Idina Menzel, Debbie Gibson, Shanice headline Capital Pride Concert

Get ready for a star-studded lineup of performers singing for LGBTQ+ freedom this Sunday, June 11 at the Capital Pride Concert on three different stages.

Idina Menzel performs on stage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)(John Shearer/Invision/AP/John Shearer)

Idina Menzel performs on stage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)(John Shearer/Invision/AP/John Shearer)

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Capital Pride Concert (Part 1)

Get ready for a star-studded lineup of performers singing for LGBTQ+ freedom this Sunday, June 11, at the Capital Pride Concert on three different stages.

The Capitol Stage at 3rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue will boast a picturesque backdrop of the U.S. Capitol building as LGBTQ+ artists and allies perform from 1 to 5 p.m., including the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington.

Bigger names follow with Shanice (“I Love Your Smile”), Debbie Gibson (“Foolish Beat,” “Lost in Your Eyes”) and Rina Sawayama from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by Monet X Change, Hayley Kiyoko (“Girls Like Girls”) and Idina Menzel (“Wicked,” “Frozen”) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. DJ Tracy Young closes it down with a sunset dance party.

The Monument Stage at 6th Street and Constitution Avenue includes a Washington Monument backdrop for LGBTQ+ artists and allies from 12 to 6 p.m. headlined by Alx Luke, Bennu Byrd, Lyle Anthony and Jay Diamondz from 6 to 7 p.m. This stage will be emceed by Ophelia Bottoms with a big assist from DJ Jerry Jones.

Finally, the Dupont Stage in the Dupont Beverage Garden will host LGBTQ+ artists and allies from 12 to 7 p.m. DJ Zemi kicks things off from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by The Barber Streisand from 1 to 2 p.m., DJ Bxtr from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Sean Morris from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and finally DJ Eletrox spinning from 6 to 7 p.m.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Capital Pride Concert (Part 2)

Find more information on the Capital Pride Concert here.

Listen to Jason’s 2017 chat with Idina Menzel on WTOP’s podcast “Beyond the Fame.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.