moviegoing habits that it helped normalize during the height of COVID-19. It’s an attempt to reverse its declining market share and underperforming box office of “Wish” in November.

It’s also a way to build up excitement for the release of its newest creation “Inside Out 2” on June 14.

