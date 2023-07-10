PBS Short Film Fest explores DC shoes, opioid crisis and prison pregnancy

The 12th annual PBS Short Film Festival returns to the nation's capital for your enlightenment and enjoyment.

This year’s theme is “Stories in Bloom,” featuring 23 short documentary and narrative films from its 330 member stations across the country that will be available to stream on all PBS digital platforms from July 10 to July 21.

The festival kicks off with a free in-person event on Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market in Northeast D.C., where audiences can watch a dozen of the standout films from this year’s lineup.

“It’s going to be super exciting because we’re going to screen between 10 to 12 of the films that are going to be featured in this year’s film festival with a couple of the filmmakers attending the event, so we’re super excited about that,” PBS Director of Audience Engagement Taryn Jackson told WTOP.

The films are grouped into six thematic categories based on their subject matter.

The Environment category includes “Plum Town” by Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

“This film tells the story of a young land developer who returns to his childhood home in the Chinese countryside for the first time in a decade to convince his stubborn father to finally sell the failing plum orchard,” Jackson said. “I’m not gonna tell you any more about that film, but it is so good, so powerful, very moving.”

The Culture category includes “DC’s Shoe: The Origin of New Balance in Washington D.C.” produced by WHUT.

“This is about the origin of New Balance in Washington D.C.,” Jackson said. “Our filmmaker, Jacob Garibay, gives a visual history of New Balance in Washington, D.C., understanding the culture that caused a running shoe to make the organic transition into a true lifestyle silhouette for D.C. in the early ’80s. Lots of history, lots of pop culture, it is a beautifully shot film and I can’t wait for everybody to see it.”

The Family category includes “Brother” by the Independent Television Service (ITVS).

“The filmmaker talks with her brother during his recovery from opioid use disorder, shedding light on the origins of his addiction and our broken rehabilitation system,” Jackson said. “Even though it touches on very important and heavy subject matter, it’s actually animated, so it’s a very interesting way to tell this story, and, I’m telling you, it’s a story that’s going to stick with you for a very, very long time.”

The Identity category includes “Be Heard: I Am Who I Say I Am” by Black Public Media.

“‘It’s a digital-first project that captures the stories of three people who span the gender identity spectrum,” Jackson said. “Each person has a two-minute vignette profile piece wherein they discuss their pronouns and center the conversation on the affirmation of their gender, so these are very powerful stories. All three of these people featured in this film, you’ll walk away with such a lasting impact, a lot to think about, a lot to reflect on.”

The Society category includes “WINN” by Reel South.

“After experiencing neglect and traumatic loss while pregnant in prison, Pamela Winn becomes an activist, leading hundreds of thousands to support the Dignity Bill to end the shackling of pregnant people in prison,” Jackson said. “This is a very, very powerful story. It just takes you through her journey, exposes a horrifying experience that incarcerated pregnant people endure and documents Pamela’s mission to end shackling and prison birth.”

Finally, the Inspiration category features “Bertie the Brilliant” by Latino Public Broadcasting.

“A young boy takes on more chores and odd jobs around his neighborhood to raise money for a ticket to a magic show, but when his grandma loses her job, he is faced with a difficult decision,” Jackson said. “This one is very interesting and I love that it’s part of this year’s film festival because it’s very different from films that we’ve presented in the past. This one is more like a young adult, tween to teen, it’ll appeal to that audience more.”

Find more information here.

