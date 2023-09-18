Fall TV Guide: What to watch amid Hollywood strikes

This time of year is typically when television networks roll out their fall TV lineups.
However, the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes are causing content to dry up.
Network TV hits like “Abbott Elementary,” “Ghosts,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Saturday Night Live” will not be returning this fall. Also sidelined are cable hits like “Billions,” “Euphoria,” “The Last of Us,” “P-Valley” and “Yellowjackets,” as well as streamers like “1923,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Severance” and “Stranger Things.”
So what can viewers watch in the meantime? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered:
Already premiered
Here are some shows that have already premiered this season:
- “Wheel of Time” on Amazon Prime Video
- “Disenchantment” on Netflix
- “Power Book IV: Force” on Starz
- “Love is Blind: After the Alter” on Netflix
- “The Changeling” on Apple TV+
- “Selling the OC” on Netflix
- “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” on AMC
- “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+
Coming Up
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Season premiere of “Name That Tune” on Fox
Season premiere of “I Can See Your Voice” on Fox
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Season premiere of “American Horror Story: Delicate Part One” on FX
Season premiere of “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” on Netflix
Series premiere of “The Super Models” on Apple TV+
Sunday, Sept. 24
Series premiere of “Krapopolis” on Fox
Monday, Sept. 25
Season premiere of “The Voice” on NBC
Series premiere of “The Irrational” on NBC
Season premiere of “Kitchen Nightmares” on Fox
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Season premiere of “The Masked Singer” (Fox)
Series premiere of “Snake Oil” on Fox
Season premiere of “Survivor” on CBS
Season premiere of “The Amazing Race” on CBS
Thursday, Sept. 28
Season premiere of “Hell’s Kitchen” on Fox
Season premiere of “Lego Masters” on Fox
Friday, Sept. 29
Series premiere of “Gen V” on Amazon Prime Video
Season premiere of “Shark Tank” on ABC
Sunday, Oct. 1
Season premiere of “The Simpsons” on Fox
Season premiere of “Bob’s Burgers” on Fox
Season premiere of “Family Guy” on Fox
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Series premiere of “Found” on NBC
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Season premiere of “Magnum P.I.” on NBC
Season premiere of “Quantum Leap” on NBC
Series premiere of “Sullivan’s Crossing” on The CW
Series premiere of “The Spencer Sisters” on The CW
Thursday, Oct. 5
Season premiere of “Lupin: Part 3” on Netflix
Series premiere of “Bargain” on Paramount+
Season premiere of “Our Flag Means Death” on Max
Friday, Oct. 6
Season premiere of “Loki” on Disney+
Series premiere of “Desperately Seeing Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe” on Amazon Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 8
Season premiere of “The Circus” on Paramount+ with Showtime
Thursday, Oct. 12
Series premiere of “The Fall of the House of Usher” on Netflix
Season premiere of “F-Boy Island” on The CW
Series premiere of “Frasier” on Paramount+
Friday, Oct. 13
Series premiere of “Lessons in Chemistry” on Apple TV+
Season premiere of “Shining Vale” on Starz
Series premiere of “Goosebumps” on Hulu
Sunday, Oct. 15
Season premiere of “Rick and Morty” on Adult Swim
Monday, Oct. 16
Series premiere of “The American Buffalo” on PBS
Thursday, Oct. 19
Series premiere of “Neon” on Netflix
Friday, Oct. 20
Season premiere of “Upload” on Amazon Prime Video
Friday, Oct. 27
Series premiere of “Fellow Travelers” on Showtime
Sunday, Oct. 29
Season premiere of “The Gilded Age” on HBO
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Series premiere of “Love Island Games” on Peacock
Thursday, Nov. 2
Series premiere of “All the Light We Cannot See” on Netflix
Sunday, Nov. 5
Series premiere of “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” on Paramount+
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Series premiere of “The Buccaneers” on Apple TV+
Thursday, Nov. 9
Season premiere of “Rap Sh!t” on Max
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Series premiere of “A Murder at the End of the World” on Hulu
Friday, Nov. 17
Series premiere of “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” On Netflix
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Season premiere of “Fargo” on FX
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Series premiere of “Echo” on Disney+
Thursday, Nov. 30
Series premiere of “Obliterated” on Netflix
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Series premiere of “Percy Jackson and The Olympians” on Disney+
NOTE: HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon’s “The Rings of Power” reportedly filmed their second seasons in spite of the strikes, but no word yet on when they’ll release.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.