Michelle Yeoh marries Jean Todt in Geneva after 19-year engagement

Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh married her longtime partner Jean Todt in Geneva, Switzerland, this week, nearly two decades after the former Ferrari executive had proposed to her.

Neither the 60-year-old Yeoh or the 77-year-old Todt publicly announced their wedding until after former Formula One racer Felipe Massa posted about the event, sharing photos with the couple and a pamphlet with details of the occasion.

Todt confirmed the marriage on social media Friday.

“Now that my other son @MassaFelipe19 has discreetly spread the good news, I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle,” Todt wrote.

The couple met in Shanghai in June 2004, and Todt proposed to Yeoh in late July of that same year.

“Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends,” the wedding program read. “We are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Yeoh made history this past March by becoming the first actress of Southeast Asian descent to win a best actress Oscar for her role as Evelyn Wang in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“For all the little girls and boys who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility,” Yeoh said during her acceptance speech. “This is proof to dream big, and dreams do come true.”

