National Harbor celebrates 15 years of ‘Movies on the Potomac’ screening outdoor cinema under the stars

The free movie screenings will be held on National Plaza in Oxon Hill, Maryland, every week now through September with Thursday "date nights" starting at 7 p.m. and Sunday "family nights" starting at 6 p.m.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Movies on the Potomac' at National Harbor (Part 1)

Get ready for outdoor cinema under the stars as “Movies on the Potomac” returns to National Harbor.

The free movie screenings will be held on National Plaza in Oxon Hill, Maryland, every week now through September with Thursday “date nights” starting at 7 p.m. and Sunday “family nights” starting at 6 p.m.

“We are so excited,” Marketing Director Deborah Topcik told WTOP. “In April we just celebrated 15 years at National Harbor and really the ‘Movies on the Potomac’ have been a part of us since day one. … About nine years ago we got a gorgeous large-screen TV, so you get high-quality movies, then you get to see the water of the Potomac River in the background. Just follow the road to the water and the Capital Wheel and you won’t miss the movies.”

This weekend includes gems of Black cinema and animated family favorites.

“We have ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody,’ the Whitney Houston biopic,” Topcik said. “Sunday we’re doing a double feature of ‘Toy Story’ at 4:45 then ‘Lightyear.’ … May 18 we go a little more serious with ‘Till.’ May 21 the Sunday family movie is ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2.’ … Then May 28 we have ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ because the National Spelling Bee is right here at National Harbor at Gaylord, so we picked a movie to go with the spelling bee.”

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. You can also order food from the nearby restaurants, though alcohol isn’t allowed on the plaza. If you would like to drink a beer, you can sit on the outdoor patio at Redstone Grill.

Here’s the full lineup:

May

May 4: Overboard

May 11: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

May 14: Toy Story and Lightyear

May 18: Till

May 21: Sonic The Hedgehog 2

May 35: Downton Abbey: A New Era

May 28: Akeelah and the Bee

June

June 4: Strange World

June 8: Ticket to Paradise

June 11: Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

June 15: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

June 18: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

June 22: Jurassic World Dominion

June 25: Cool Runnings

June 29: King Richard

July

July 2: DC League of Super-Pets

July 6: Black Adam

July 9: Up

July 13: Wonder Woman

July 16: The Princess Diaries

July 20: She’s the Man

July 23: Her Best Move

July 27: Gracie

July 30: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

August

Aug. 3: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Aug. 6: The Incredibles

Aug. 10: A Journal for Jordan

Aug. 13: Incredibles 2

Aug. 17: Invictus

Aug. 20: Air Bud: World Pup

Aug. 24: Sister Act

Aug; 27: Space Jam: A New Legacy

Aug. 31: Cruella

September

Sept. 3: Shrek

Sept. 7: A Man Called Otto

Sept. 10: Shrek 2

Sept. 14: Coming 2 America

Sept. 17: Coco

Sept. 21: La Bamba

Sept. 24: Encanto

Sept. 28: Maid in Manhattan

Find more information here.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Movies on the Potomac' at National Harbor (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.