Now let’s get (in)formation: What to know before Beyoncé’s stop at FedEx Field

We bet you you’ll see stars at Beyoncé’s two-night Renaissance Tour stop at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland this Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.

Here is everything you need to know before you funk up the night with Queen Bey.

Metro conductor, roll up the partition

If you don’t think it, you won’t be it — home on time, that is. That’s why Metro is extending train service hours to serve concertgoers.

The transit agency said in a news release that the last Silver Line train toward Ashburn on Sunday night will depart Morgan Boulevard Station at 12:04 a.m. instead of 11:34 p.m.

Beyoncé fans, ‘Crazy in Love’ with Metro, take note if you’re heading to @FedExField. The stadium is up to a 30-minute walk from Morgan Blvd Station. ▶️ Saturday last Silver Line train to Ashburn departs 12:34 a.m.; Blue Line to Franconia-Springfield leaves at 12:27 a.m. #wmata pic.twitter.com/aiQncVI1uJ — Metro Forward (@wmata) Aug. 2, 2023

This should give fans enough time to walk from the stadium to the station, which can take up to 30 minutes. All customers who are in line at Morgan Boulevard by the 12:04 a.m. will be accommodated, Metro said.

A Silver Line train to Downtown Largo will depart Morgan Boulevard at 12:29 a.m.

Late trains will run at transfer stations so customers aboard the final Silver Line train can use Metro to reach their final destinations.

Concertgoers traveling toward Greenbelt can ride a free shuttle bus service from Fort Totten Station to stations closed for the ongoing fiber optic cable installation project.

Additionally, TheBus in Prince George’s County is extending its hours until 8 p.m. on Saturday for routes 21, 24 and 26 to assist with the influx of concertgoers.

This Telfar bag might be imported, but it’s too big for FedEx Field

FedEx Field follows the NFL’s bag policy, including at concerts.

If you’re bringing a purse, make sure it’s a clutch no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″. It can have a handle or strap. Downside: Birkin doesn’t make any bags that small, so Bey might be disappointed.

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ are also permitted. A one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (think Ziploc) will also work.

The stadium will make exceptions for medically necessary items after inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Don’t have tickets yet? You better move

If you don’t have seats booked for this weekend, not to worry. There are still tickets available on Ticketmaster, starting at $300 for Saturday night and $290 for Sunday.

