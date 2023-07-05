Alicia Keys, Fall Out Boy headline July entertainment guide

The Fourth of July is in the rear view, but there's still plenty to do in D.C. this summer. It's time for our July Entertainment Guide of fun events around the region for the rest of July.

The Fourth of July is in the rear view, but there’s still plenty to do in the nation’s capital.

It’s time for our July Entertainment Guide of fun events around town for the rest of July.

July Entertainment Guide

July 5: Tori Amos at Wolf Trap

July 5: Barenaked Ladies and Five for Fighting at The Anthem

July 5: Garrison Keillor at Rams Head Annapolis

July 5: Yellowcard at Pier Six Pavilion

July 5-9: “Sweeney Todd” at Signature Theatre

July 5-16: “1776” at the Kennedy Center

July 5-22: “Seussical” at Keegan Theatre

July 5-29: “The Lion King” at Kennedy Center

July 5-30: “Breakthrough” at Anacostia Playhouse

July 5-Aug. 11: “Nate the Great” at Imagination Stage

July 5-Aug. 20: “Fun Home” at Studio Theatre

July 5-Aug. 20: “Escape to Margaritaville” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

July 6: Boyz II Men at MGM National Harbor

July 6-Aug. 10: “Movies on the Lawn” at the Library of Congress

July 7: Luke Bryan at Merriweather

July 7: Alicia Keys at Capital One Arena

July 7: “The Out-Laws” premieres on Netflix

July 7: Night Ranger at Capital One Hall

July 7: NSO presents “The Planets” at Wolf Trap

July 7-22: “Measure for Measure” and “Twelfth Night” by Shakespeare Theatre Academy

July 7-24: “Spring Awakening” at Monumental Theatre Company

July 7-Aug. 13: “Fela!” at Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre

July 8: T-Pain at The Anthem

July 8: Be’la Dona at The Birchmere

July 8: The Revivalists with The Head And The Heart at Merriweather

July 8: NSO performs “Return of the Jedi” at Wolf Trap

July 8-9: Jackiem Joyner at Blues Alley

July 9: UB40 and Maxi Priest at Wolf Trap

July 12: Emmy Award nominations announced

July 12: “The Afterparty” drops Season 2 on Apple TV+

July 12: Counting Crows at Merriweather

July 12: Disney Princess Concert at Wolf Trap

July 12-23: Capital Fringe Festival

July 12: “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Part 1” in movie theaters

July 13: Keke Palmer at Howard Theatre

July 13: Erykah Badu at Capital One Arena

July 13: “Full Circle” premieres on Max

July 13-15: Michael Palascak at DC Comedy Loft

July 14-15: NSO performs Hayao Miyazaki movies at Wolf Trap

July 14-23: “Much Ado About Nothing” at Shakespeare Opera Theatre

July 14-Aug. 13: “Cyrano de Bergerac” at Synetic Theater

July 15: Colin Quinn at Rams Head Annapolis

July 15: Ramy Youssef at Baltimore Soundstage

July 15: Chris Stapleton at CFG Bank Arena

July 15-16: Broccoli City Festival at RFK Stadium Grounds

July 16: John Williams with The President’s Own at Kennedy Center

July 16: The Struts at 9:30 Club

July 16: Rodney Crowell at The Birchmere

July 18: Killer Mike at Lincoln Theatre

July 18: Less Than Jake at Rams Head Baltimore

July 18: Jefferson Starship at Rams Head Annapolis

July 19: Boney James & Lalah Hathaway at Wolf Trap

July 19: Fall Out Boy at Jiffy Lube Live

July 19-Aug. 27: “Cambodian Rock Band” at Arena Stage

July 20: Peter Frampton at MGM National Harbor

July 20: Brian McKnight at Maryland Hall in Annapolis

July 20-23: D.L. Hughley at the DC Improv

July 20-Aug. 6: “Monsters of the American Cinema” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

July 20-Aug. 13: “The Play That Goes Wrong” at Kennedy Center

July 21: “Oppenheimer” in movie theaters

July 21: “Barbie” in movie theaters

July 21: Don McLean at The Birchmere

July 21: Project Pat at Howard Theatre

July 21: Clutch at The Anthem

July 21: Dispatch at Wolf Trap

July 21: White Ford Bronco at The Hamilton

July 21: Thomas Rhett at CFG Bank Arena

July 21-22: Jean Carne at Blues Alley

July 21-23: “Little Central America, 1984” at GALA Hispanic Theatre

July 22: Jenny Lewis at The Anthem

July 22: Godsmack at Jiffy Lube Live

July 22: NSO performs “Jurassic Park” at Wolf Trap

July 23: Nickel Creek at Wolf Trap

July 25: Mudvayne at Jiffy Lube Live

July 25: Buckcherry at Tally Ho Theater

July 25-Aug. 13: “Disco Fever” at Signature Theatre

July 26: Post Malone at Jiffy Lube Live

July 26: Santana at MGM National Harbor

July 26: Overkill at The Fillmore Silver Spring

July 26: Folger presents Shakespeare Lighting Round

July 26-28: “Rent” concert at Kennedy Center

July 27: Jason Aldean at Merriweather

July 27: Matchbox Twenty at Jiffy Lube Live

July 27: Los Lobos at Maryland Hall in Annapolis

July 27-28: American Ballet Theatre’s “Giselle” at Wolf Trap

July 28: “Good Omens” drops Season 2 on Amazon Prime

July 28: Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” hits movie theaters

July 28: Travis Tritt at Capital One Hall

July 28: Living Colour at Tally Ho Theater

July 28: Boy George & Culture Club at Jiffy Lube Live

July 28: Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Fest at Merriweather

July 28-29: Drake at Capital One Arena

July 28-29: Colin Quinn at Kennedy Center

July 29: Sugar Bear & E.U. at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

July 29: My Morning Jacket at The Anthem

July 29: Dierks Bentley at Jiffy Lube Live

July 29: Big Tony & Trouble Funk at Wolf Trap

July 29: Jodeci at CFG Bank Arena

July 29: Franco Escamilla at Warner Theatre

July 29: Laura Osnes at Maryland Hall in Annapolis

July 30: Penn & Teller at MGM National Harbor

July 31: Joey McIntyre at The Birchmere

