Tale of the Tape: ‘Creed III’ vs. ‘Rocky III’

It's only right that 'Creed III" and "Rocky III" go head to head as the franchise enters its ninth installment.

The “Rocky” franchise is still slugging away as it enters its action-packed ninth installment.

“Creed III” is sure to win the weekend box-office title as it hits movie theaters on Friday.

How will “Creed III” compare to “Rocky III?” It’s time for boxing’s “tale of the tape.”

The Star Director

Not only did Sylvester Stallone write the screenplay for “Rocky III” (1982) as he had in the two previous pictures, Sly also directed himself again. He previously helmed “Rocky II” (1979), inheriting the director’s chair from John G. Avildsen, who won the Best Director Oscar for the original “Rocky” (1976) before spending the early ’80s shooting “The Karate Kid” (1984).

Similarly, Michael B. Jordan directs himself in “Creed III,” taking the reign from Steven Caple Jr. of “Creed II” (2018). They both stand in the shadow of Ryan Coogler, who directed the original “Creed” (2015) before leaving to make “Black Panther” (2018). You can bet Jordan has been taking notes from Coogler since their masterful debut “Fruitvale Station” (2013).

The Opponent

“Rocky III” featured one of the Italian Stallion’s most ferocious opponents in Clubber Lang, who was a hungry brawler at a time when Rocky had lost his edge. Lang was played by the iconic Mr. T (“I pity the fool”), who soon starred in NBC’s “The A-Team” (1983-1987) and teamed with Hulk Hogan (a.k.a. Thunderlips in “Rocky III”) at the first “WrestleMania” (1984).

Similarly, Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) now stars as the hungry new opponent Damian “Dame” Anderson, a former boxing prodigy and childhood friend of Adonis before serving a long prison sentence. “You think you’re mad? Try spending half of your life in a cell watching somebody else live your life,” Damian tells Adonis. “I’m coming for everything!”

The Trainer

After coaching the underdog in the first two fights against Apollo Creed, Rocky’s trainer Mickey (Burgess Meredith) realized that Balboa had gotten too comfortable: “The worst thing happened to you that could happen to any fighter: you got civilized.” When Mickey died of a heart attack after being shoved by Lang, Rocky bawled like a baby in the locker room.

Now, Adonis has to find a way to win without Rocky, who sadly disappears from “Creed III” without much explanation. It’s hard to imagine a “Rocky” flick without Rocky, but Stallone decided not to return due to creative differences. Instead, Adonis must rely on cornerman Little Duke (Wood Harris) and the spirit of his father, who also trained Rocky in “Rocky III.”

The Love Story

The secret weapon of this franchise is always its love story. The 1976 original saw Rocky and Adrian (Talia Shire) fall in love, ice skating before the film’s final words: “I love you!” They got married in “Rocky II” (1979), while Rocky prayed at Adrian’s side during a childbirth-induced coma. In “Rocky III,” Rocky defended her honor after Lang’s insults at a Philly statue unveiling.

The “Creed” trilogy smartly infused romance into its storyline as well, casting Tessa Thompson (“Passing”) as Bianca. Rather than a quiet pet-shop worker, Bianca moonlights as a DJ and is in many ways a stronger character than the shy Adrian. In “Creed II,” they gave birth to a daughter, Amara Creed, who should be the next character to get her own reboot trilogy.

The Soundtrack

Finally,” Rocky III” introduced the hit song “Eye of the Tiger” by the Chicago band Survivor. The guitar-shredding tune transcended just a movie soundtrack to become a massive radio hit that actually topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In many ways, it became synonymous with the franchise, rivaling Bill Conti’s Oscar-nominated tune “Gonna Fly Now” from the original.

“Creed III” drops “Sinner & Saint” by hip-hop artist Tommee Profitt, featuring Beacon Light & Moiba Mustapha. Fun fact: There was a real British boxer named Tommy Proffitt who fought in the bantamweight division at the 1948 Olympic Games. The song goes hard, ramping up to an inspirational gear, but I doubt it’ll come to symbolize the franchise like “Eye of the Tiger.”

That’s the tale of the tape! Which “three-quel” lands the knockout?

Will this be the final chapter of Jordan’s “Rocky” reboot trilogy?

As Apollo said in the original Best Picture winner: “Creed in 3.”