Happy holidays! Time to unwrap your December entertainment guide

Between the Christmas season and New Year’s Eve parties, there are plenty of fun festivities happening around town.
It’s time to unwrap the advent calendar that is our December Entertainment Guide:
December Entertainment Guide
Dec. 4-23: “Public Obscenities” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Dec. 4-24: “Moses” at Theater J
Dec. 4-30: “Swept Away” at Arena Stage
Dec. 4-31: Enchant Christmas at Nats Park
Dec. 4-31: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre
Dec. 4-31: “Fiddler on the Roof” at Olney Theatre
Dec. 4-31: “One Mo’ Time” at Anacostia Playhouse
Dec. 4-Jan. 7: “Miracle on 34th Street” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Dec. 4-Jan. 7: “The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe” at Adventure Theatre
Dec. 4-Jan. 7: “Ragtime” at Signature Theatre
Dec. 4-Jan. 14: “Fat Ham” at Studio Theatre
Dec. 4-30: Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre
Dec. 4-31: “As You Like It” at Shakespeare Theatre
Dec. 4-31: “An Irish Carol” at Keegan Theatre
Dec. 4: Aqua at The Fillmore
Dec. 4: Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith at Capital One Hall
Dec. 5: “Do You Hear What I Hear?” with Yolanda Adams at Kennedy Center
Dec. 5: Allman Betts Family Revival at Capital One Hall
Dec. 6: Cynthia Erivo & Friends at Kennedy Center
Dec. 6: Derek Hough at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 6: Eric Andre at The Fillmore
Dec. 6: Travis Scott at CFG Bank Arena
Dec. 6: NSO’s “Ugly Sweater Holiday Concert” at The Anthem
Dec. 6-31: “The Seafarer” at Round House Theatre
Dec. 7: Chris Tucker at The Anthem
Dec. 7: Straight No Chaser at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 7: BSO’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at Strathmore
Dec. 7-9: “Holiday Pops” with Norm Lewis at Kennedy Center
Dec. 8: Patti LaBelle at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 8: Billy Strings at CFG Bank Arena
Dec. 8: “Origin” in movie theaters
Dec. 8: “Poor Things” in movie theaters
Dec. 8-9: Chris Botti at The Birchmere
Dec. 8-9: T.J. Miller at DC Comedy Loft
Dec. 8-10: Washington National Opera’s “The Lion, The Unicorn & Me” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 8-17: Step Afrika’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show at Arena Stage
Dec. 9: Junkyard Band at Bethesda Theater
Dec. 9: KC & The Sunshine Band at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Dec. 9: Bryson Tiller at The Fillmore
Dec. 10: Andrea Bocelli at CFG Bank Arena
Dec. 12: Karla Bonoff & Livingston Taylor at The Birchmere
Dec. 12-17: “Pretty Woman” at National Theatre
Dec. 12-31: “Girl from the North Country” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 13: Scotty McCreery & Walker Hayes at Rams Head Baltimore
Dec. 13-21: “Candlelight Holiday Special: The Nutcracker” at Howard Theatre
Dec. 14: Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Capital One Arena
Dec. 14-16: Chris Redd at DC Improv
Dec. 14-17: NSO performs Handel’s “Messiah” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 15: The Washington Chorus’ “A Candlelight Christmas” at Strathmore
Dec. 15: “Wonka” in movie theaters
Dec. 15: “American Fiction” in movie theaters
Dec. 15: Mariah Carey Christmas Concert at CFG Bank Arena
Dec. 15: James “Murr” Murray at Capital One Hall
Dec. 15-17: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 16: “A Motown Christmas” at Bethesda Theater
Dec. 16: Lil Wayne at CFG Bank Arena
Dec. 16: Common at Kennedy Center
Dec. 16: Ashley McBryde at Rams Head Baltimore
Dec. 16-17: National Philharmonic plays Handel’s “Messiah” at Strathmore
Dec. 16-18: Interpol at 9:30 Club
Dec. 16-22: The Washington Chorus’ “A Candlelight Christmas” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 16-24: Choral Arts Society of Washington’s “A Family Christmas” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 17: Capital City Symphony’s “Sleigh Ride” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Dec. 18: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Lincoln Theatre
Dec. 18-19: Madonna at Capital One Arena
Dec. 18-24: Choral Arts Society of Washington’s “O Night Divine!” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 19-22: “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” at Strathmore
Dec. 20: “Maestro” on Netflix
Dec. 20: “A John Waters Christmas” at The Birchmere
Dec. 20: National Philharmonic plays Handel’s “Messiah” at Capital One Hall
Dec. 20-Jan. 21: “Frozen” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 22: Maggie Rose at Bethesda Theater
Dec. 22: “The Iron Claw” in movie theaters
Dec. 22: “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” in movie theaters
Dec. 22-23: Erin Jackson at DC Improv
Dec. 23: Samara Joy at Strathmore
Dec. 25: “The Color Purple” in movie theaters
Dec. 25: “Ferrari” in movie theaters
Dec. 27: Ben Williams at The Hamilton
Dec. 28-30: Aries Spears at DC Improv
Dec. 29: Backyard Band at The Fillmore
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with Gregory Porter at Kennedy Center
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with E.U. & Sugar Bear at Bethesda Theater