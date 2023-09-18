Fall TV Guide: What to watch amid Hollywood strikes

With the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes still ongoing, WTOP's Jason Fraley shares a list of shows viewers can watch this fall.

This time of year is typically when television networks roll out their fall TV lineups.

However, the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes are causing content to dry up.

Network TV hits like “Abbott Elementary,” “Ghosts,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Saturday Night Live” will not be returning this fall. Also sidelined are cable hits like “Billions,” “Euphoria,” “The Last of Us,” “P-Valley” and “Yellowjackets,” as well as streamers like “1923,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Severance” and “Stranger Things.”

So what can viewers watch in the meantime? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered:

Already premiered

Here are some shows that have already premiered this season:

“Wheel of Time” on Amazon Prime Video

“Disenchantment” on Netflix

“Power Book IV: Force” on Starz

“Love is Blind: After the Alter” on Netflix

“The Changeling” on Apple TV+

“Selling the OC” on Netflix

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” on AMC

“The Morning Show” on Apple TV+

Coming Up

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Season premiere of “Name That Tune” on Fox

Season premiere of “I Can See Your Voice” on Fox

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Season premiere of “American Horror Story: Delicate Part One” on FX

Season premiere of “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” on Netflix

Series premiere of “The Super Models” on Apple TV+

Sunday, Sept. 24

Series premiere of “Krapopolis” on Fox

Monday, Sept. 25

Season premiere of “The Voice” on NBC

Series premiere of “The Irrational” on NBC

Season premiere of “Kitchen Nightmares” on Fox

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Season premiere of “The Masked Singer” (Fox)

Series premiere of “Snake Oil” on Fox

Season premiere of “Survivor” on CBS

Season premiere of “The Amazing Race” on CBS

Thursday, Sept. 28

Season premiere of “Hell’s Kitchen” on Fox

Season premiere of “Lego Masters” on Fox

Friday, Sept. 29

Series premiere of “Gen V” on Amazon Prime Video

Season premiere of “Shark Tank” on ABC

Sunday, Oct. 1

Season premiere of “The Simpsons” on Fox

Season premiere of “Bob’s Burgers” on Fox

Season premiere of “Family Guy” on Fox

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Series premiere of “Found” on NBC

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Season premiere of “Magnum P.I.” on NBC

Season premiere of “Quantum Leap” on NBC

Series premiere of “Sullivan’s Crossing” on The CW

Series premiere of “The Spencer Sisters” on The CW

Thursday, Oct. 5

Season premiere of “Lupin: Part 3” on Netflix

Series premiere of “Bargain” on Paramount+

Season premiere of “Our Flag Means Death” on Max

Friday, Oct. 6

Season premiere of “Loki” on Disney+

Series premiere of “Desperately Seeing Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe” on Amazon Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 8

Season premiere of “The Circus” on Paramount+ with Showtime

Thursday, Oct. 12

Series premiere of “The Fall of the House of Usher” on Netflix

Season premiere of “F-Boy Island” on The CW

Series premiere of “Frasier” on Paramount+

Friday, Oct. 13

Series premiere of “Lessons in Chemistry” on Apple TV+

Season premiere of “Shining Vale” on Starz

Series premiere of “Goosebumps” on Hulu

Sunday, Oct. 15

Season premiere of “Rick and Morty” on Adult Swim

Monday, Oct. 16

Series premiere of “The American Buffalo” on PBS

Thursday, Oct. 19

Series premiere of “Neon” on Netflix

Friday, Oct. 20

Season premiere of “Upload” on Amazon Prime Video

Friday, Oct. 27

Series premiere of “Fellow Travelers” on Showtime

Sunday, Oct. 29

Season premiere of “The Gilded Age” on HBO

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Series premiere of “Love Island Games” on Peacock

Thursday, Nov. 2

Series premiere of “All the Light We Cannot See” on Netflix

Sunday, Nov. 5

Series premiere of “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” on Paramount+

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Series premiere of “The Buccaneers” on Apple TV+

Thursday, Nov. 9

Season premiere of “Rap Sh!t” on Max

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Series premiere of “A Murder at the End of the World” on Hulu

Friday, Nov. 17

Series premiere of “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” On Netflix

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Season premiere of “Fargo” on FX

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Series premiere of “Echo” on Disney+

Thursday, Nov. 30

Series premiere of “Obliterated” on Netflix

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Series premiere of “Percy Jackson and The Olympians” on Disney+

NOTE: HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon’s “The Rings of Power” reportedly filmed their second seasons in spite of the strikes, but no word yet on when they’ll release.

