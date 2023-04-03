April entertainment guide 2023: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler headline in DC

April showers bring May flowers, but first they bring tons of entertainment!
Here’s a roundup of fun events around the D.C. area in the month of April:
April Entertainment Guide
April 3: Lewis Capaldi at The Anthem
April 3 – 6: “The Bard, The Griot and the Hip-Hop Tradition” at the Folger Shakespeare Library
April 3 – 7: “Push the Button” at Keegan Theatre
March 18 – April 16: National Cherry Blossom Festival
April 3 – 16: “Clyde’s” at Studio Theatre
April 3 – 16: “King Lear” at Shakespeare Theatre
April 3 – 16: “The Jungle” at Shakespeare Theatre
April 3 – 22: RiverRun Festival at The Kennedy Center
April 3 – 23: “Angels in America” at Arena Stage
April 3 – 23: “Nosebleed” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
April 3 – 30: “Unseen” at Mosaic Theater
April 3 – May 7: “On the Far End” at Round House Theatre
April 3 – May 13: “Shout Sister Shout!” at Ford’s Theatre
April 3 – June 11: “Grease” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
April 4: “Free at Last! A Musical Tribute to Dr. King’s Legacy” at The Kennedy Center
April 4 – 6: Bikini Kill at The Fillmore
April 5: “Air” opens in movie theaters
April 5 – 9: The Joffrey Ballet’s “Anna Karenina” at Kennedy Center
April 6: Dave Kline Band at Blues Alley Jazz club
April 6 – 7: Marty Stuart at Wolf Trap
April 6 – 9: “My Fair Lady” at The National Theatre
April 7: “Paint” opens in movie theaters
April 7: “Imagining the Indian” documentary premieres at The Avalon
April 7: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” opens in movie theaters
April 7: Bruce Springsteen at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore
April 7 – 9: The Washington Ballet’s “Aurora’s Wedding” at Capital One Hall
April 7 – 8: Catherine Russell at Blues Alley Jazz club
April 7 – 8: Brian Regan at The Kennedy Center
April 8: The Eagles at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore
April 8: Mickey Dolenz of The Monkees at Wolf Trap
April 8: Al Snow at D.C. Comedy Loft
April 9: Easter Sunday with “My Block” at The Kennedy Center
April 10: Tink & Friends at The Howard Theatre
April 11: Queensryche at Baltimore Soundstage
April 11-29: “Les Miserables” at The Kennedy Center
April 12: Booker T. Jones at Wolf Trap
April 12: The Temptations at Weinberg Center
April 12: Little Feat at Rams Head Annapolis
April 12 – 16: Stanley Jordan at Blues Alley Jazz club
April 13 – 15: Pauley Shore at D.C. Comedy Loft
April 13 – 16: Craig Robinson at D.C. Improv
April 13 – 30: “The Wilting Point” at The Keegan Theatre
April 14: “Mafia Mamma” opens in movie theaters
April 14: Fozzy at Baltimore Soundstage
April 14: Tesla at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
April 14: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns for final season on Amazon
April 15: National Cherry Blossom Parade
April 15: San Holo at Echostage
April 15: Debbie Allen’s Red Birds at Kennedy Center
April 15: National Philharmonic performs “Beethoven’s 7th” at Strathmore
April 15: Grupo Firme: ¡Hay Que Conectarla! Tour at Capital One Arena
April 16: “Barry” returns for final season on HBO
April 16: Be’la Dona at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
April 16: Three Dog Night at Weinberg Center
April 16-17: The Wailin’ Jennys at The Birchmere
April 18: Lil Wayne at The Fillmore Silver Spring
April 18 – 19: Graham Nash at The Birchmere
April 19: Snarky Puppy at Warner Theatre
April 19: Karla Bonoff at Wolf Trap
April 19: The Verve Pipe at The Hamilton
April 19-30: Filmfest D.C.
April 19-30: “Aladdin” at The National Theatre
April 20: The Verve Pipe at Tally Ho Theater
April 21: Chris Tucker at MGM National Harbor
April 21: The Gibson Brothers at AMP Pike & Rose
April 21: The English Beat at Rams Head Annapolis
April 21: National Philharmonic salutes Nat King Cole at Capital One Hall
April 21: “The Big Lebowski Experience” at Pearl Street Warehouse
April 21: Scott McMicken of Dr. Dog at Union Stage
April 21: “Chevalier” opens in movie theaters
April 21: “Beau is Afraid” opens in movie theaters
April 21 – 22: Average White Band at The Birchmere
April 21 – 23: National Symphony Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo & Juliet”
April 21 – 23: “On Your Feet!” at Capital One Hall
April 21 – 29: Hexagon political comedy shows
April 21 – 30: “The Taming of the Shrew” at Synetic Theater
April 22: Bill Maher at MGM National Harbor
April 22: M83 at The Anthem
April 22: Brett Young at The Fillmore
April 22: Library of Congress honors Barbra Streisand
April 22: Joshua Bell at Strathmore
April 22: Washington National Opera’s “BravO Bash” at The Kennedy Center
April 22: “The Batman” live in concert at Warner Theatre
April 23: Rory Scovel at 9:30 Club
April 23: Béla Fleck at Strathmore
April 25: The Wailers at The Howard Theatre
April 25 – June 18: “Passing Strange” at Signature Theatre
April 26: Tony Woods at D.C. Comedy Loft
April 26: Jamie Cullum at The Anthem
April 26: Suzanne Vega at The Birchmere
April 27 – 29: Pablo Francisco at D.C. Comedy Loft
April 27 – 29: NSO performs Schubert & Mendelssohn
April 27- May 28: “The School for Lies” at Constellation Theatre
April 28: Samantha Bee at Kennedy Center
April 28: Ohio Players at The Birchmere
April 28: “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” opens in movie theaters
April 28 – 30: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler at DAR Constitution Hall
April 28 – 30: “The Giz” at Lincoln Theatre
April 29: Chico Bean at MGM National Harbor
April 29: Brian McKnight at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
April 29 – 30: Project Glow at RFK Stadium Grounds