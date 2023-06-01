June entertainment brings Ed Sheeran, John Legend, Shania Twain to DC area

Summer is quickly approaching, meaning tons of fun events around town.
Check out WTOP’s June Entertainment Guide for a roundup of events in the D.C. area:
June Entertainment Guide
June 1: Taj Mahal and Los Lobos at Wolf Trap
June 1-18: “Good Bones” at Studio Theatre
June 1-24: IN Series presents “Chuck & Eva” tribute concerts
June 1-24: “Exclusion” at Arena Stage
June 1-25: “One in Two” at Mosaic Theater
June 1-25: “Incendiary” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
June 1-July 9: “Sweeney Todd” at Signature Theatre
June 2: Paramore at Capital One Arena
June 2: “Across the Spider-Verse” opens in movie theaters
June 2-3: John Legend at Wolf Trap
June 2-4: Let’s Go! Music Festival in Annapolis
June 2-4: Capital Jazz Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 3-4: Washington Folk Festival at Glen Echo Park
June 3: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes at The Birchmere
June 3: Brandon Victor Dixon High School Theatre Awards at National Theatre
June 4: MC Lyte presents “I Am Woman” at Kennedy Center
June 4: Sam Jay at D.C. Improv
June 4: Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
June 4: Bruce Hornsby at Rams Head Annapolis
June 4: Charlie Puth at Wolf Trap
June 4: Modern English at The Atlantis
June 5: Franz Ferdinand at The Atlantis
June 6: Pixies at The Atlantis
June 6-8: “Hadestown” at National Theatre
June 6-11: New York City Ballet at Kennedy Center
June 6-July 2: “The Enigmatist” at Kennedy Center
June 7: Indigo Girls at Wolf Trap
June 7-18: “Further Up & Further In” at Shakespeare Theatre
June 7-July 2: August Wilson’s “Radio Golf” at Round House Theatre
June 8: Valerie June at Howard Theatre
June 8: Logic at Echostage
June 8: “Swan Lake” at Capital One Hall
June 8-10: LightReel Film Festival
June 8-10: Washington Ballet presents Dance For All at City Center
June 8-10: NSO presents “Romeo & Juliet” at Kennedy Center
June 8-11: Tony Roberts at D.C. Improv
June 9: Lauryn Hill at Wolf Trap
June 9: Little River Band at Rams Head Annapolis
June 9: Rachel Bloom at Howard Theatre
June 9: TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue at Jiffy Lube Live
June 9: “Flamin’ Hot” premieres on Hulu and Disney+
June 9: “The Crowded Room” premieres on Apple TV+
June 9: Ben Folds presents DECLASSIFIED at Kennedy Center
June 9-11: Monty Alexander at Blues Alley
June 10: Pixies at The Anthem
June 10: Carbon Leaf at The Hamilton
June 10: Young the Giant and Milky Chance at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 11: Buddy Guy at Wolf Trap
June 11: Yo La Tengo at 9:30 Club
June 11: Heart’s Nancy Wilson at Rams Head Annapolis
June 11: Idina Menzel headlines Capital Pride Concert
June 11: Choral Arts Society’s “Mass for Trouble Times” at Kennedy Center
June 11: Tony Awards
June 13: Suede at Rams Head Annapolis
June 13-14: America at The Birchmere
June 14: “The Wonder Years” Season 2 on ABC
June 14: All Elite Wrestling at Capital One Arena
June 14: Heart’s Nancy Wilson at Weinberg Center
June 14: Anoushka Shankar at Kennedy Center
June 14-15: Kenny Loggins at Wolf Trap
June 15: Toad the Wet Sprocket & Marcy Playground at Capital One Hall
June 15-18: DC/DOX Film Festival
June 15-18: Aries Spears at D.C. Comedy Loft
June 16: O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge at The Atlantis
June 16: Pixar’s “Elemental” opens in movie theaters
June 16: Lee Greenwood at Capital One Hall
June 16: Be’la Dona at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
June 16: NRBQ at The Birchmere
June 16: “Extraction 2” on Netflix
June 16: “Broadway in the Park” at Wolf Trap
June 16-17: NSO’s Marvin Gaye Tribute at Kennedy Center
June 16-17: Bacon Brothers at Rams Head Annapolis
June 16-18: Awesome Con at Washington Convention Center
June 16-July 23: “Macbeth” at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company
June 16-Aug. 20: “Escape to Margaritaville” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
June 17-18: Ziggy Marley, Trombone Shorty, Mavis Staples at Wolf Trap
June 17-18: Atlantic Starr at The Birchmere
June 17-18: Hannibal Burress at The Atlantis
June 17-July 22: “Seussical: The Musical” at Keegan Theatre
June 18: Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters at Rams Head Annapolis
June 18: LCD Soundsystem at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 18: “We Have a Dream” Choral Festival at Kennedy Center
June 19: Step Afrika! “Step Xplosion” at Strathmore
June 20: Darius Rucker at The Atlantis
June 20: CeCe Winans at Kennedy Center
June 20: The Turtles, Little Anthony & Gary Puckett at The Birchmere
June 21: Straight No Chaser at Wolf Trap
June 22: Steve Miller Band at Wolf Trap
June 22: Darius Rucker at The Anthem
June 22: “The Bear” Season 2 on Hulu
June 22: The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward at The Birchmere
June 22: Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison at Lincoln Theatre
June 22-July 29: “The Lion King” at Kennedy Center
June 23: Weezer at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 23: Charlie Wilson & Babyface at Wolf Trap
June 23-24: Paul Taylor at Blues Alley
June 23-25: NSO’s “Music of Star Wars” at Kennedy Center
June 24: After 7 at The Birchmere
June 24: Ed Sheeran at FedEx Field
June 24: Kane Brown at Jiffy Lube Live
June 24: Deniece Williams at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
June 24: Dave Matthews Band at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 24-25: Brandi Carlile headlines Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap
June 24-25: Frederick Jazz Festival
June 25: Rodrigo & Gabriela at 9:30 Club
June 25: The Cure at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 27: Shania Twain at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 27: Herbie Hancock at Kennedy Center
June 27-28: Tedeschi Trucks at Wolf Trap
June 27-July 16: “1776” at Kennedy Center
June 28-July 1: Octavia E. Butler’s “Parable of the Sower” at Strathmore
June 28-July 30: “Fun Home” at Studio Theatre
June 29: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss at Wolf Trap
June 30: Duane Betts and Maggie Rose at The Hamilton
June 30: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in movie theaters
June 30-July 1: Natalie Merchant at Kennedy Center
