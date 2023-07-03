The top 10 best new TV series of 2023

Are you looking for a new show to watch now that “Succession,” “Barry" and “Ted Lasso" are over? WTOP's Jason Fraley counted down the best new TV series so far in 2023. See if your favorite made the list.

There’s one rule — the show must have aired episodes of its first season this year, so you unfortunately won’t find return seasons of “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Ghosts,” “Reservation Dogs” or “Yellowstone.”

So, without further ado — on with the list!

Best New TV Series of 2023:

10. ‘Extraordinary’ (Hulu)

While we’ve seen evidence of superhero fatigue at the box office this year, the small screen introduced the British superhero comedy “Extraordinary” on Hulu. The eight-episode series follows 25-year-old Jen (Máiréad Tyers), the only one without super powers in East London. That premise may sound a little like “Encanto,” but it’s a funny romp as her best friend Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) channels spirits and Carrie’s boyfriend Kash (Bilal Hanna) rewinds time. The funniest is a shapeshifter (Luke Rollason) trapped as Jen’s cat with a nickname too raunchy to spoil!

9. ‘George & Tammy’ (Showtime)

Technically, “George & Tammy” was a Christmastime release with shotgun blasts knocking over Christmas trees, but it dropped a third of its six episodes in 2023, so it earns a spot. Jessica Chastain won a SAG Award as Tammy Wynette, a powerful performance during the acting scenes, though her singing can’t match the real deal. Michael Shannon sounds a little more like George Jones even if he lacks the “Possum” look. Either way, it’s a harrowing true tale of love and addiction if you crave drama, introducing a new generation to a pair of country music legends.

8. ‘The Big Door Prize’ (Apple)

What would you do if a magical device revealed your life’s true purpose? That’s the premise of “The Big Door Prize,” as a mysterious Morpho machine appears in a small town, printing cards that tell residents what they should do with their lives. Chris O’Dowd (“Bridesmaids”) is a high school teacher whose card seems to confirm he’s on the right path, while Gabrielle Dennis (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”) suffers a midlife crisis. It’s not as funny as David West Read’s previous show “Schitt’s Creek,” but the Morpho is a MacGuffin to explore fate vs. free will.

7. ‘Jury Duty’ (Amazon)

You’ve heard of “12 Angry Men,” but imagine 11 phony jurors tricking one sucker! That’s Ronald Gladden, who thinks he’s on jury duty but is really surrounded by improv actors in a fake trial. Filmed like “The Office” with voyeuristic shots, handheld cameras and cutaways to interviews, the kooky jurors are a riot as James Marsden plays himself as a cocky movie star. The fun depends on your ability to laugh at someone else’s expense, like “The Joe Schmo Show.” Is $100,000 really worth the embarrassing “gotcha” finale? Marsden better keep in touch!

6. ‘Beef’ (Netflix)

I went in thinking “Beef” might be a zany comedy, but this is a twisted drama about two corrupt individuals making bad choices with deadly consequences. After a road rage incident, Danny and Amy spark a bitter rivalry that consumes them both. I love that Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”) is now getting lead roles like “Minari,” while comedian Ali Wong shows dramatic range after “Always Be My Maybe.” Creator Lee Sung Jin delivers a trippy tone that may be a bit too bizarre for some folks, but the finale ultimately makes us contemplate the fragility of life.

5. ‘Platonic’ (Apple)

Cracking the Top 5 of my list is “Platonic” about a housewife, Sylvia, who re-connects with her best friend, Will, after his divorce. Seth Rogen basically plays himself as the stoner we grew to love in “Knocked Up,” while Rose Byrne (“Bridesmaids”) shows comedic timing amid her character’s selfish antics. The writers emulate “When Harry Met Sally,” asking if men and women can be “just friends.” I initially felt bad for her husband as the old pals partied all night, but the series balances out for a surprising level of catharsis. I missed these characters when it ended.

4. ‘Not Dead Yet’ (ABC)

After you watch its lead-in show “Abbott Elementary,” stick around for “Not Dead Yet,” a network TV crowd-pleaser in the vein of CBS’ “Ghosts.” “Jane the Virgin” fans will find Gina Rodriguez equally relatable as Nell, a newspaper obituary writer who sees the ghosts of her articles. Hannah Simone of “New Girl” is the reliable best friend Sam, Joshua Banday of “Upload” is the upbeat editor Dennis, Lauren Ash of “Superstore” is the overbearing boss Lexi, and Angela E. Gibbs is the heartwarming bartender Cricket, the widow of Nell’s first obit subject.

3. ‘The Power’ (Amazon)

Naomi Alderman’s sci-fi novel “The Power” is now a “what if” drama exploring what would happen if women across the globe suddenly developed electric powers. Toni Collette plays the Mayor of Seattle in a mosaic interweaving the daughter of a British gangster’s mistress, the oppressed wife of the Moldovan President, a Nigerian journalist documenting the cases, and an orphan teen who hears the female voice of God. Their gift isn’t some comic-book superpower; it’s an evolutionary growth of a new biological organ, sparking a killer reversal of gender dynamics.

2. ‘Shrinking’ (Apple)

Cocreated by Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) and Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), “Shrinking” sounds like a “Seinfeld” reference, but this isn’t “shrinkage,” this is a therapist sitcom. Jason Segel is dramedy gold, grieving his wife, raising his teenage daughter and shattering doctor-patient barriers by sharing what he really thinks. Harrison Ford’s dry humor is a revelation. Add Jessica Williams (“The Daily Show”), Christa Miller (“The Drew Carey Show”), Ted McGinley (“Married with Children”) and Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) and you’ll laugh out loud every episode.

1. ‘The Last of Us’ (HBO)

Set during a zombie-style apocalypse caused by a fungus, a grieving father (Pedro Pascal) escorts a teenager (Bella Ramsey), who’s the key to a vaccine. The series gripped us right from its chilling opening of ’60s scientists debating future pandemics. Episode 3 was an all-timer with its tender romance between Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, setting up how the main characters get their survivalist supplies. The finale left us on a cliffhanger, but this was the show that had everyone talking. Who knew a video game adaptation could be this thrilling and deep?

