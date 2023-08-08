‘American cinema classic’: DC’s Union Market Drive-In extended for 3 more months

The founder of D.C.'s Drive-In at Union Market hopes that people's reignited passion for movie theaters will spill over to a classic form of moviegoing.

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” have reignited people’s passion for movie theaters after months of pandemic streaming.

The founder of D.C.’s Drive-In at Union Market hopes that it will spill over to a classic form of moviegoing.

“It’s great to see people going back to the movies, this whole ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon has been amazing, but the drive-in movie is an American cinema classic,” founder Jon Gann told WTOP. “There’s something exciting about seeing a movie with other people in your car. It’s a fun experience. We’re the only one for 50 miles in D.C.”

After popular demand for its most recent screening of “Hairspray” (2007) on July 21, Gann has now extended the 11th annual drive-in for three more months with a trio of additional screenings on Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 6.

Gann said the drive-in is extending because it’s “super popular” and they are able to continue using the lot.

“We had a great turnout for ‘Hairspray.’ It was completely sold out,” Gann said. “We had about 200 people or so who didn’t drive in, who just picnicked in front of the cars, which is a great option for people. … People were dancing, people were singing, it was sort of like a singalong, it was a lot of fun.”

The first additional screening will be held this Friday, Aug. 11 with “The Parent Trap” (1998).

“It’s just a fun movie,” Gann said. “It’s nostalgic. Who doesn’t like to see Lindsay Lohan twice? It’s a great evening for the family and Friday is supposed to be great weather, so it should be really fun.”

Friday, Sept. 8, brings Steven Spielberg’s classic “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” (1982).

“‘E.T.’ is a classic, it’s a summer classic,” Gann said. “It’s a great movie and it really holds up. It proves that great storytelling trumps special effects because the [1982] special effects are a little cheesier than we’re used to, but it’s a great movie, and I have to tell you, it’s a movie where I always cry at the end.”

Finally, Friday, Oct. 6, brings “Selena” (1997), a biopic of the Latina singer who was tragically murdered at the age of 23.

“We’re showing ‘Selena’ with J-Lo,” Gann said. “It’s a nice biopic, it’s got fantastic music and great performances. It’s a fun movie to watch, especially outdoors. Before ‘Selena’ you can go to La Cosecha, which is at the market, and grab some incredible tacos or pupusas or other fantastic Latin fare, come back and watch at the drive-in.”

Other nearby restaurants include the Lebanese-inspired kebab shop Yasmine, homemade ice cream from The Creamery at Union Market, creative cocktails from Suburbia and plenty of other Union Market favorites.

“You can bring anything you want except for alcohol,” Gann said. “There’s a special section right in front of the screen [on Neal Place] where you can have alcohol provided by the Suburbia cart that’s there. Otherwise, you can bring food in from your home, the grocery store or preferably from one of the many restaurants in the Union Market area. … I’m always surprised by the huge spreads that people put out, like, ‘That looks good!'”

Tickets cost $20 per car. The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m. and closes at 8:20 p.m. before the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. All movies are open captioned, while the audio is transmitted through your car’s FM radio. If you’re worried about your battery dying, you can always roll the windows down and listen to two giant speakers at the front.

“It’s an event,” Gann said. “It’s not just the movie, it’s about getting together with your friends, hanging out under the stars, watching something fun and being a part of a bigger experience.”

Find more information here.

Listen to our full conversation here.

