Library of Congress adds ‘Home Alone,’ ‘Terminator 2,’ ‘Apollo 13,’ ’12 Years a Slave’ to National Film Registry

The Library of Congress has just announced 25 new additions to its National Film Registry, which intends to preserve the heritage of American cinema.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes the 2023 National Film Registry (Part 1)

The Library of Congress has just announced 25 new additions to its National Film Registry.

The films were selected for their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance to the nation’s film heritage.

This year’s selections date back more than 100 years to a 1921 Kodak educational film titled “A Movie Trip Through Filmland” about how film stock is produced and the impact of movies globally.

The most recent films added to the registry are Steve McQueen’s Oscar-winning epic “12 Years a Slave” (2013) and Morgan Neville’s Oscar-winning music documentary “20 Feet from Stardom” (2013).

This year’s class also includes Hollywood blockbusters like Ron Howard’s space drama “Apollo 13” (1995), Chris Columbus’ holiday favorite “Home Alone” (1990), Disney’s animated “Lady and the Tramp” (1955), James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991), Tim Burton’s stop-motion animation “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s sports romance “Love & Basketball” (2000).

The new selections bring the total number of films in the registry to 875, which are among the 2 million moving-image items in the library’s overall collection.

“Films are an integral piece of America’s cultural heritage, reflecting stories of our nation for more than 125 years,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said. “We are proud to add 25 diverse films to the National Film Registry as we preserve our history through film. We’re grateful to the film community for collaborating with the Library of Congress in our goal to preserve the heritage of cinema for generations to come.”

Turner Classic Movies will host a TV special this Thursday, Dec. 14, starting at 8 p.m. to screen a selection of films named to the registry this year, including “The Wedding Banquet,” “Dinner at Eight,” “We’re Alive,” “Edge of the City” and “Fame.” Hayden will discuss the films with TCM host, film historian and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures director and president Jacqueline Stewart, who is chair of the National Film Preservation Board.

The Library also plans to screen two of the newly-selected holiday films for in-person audiences as part of its “Live! at the Library” series this month, including “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. and “Home Alone” on Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Free timed-entry passes are available here.

Films Selected for the 2023 National Film Registry:

A Movie Trip Through Filmland (1921)

Dinner at Eight (1933)

Bohulano Family Film Collection (1950s-1970s)

Helen Keller: In Her Story (1954)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Edge of the City (1957)

We’re Alive (1974)

Cruisin’ J-Town (1975)

¡Alambrista! (1977)

Passing Through (1977)

Fame (1980)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

The Lighted Field (1987)

Matewan (1987)

Home Alone (1990)

Queen of Diamonds (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Wedding Banquet (1993)

Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision (1994)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bamboozled (2000)

Love & Basketball (2000)

20 Feet from Stardom (2013)

12 Years a Slave (2013)

Nominations for next year will be accepted until Aug. 15, 2024. Cast your vote here.