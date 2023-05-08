Summer of sound: Upcoming music festivals across the DC area

You can’t throw a proverbial rock across the Potomac River without hitting a DMV music festival.
In recent weeks, Maryland hosted the M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion, D.C. hosted Project GLOW Fest at RFK Stadium and Virginia hosted the Something in the Water music festival in Virginia Beach.
If you missed those events, don’t worry, there are plenty of other music festivals coming to the D.C. area this year.
Here’s a roundup if you want to mark your calendar for the upcoming months:
Upcoming Music Festivals in the DMV:
- May 19-Aug. 4: Jazz in the Garden at D.C. Sculpture Garden in D.C.
Martha Redbone Roots Project, Chelsey Green, Dupont Brass, Seldom Scene
- May 25-28: DelFest in Cumberland, Maryland
Del McCoury, Molly Tuttle, Sam Bush, Trampled by Turtles, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
- May 28: National Memorial Day Concert in D.C.
Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise, Mary McCormack, National Symphony Orchestra
- May 28: Célébrez en Rosé at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods
Jacquees, Big Freedia, Mannie Fresh, UCB and DJ 5’9
- June 2-4: Let’s Go Music Festival in Annapolis, Maryland
Collective Soul, 311, Lit, Cold War Kids, Chris Young, Kip Moore
- June 24: WMZQ Fest at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia
Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett and Restless Road
- June 25: Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap
Brandi Carlile, Yola, Lucius, Rufus Wainwright, Brandy Clark
- June 29-July 9: Smithsonian Folklife Festival in D.C.
Pam Setser, Fran “Lady Strings” Grace, Pura Coco, and many more
- July 4: A Capitol Fourth on National Mall in D.C.
National Symphony Orchestra with celebrity lineup TBD
- July 12-16: Lake Arbor Jazz Festival at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland
Najee, Pieces of a Dream, War, Eric Roberson, Frank McComb, Mike Phillips
- July 15-16: Broccoli City Festival at RFK Stadium in D.C.
Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, City Girls, Brent Faiyaz, Kodak Black, Glorilla
- July 28: Outlaw Music Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland
Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Kurt Vile & The Violators
- Aug. 12-13: Moonrise Festival at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland
Dillon Francis, Above & Beyond, Bonnie x Clyde, Elephante, Loud Luxury, Slander, Zomboy
- Aug. 30-Sept. 3: D.C. Jazz Festival at The Wharf
Gregory Porter, Kenny Garrett, Charles Lloyd, Samara Joy, Terri Lyne Carrington
- Sept. 2-3: Appaloosa Fest at Skyline Ranch Resort in Front Royal, Virginia
Scythian, Blue Highway, TBA, Screaming Orphans, Chatham Rabbits
- Sept. 16: H Street Festival in D.C.
Lineup TBD
- Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland
Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, John Mayer, Incubus, Sheryl Crow, Lumineers, Weezer
- Sept. 30-Oct.1: All Things Go Music Festival
Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Mt. Joy, Lana Del Rey, Boy Genius, Muna
- Oct. 14: Down in the Reeds in D.C.
Lineup TBD