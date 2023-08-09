Hip-Hop Block Party returns to African American History Museum

Last year's inaugural Hip-Hop Block Party with DJ Spinderella was such a success that it's returning for round two this weekend in D.C. The free event is sold out, but you can watch the livestream at home.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Hip-Hop Block Party (Part 1)

Last year’s inaugural Hip-Hop Block Party with DJ Spinderella was such a success that it’s returning for round two this weekend at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in D.C.

The second annual Hip-Hop Block Party kicks off this Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It will be held at the intersection of Madison Drive and 14th Street NW near the Washington Monument.

The free event is sold out, but you’ll hear the music echoing nearby. You can also watch the livestream at home.

Hosted by Vic Jagger, the event features performances by DJ Beauty & The Beatz, The True School DJs (DJ Cuzzin B, Miss H.E.R., DJ Marc Nfinit), Adam Blackstone, Sugar Bear, Mumu Fresh, Monie Love, Kid Capri and J. Period.

This year’s celebration marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, coined by DJ Kool Herc in the Bronx in 1973.

Attendees will also be able to participate in interactive activities, such as graffiti art, hip-hop dance parties and more. The museum will also install an outdoor panel exhibition highlighting new hip-hop artifacts from its collection.

Guests will also enjoy the return of Club Café, offering a delicious hip-hop-inspired menu.

Since its opening in 2016, the NMAAHC has welcomed more than nine million visitors. The nearly 400,000-square-foot museum is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive cultural destination devoted exclusively to exploring, documenting and showcasing the African American story.

Last year’s Block Party included a panel with hip-hop legends Bun B, Roxanne Shanté and Chuck D, along with Dr. Dwandalyn Reece and Timothy Anne Burnside from the NMAAHC.

See the full schedule here.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Hip-Hop Block Party (Part 2)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.