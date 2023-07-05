Alicia Keys, Fall Out Boy headline July entertainment guide

The Fourth of July is in the rear view, but there’s still plenty to do in the nation’s capital.
It’s time for our July Entertainment Guide of fun events around town for the rest of July.
July Entertainment Guide
July 5: Tori Amos at Wolf Trap
July 5: Barenaked Ladies and Five for Fighting at The Anthem
July 5: Garrison Keillor at Rams Head Annapolis
July 5: Yellowcard at Pier Six Pavilion
July 5-9: “Sweeney Todd” at Signature Theatre
July 5-16: “1776” at the Kennedy Center
July 5-22: “Seussical” at Keegan Theatre
July 5-29: “The Lion King” at Kennedy Center
July 5-30: “Breakthrough” at Anacostia Playhouse
July 5-Aug. 11: “Nate the Great” at Imagination Stage
July 5-Aug. 20: “Fun Home” at Studio Theatre
July 5-Aug. 20: “Escape to Margaritaville” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
July 6: Boyz II Men at MGM National Harbor
July 6-Aug. 10: “Movies on the Lawn” at the Library of Congress
July 7: Luke Bryan at Merriweather
July 7: Alicia Keys at Capital One Arena
July 7: “The Out-Laws” premieres on Netflix
July 7: Night Ranger at Capital One Hall
July 7: NSO presents “The Planets” at Wolf Trap
July 7-22: “Measure for Measure” and “Twelfth Night” by Shakespeare Theatre Academy
July 7-24: “Spring Awakening” at Monumental Theatre Company
July 7-Aug. 13: “Fela!” at Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre
July 8: T-Pain at The Anthem
July 8: Be’la Dona at The Birchmere
July 8: The Revivalists with The Head And The Heart at Merriweather
July 8: NSO performs “Return of the Jedi” at Wolf Trap
July 8-9: Jackiem Joyner at Blues Alley
July 9: UB40 and Maxi Priest at Wolf Trap
July 12: Emmy Award nominations announced
July 12: “The Afterparty” drops Season 2 on Apple TV+
July 12: Counting Crows at Merriweather
July 12: Disney Princess Concert at Wolf Trap
July 12-23: Capital Fringe Festival
July 12: “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Part 1” in movie theaters
July 13: Keke Palmer at Howard Theatre
July 13: Erykah Badu at Capital One Arena
July 13: “Full Circle” premieres on Max
July 13-15: Michael Palascak at DC Comedy Loft
July 14-15: NSO performs Hayao Miyazaki movies at Wolf Trap
July 14-23: “Much Ado About Nothing” at Shakespeare Opera Theatre
July 14-Aug. 13: “Cyrano de Bergerac” at Synetic Theater
July 15: Colin Quinn at Rams Head Annapolis
July 15: Ramy Youssef at Baltimore Soundstage
July 15: Chris Stapleton at CFG Bank Arena
July 15-16: Broccoli City Festival at RFK Stadium Grounds
July 16: John Williams with The President’s Own at Kennedy Center
July 16: The Struts at 9:30 Club
July 16: Rodney Crowell at The Birchmere
July 18: Killer Mike at Lincoln Theatre
July 18: Less Than Jake at Rams Head Baltimore
July 18: Jefferson Starship at Rams Head Annapolis
July 19: Boney James & Lalah Hathaway at Wolf Trap
July 19: Fall Out Boy at Jiffy Lube Live
July 19-Aug. 27: “Cambodian Rock Band” at Arena Stage
July 20: Peter Frampton at MGM National Harbor
July 20: Brian McKnight at Maryland Hall in Annapolis
July 20-23: D.L. Hughley at the DC Improv
July 20-Aug. 6: “Monsters of the American Cinema” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
July 20-Aug. 13: “The Play That Goes Wrong” at Kennedy Center
July 21: “Oppenheimer” in movie theaters
July 21: “Barbie” in movie theaters
July 21: Don McLean at The Birchmere
July 21: Project Pat at Howard Theatre
July 21: Clutch at The Anthem
July 21: Dispatch at Wolf Trap
July 21: White Ford Bronco at The Hamilton
July 21: Thomas Rhett at CFG Bank Arena
July 21-22: Jean Carne at Blues Alley
July 21-23: “Little Central America, 1984” at GALA Hispanic Theatre
July 22: Jenny Lewis at The Anthem
July 22: Godsmack at Jiffy Lube Live
July 22: NSO performs “Jurassic Park” at Wolf Trap
July 23: Nickel Creek at Wolf Trap
July 25: Mudvayne at Jiffy Lube Live
July 25: Buckcherry at Tally Ho Theater
July 25-Aug. 13: “Disco Fever” at Signature Theatre
July 26: Post Malone at Jiffy Lube Live
July 26: Santana at MGM National Harbor
July 26: Overkill at The Fillmore Silver Spring
July 26: Folger presents Shakespeare Lighting Round
July 26-28: “Rent” concert at Kennedy Center
July 27: Jason Aldean at Merriweather
July 27: Matchbox Twenty at Jiffy Lube Live
July 27: Los Lobos at Maryland Hall in Annapolis
July 27-28: American Ballet Theatre’s “Giselle” at Wolf Trap
July 28: “Good Omens” drops Season 2 on Amazon Prime
July 28: Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” hits movie theaters
July 28: Travis Tritt at Capital One Hall
July 28: Living Colour at Tally Ho Theater
July 28: Boy George & Culture Club at Jiffy Lube Live
July 28: Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Fest at Merriweather
July 28-29: Drake at Capital One Arena
July 28-29: Colin Quinn at Kennedy Center
July 29: Sugar Bear & E.U. at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
July 29: My Morning Jacket at The Anthem
July 29: Dierks Bentley at Jiffy Lube Live
July 29: Big Tony & Trouble Funk at Wolf Trap
July 29: Jodeci at CFG Bank Arena
July 29: Franco Escamilla at Warner Theatre
July 29: Laura Osnes at Maryland Hall in Annapolis
July 30: Penn & Teller at MGM National Harbor
July 31: Joey McIntyre at The Birchmere
