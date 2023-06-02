How to stream free shows, movies after Netflix’s password sharing crackdown

There are free streaming options such as Freevee, Kanopy and Pluto TV for anyone who needs to cut corners, though their offerings may not be as robust as Netflix.

Your friend or ex may have given you their Netflix password, but now that it costs extra to share accounts, they may not be so generous.

Netflix rolled out its new account sharing policy on May 23. Accounts can now only be used by people who live in the same household.

The good news is there are free streaming options for anyone who might need to cut corners, though their offerings may not be as robust as Netflix or other paid streaming services.

Amazon’s Freevee has ad-supported content, including the surprising hit comedy series Jury Duty and popular movies such as The Hunger Games and Back to the Future. You don’t need an Amazon Prime account and you can access it through your web browser or on devices such as Fire TV and Roku.

Kanopy has a large catalog of movies, documentaries and kid shows , and is accessible with just a library card. The site partners with public libraries and universities to provide the ad-free, critically acclaimed content, including Lady Bird, Chinatown, Reading Rainbow and the documentary Amy.

Pluto TV offers free streaming television from hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on demand. The ad-supported content includes offerings from channels AMC and Comedy Central.

Roku also offers a streaming channel that’s accessible online. It offers viewers thousands of ad-supported, free TV shows and movies, including Walker Texas Ranger, 2 Broke Girls and The Mentalist.

Netflix account holders can add someone who doesn’t live with them for an extra fee of $7.99 each month.

