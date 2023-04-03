TRUMP INDICTMENT: The charges | Indictment explained | Trump to deliver remarks | Experts weigh in | Atlanta, DC probes continue
April entertainment guide 2023: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler headline in DC

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

April 3, 2023, 5:00 AM

April showers bring May flowers, but first they bring tons of entertainment!

Here’s a roundup of fun events around the D.C. area in the month of April:

April Entertainment Guide

April 3: Lewis Capaldi at The Anthem

April 3 – 6: “The Bard, The Griot and the Hip-Hop Tradition” at the Folger Shakespeare Library

April 3 – 7: “Push the Button” at Keegan Theatre

March 18 – April 16: National Cherry Blossom Festival

April 3 – 16: “Clyde’s” at Studio Theatre

April 3 – 16: “King Lear” at Shakespeare Theatre

April 3 – 16: “The Jungle” at Shakespeare Theatre

April 3 – 22: RiverRun Festival at The Kennedy Center

April 3 – 23: “Angels in America” at Arena Stage

April 3 – 23: “Nosebleed” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

April 3 – 30: “Unseen” at Mosaic Theater

April 3 – May 7: “On the Far End” at Round House Theatre

April 3 – May 13: “Shout Sister Shout!” at Ford’s Theatre

April 3 – June 11: “Grease” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

April 4: “Free at Last! A Musical Tribute to Dr. King’s Legacy” at The Kennedy Center

April 4 – 6: Bikini Kill at The Fillmore 

April 5: “Air” opens in movie theaters

April 5 – 9: The Joffrey Ballet’s “Anna Karenina” at Kennedy Center

April 6: Dave Kline Band at Blues Alley Jazz club

April 6 – 7: Marty Stuart at Wolf Trap

April 6 – 9: “My Fair Lady” at The National Theatre

April 7: “Paint” opens in movie theaters

April 7: “Imagining the Indian” documentary premieres at The Avalon

April 7: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” opens in movie theaters

April 7: Bruce Springsteen at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore

April 7 – 9: The Washington Ballet’s “Aurora’s Wedding” at Capital One Hall

April 7 – 8: Catherine Russell at Blues Alley Jazz club

April 7 – 8: Brian Regan at The Kennedy Center

April 8: The Eagles at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore

April 8: Mickey Dolenz of The Monkees at Wolf Trap

April 8: Al Snow at D.C. Comedy Loft

April 9: Easter Sunday with “My Block” at The Kennedy Center

April 10: Tink & Friends at The Howard Theatre

April 11: Queensryche at Baltimore Soundstage

April 11-29: “Les Miserables” at The Kennedy Center

April 12: Booker T. Jones at Wolf Trap

April 12: The Temptations at Weinberg Center

April 12: Little Feat at Rams Head Annapolis

April 12 – 16: Stanley Jordan at Blues Alley Jazz club

April 13 – 15: Pauley Shore at D.C. Comedy Loft

April 13 – 16: Craig Robinson at D.C. Improv

April 13 – 30: “The Wilting Point” at The Keegan Theatre

April 14: “Mafia Mamma” opens in movie theaters

April 14: Fozzy at Baltimore Soundstage

April 14: Tesla at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

April 14: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns for final season on Amazon

April 15: National Cherry Blossom Parade

April 15: San Holo at Echostage

April 15: Debbie Allen’s Red Birds at Kennedy Center

April 15: National Philharmonic performs “Beethoven’s 7th” at Strathmore

April 15: Grupo Firme: ¡Hay Que Conectarla! Tour at Capital One Arena

April 16: “Barry” returns for final season on HBO

April 16: Be’la Dona at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

April 16: Three Dog Night at Weinberg Center

April 16-17: The Wailin’ Jennys at The Birchmere

April 18: Lil Wayne at The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 18 – 19: Graham Nash at The Birchmere

April 19: Snarky Puppy at Warner Theatre

April 19: Karla Bonoff at Wolf Trap

April 19: The Verve Pipe at The Hamilton

April 19-30: Filmfest D.C.

April 19-30: “Aladdin” at The National Theatre

April 20: The Verve Pipe at Tally Ho Theater

April 21: Chris Tucker at MGM National Harbor

April 21: The Gibson Brothers at AMP Pike & Rose

April 21: The English Beat at Rams Head Annapolis

April 21: National Philharmonic salutes Nat King Cole at Capital One Hall

April 21: “The Big Lebowski Experience” at Pearl Street Warehouse

April 21: Scott McMicken of Dr. Dog at Union Stage

April 21: “Chevalier” opens in movie theaters

April 21: “Beau is Afraid” opens in movie theaters

April 21 – 22: Average White Band at The Birchmere

April 21 – 23: National Symphony Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo & Juliet” 

April 21 – 23: “On Your Feet!” at Capital One Hall

April 21 – 29: Hexagon political comedy shows

April 21 – 30: “The Taming of the Shrew” at Synetic Theater

April 22: Bill Maher at MGM National Harbor

April 22: M83 at The Anthem

April 22: Brett Young at The Fillmore

April 22: Library of Congress honors Barbra Streisand

April 22: Joshua Bell at Strathmore

April 22: Washington National Opera’s “BravO Bash” at The Kennedy Center

April 22: “The Batman” live in concert at Warner Theatre

April 23: Rory Scovel at 9:30 Club

April 23: Béla Fleck at Strathmore

April 25: The Wailers at The Howard Theatre

April 25 – June 18: “Passing Strange” at Signature Theatre

April 26: Tony Woods at D.C. Comedy Loft

April 26: Jamie Cullum at The Anthem

April 26: Suzanne Vega at The Birchmere

April 27 – 29: Pablo Francisco at D.C. Comedy Loft

April 27 – 29: NSO performs Schubert & Mendelssohn

April 27- May 28: “The School for Lies” at Constellation Theatre

April 28: Samantha Bee at Kennedy Center

April 28: Ohio Players at The Birchmere

April 28: “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” opens in movie theaters

April 28 – 30: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler at DAR Constitution Hall

April 28 – 30: “The Giz” at Lincoln Theatre

April 29: Chico Bean at MGM National Harbor

April 29: Brian McKnight at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

April 29 – 30: Project Glow at RFK Stadium Grounds

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

