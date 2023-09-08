Rosslyn Jazz Fest returns to Virginia’s Gateway Park

The 31st annual Rosslyn Jazz Fest returns to Gateway Park in Virginia this Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Are you sad that the D.C. Jazz Festival is over? Don’t worry, more jazz its coming to Virginia.

The 31st annual Rosslyn Jazz Fest returns to Gateway Park this Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m.

“It really has been amazing to see how much it’s grown into a signature event, not only here in Arlington, but it’s really become a regional draw and we’re seeing folks that are coming from even farther for this festival,” Rosslyn BID President Mary-Claire Burick told WTOP. “We had just under 10,000 [people] last year. … Not only is it great to see the crowds growing, but it’s also interesting to see how the lineups have evolved as well.”

The lineup kicks off with local jazz acts like Oh He Dead at 1 p.m. and DuPont Brass at 2 p.m.

“We’re really excited to kick the day off with the local flair,” Burick said. “Both of these local bands are just a great way to start the day. Oh He Dead is really energetic and very wide-ranging, they go from soul to funk to pop to rock — just really a terrific group. Their second album is actually scheduled to be released on Sept. 15, right after Jazz Fest, so this is a great opportunity to get a preview of this up-and-coming band.”

These exciting local acts are followed by the globe-trotting Pedrito Martínez Group at 3:45 p.m.

“He is really sort of the foremost Cuban percussionist that’s working today,” Burick said. “He just has this incredible energy. He has done a lot of collaborations with some of the biggest names in music. He’s done collaborations with Elton John, Bruce Springsteen and Eric Clapton, so this year’s lineup is really legit.”

The festival culminates with headliner Galactic, featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph at 5:30 p.m.

“They are New Orleans funk legends,” Burick said. “They’ve traveled the world on some of the biggest stages. They’ve been to Coachella and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, so we’re really excited to bring them here to Rosslyn. They’ve performed with world-class artists, including Dave Matthews Band, Jack Johnson, Counting Crows, the list just goes on. They are so energetic and we know they’re gonna have people on their feet.”

Beyond the music, you can enjoy food trucks, beer vendors and yard games like corn hole and giant Jenga.

Attendance is free. Registration is not required, but it’s encouraged.

Get hyped for the festival by checking out the Spotify playlist below:

Find more information here.

