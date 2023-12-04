Happy holidays! Time to unwrap your December entertainment guide

Ho, ho, ho! It's hard to believe that it's already the holidays!

Between the Christmas season and New Year’s Eve parties, there are plenty of fun festivities happening around town.

It’s time to unwrap the advent calendar that is our December Entertainment Guide:

Dec. 4-23: “Public Obscenities” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Dec. 4-24: “Moses” at Theater J

Dec. 4-30: “Swept Away” at Arena Stage

Dec. 4-31: Enchant Christmas at Nats Park

Dec. 4-31: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre

Dec. 4-31: “Fiddler on the Roof” at Olney Theatre

Dec. 4-31: “One Mo’ Time” at Anacostia Playhouse

Dec. 4-Jan. 7: “Miracle on 34th Street” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Dec. 4-Jan. 7: “The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe” at Adventure Theatre

Dec. 4-Jan. 7: “Ragtime” at Signature Theatre

Dec. 4-Jan. 14: “Fat Ham” at Studio Theatre

Dec. 4-30: Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre

Dec. 4-31: “As You Like It” at Shakespeare Theatre

Dec. 4-31: “An Irish Carol” at Keegan Theatre

Dec. 4: Aqua at The Fillmore

Dec. 4: Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith at Capital One Hall

Dec. 5: “Do You Hear What I Hear?” with Yolanda Adams at Kennedy Center

Dec. 5: Allman Betts Family Revival at Capital One Hall

Dec. 6: Cynthia Erivo & Friends at Kennedy Center

Dec. 6: Derek Hough at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 6: Eric Andre at The Fillmore

Dec. 6: Travis Scott at CFG Bank Arena

Dec. 6: NSO’s “Ugly Sweater Holiday Concert” at The Anthem

Dec. 6-31: “The Seafarer” at Round House Theatre

Dec. 7: Chris Tucker at The Anthem

Dec. 7: Straight No Chaser at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 7: BSO’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at Strathmore

Dec. 7-9: “Holiday Pops” with Norm Lewis at Kennedy Center

Dec. 8: Patti LaBelle at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 8: Billy Strings at CFG Bank Arena

Dec. 8: “Origin” in movie theaters

Dec. 8: “Poor Things” in movie theaters

Dec. 8-9: Chris Botti at The Birchmere

Dec. 8-9: T.J. Miller at DC Comedy Loft

Dec. 8-10: Washington National Opera’s “The Lion, The Unicorn & Me” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 8-17: Step Afrika’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show at Arena Stage

Dec. 9: Junkyard Band at Bethesda Theater

Dec. 9: KC & The Sunshine Band at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Dec. 9: Bryson Tiller at The Fillmore

Dec. 10: Andrea Bocelli at CFG Bank Arena

Dec. 12: Karla Bonoff & Livingston Taylor at The Birchmere

Dec. 12-17: “Pretty Woman” at National Theatre

Dec. 12-31: “Girl from the North Country” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 13: Scotty McCreery & Walker Hayes at Rams Head Baltimore

Dec. 13-21: “Candlelight Holiday Special: The Nutcracker” at Howard Theatre

Dec. 14: Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Capital One Arena

Dec. 14-16: Chris Redd at DC Improv

Dec. 14-17: NSO performs Handel’s “Messiah” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 15: The Washington Chorus’ “A Candlelight Christmas” at Strathmore

Dec. 15: “Wonka” in movie theaters

Dec. 15: “American Fiction” in movie theaters

Dec. 15: Mariah Carey Christmas Concert at CFG Bank Arena

Dec. 15: James “Murr” Murray at Capital One Hall

Dec. 15-17: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 16: “A Motown Christmas” at Bethesda Theater

Dec. 16: Lil Wayne at CFG Bank Arena

Dec. 16: Common at Kennedy Center

Dec. 16: Ashley McBryde at Rams Head Baltimore

Dec. 16-17: National Philharmonic plays Handel’s “Messiah” at Strathmore

Dec. 16-18: Interpol at 9:30 Club

Dec. 16-22: The Washington Chorus’ “A Candlelight Christmas” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 16-24: Choral Arts Society of Washington’s “A Family Christmas” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 17: Capital City Symphony’s “Sleigh Ride” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Dec. 18: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Lincoln Theatre

Dec. 18-19: Madonna at Capital One Arena

Dec. 18-24: Choral Arts Society of Washington’s “O Night Divine!” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 19-22: “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” at Strathmore

Dec. 20: “Maestro” on Netflix

Dec. 20: “A John Waters Christmas” at The Birchmere

Dec. 20: National Philharmonic plays Handel’s “Messiah” at Capital One Hall

Dec. 20-Jan. 21: “Frozen” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 22: Maggie Rose at Bethesda Theater

Dec. 22: “The Iron Claw” in movie theaters

Dec. 22: “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” in movie theaters

Dec. 22-23: Erin Jackson at DC Improv

Dec. 23: Samara Joy at Strathmore

Dec. 25: “The Color Purple” in movie theaters

Dec. 25: “Ferrari” in movie theaters

Dec. 27: Ben Williams at The Hamilton

Dec. 28-30: Aries Spears at DC Improv

Dec. 29: Backyard Band at The Fillmore

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with Gregory Porter at Kennedy Center

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with E.U. & Sugar Bear at Bethesda Theater