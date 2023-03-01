From Bone Thugs to Springsteen to New Edition, fun events around DC in March

We all know the old March weather idiom of “in like a lion, out like a lamb.”
Warmer weather means more entertainment options around the D.C. area.
Mark your calendar with our March Entertainment Guide below:
March Entertainment Guide
March 1: “The Mandalorian” Season 3 hits Disney+
March 1: Journey at Capital One Arena
March 1: Vanessa Carlton at Rams Head Annapolis
March 1: Joni Mitchell receives Gershwin Prize at DAR Constitution Hall
March 1-5: “Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
March 1-5: “Ride the Cyclone” at Arena Stage
March 1-12: “Incognito” at Constellation Theatre
March 1-15: D.C. Independent Film Forum at E Street Cinema
March 1-19: “Into the Woods” at Kennedy Center
March 1-April 2: “King Lear” at Shakespeare Theatre
March 1-April 2: “The High Ground” at Arena Stage
March 1-April 2: “Selling Kabul” at Signature Theatre
March 1-April 9: “Clyde’s” at Studio Theatre
March 2: The Weight Band at The Hamilton
March 2: Vanessa Carlton at The Birchmere
March 2: Dreamcatcher at MGM National Harbor
March 2-4: Chaunte Wayans at DC Comedy Loft
March 2-4: Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre
March 2-5: Tracy Morgan at the DC Improv
March 3: “Creed III” hits movie theaters
March 3: GZA at Baltimore Soundstage
March 3: WWE “Smackdown” at Capital One Arena
March 3-April 2: “Beauty and the Beast” at Synetic Theater
March 4: Chris Rock livestream on Netflix filmed at Hippodrome
March 7: John Lodge of The Moody Blues at Rams Head Annapolis
March 7: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” at Strathmore
March 7-April 9: “Pacific Overtures” at Signature Theatre
March 8: Chadwick Stokes of Dispatch at Rams Head Annapolis
March 8-9: Lyle Lovett at The Birchmere
March 9: Elvis Costello at Warner Theatre
March 9-11: Black Girls Rock Fest at Kennedy Center
March 9-11: Jay Mohr at DC Comedy Loft
March 10: Patti LaBelle at The Hall at Maryland Live
March 10: Margaret Cho at Warner Theatre
March 10: Betty Who at The Anthem
March 10: Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony at The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 10: “Champions” hits movie theaters
March 10: Swingers Mini-Golf opens in Navy Yard
March 10: NSO “In Your Neighborhood” series returns
March 10-11: Stephanie Mills at The Birchmere
March 11: Air Supply at The Hall at Maryland Live
March 11: Kelli O’Hara at Wolf Trap
March 11: Paula Poundstone at Rams Head Annapolis
March 11-12: Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s “Whitney” at Lincoln Theatre
March 11-25: Washington National Opera’s “Blue” at Kennedy Center
March 12: Academy Awards a.k.a. the Oscars
March 14: J Boog at Howard Theatre
March 14-19: “To Kill a Mockingbird” at The Hippodrome
March 14-26: “Jagged Little Pill” at National Theatre
March 15: “Ted Lasso” Season 3 hits Apple TV+
March 15: Stephen Marley at The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 15: Regina Spektor at Warner Theatre
March 15: Alt-J at Rams Head Baltimore
March 15-May 13: “Shout Sister Shout” at Ford’s Theatre
March 16: New Edition at Capital One Arena
March 16-17: The Washington Ballet’s Professional Training Winter Showcase
March 16-26: D.C. Environmental Film Festival
March 17: Static-X at Baltimore Soundstage
March 17: “The Boston Strangler” hits Hulu
March 17: “The Magician’s Elephant” hits Netflix
March 17: EU featuring Sugar Bear at The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 17-19: Folger presents “Shakespeare in Step & Song”
March 18: Tom Rush at The Birchmere
March 18: Kix at State Theatre
March 18: Gracie Abrams at Howard Theatre
March 19: Yo La Tengo at 9:30 Club
March 19: The Sugarhill Gang & Rob Base at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
March 19: Washington Area Theatre Community Honors at The Birchmere
March 19: Adam Sandler receives Mark Twain Prize at Kennedy Center
March 20: The English Beat at The Birchmere
March 20-April 16: National Cherry Blossom Festival
March 22: “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” at Capital One Hall
March 23: “Blippi: Wonderful World Tour” at EagleBank Arena
March 23-26: Annapolis Film Festival
March 23-24: Sara Evans at Wolf Trap
March 24: “John Wick 4” hits movie theaters
March 24: The Manhattan Transfer at Strathmore
March 24: Virginia National Ballet’s “Aladdin” at Capital One Hall
March 24-April 23: “Angels in America” at Arena Stage
March 24-June 11: “Grease” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
March 25: Ashanti & Ja Rule at Capital One Arena
March 25: “Sounds of the DMV: Hip-Hop Showcase” at Kennedy Center
March 25: Bill Bellamy at MGM National Harbor
March 25: Vance Joy at The Anthem
March 25-26: Ari Lennox at The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 25-April 7: “Push the Button” at Keegan Theatre
March 25-April 8: “Singin’ in the Rain” by Arlington Players
March 26: Tony Woods at the DC Improv
March 26: “Yellowjackets” Season 2 hits Showtime
March 26: “Succession” Season 4 hits HBO
March 26: CNN airs Mark Twain Prize for Adam Sandler
March 27: Bruce Springsteen at Capital One Arena
March 28: Hazel Mitchell Bell at Blues Alley
March 28-29: Ari Lennox at Howard Theatre
March 28-April 16: “The Jungle” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
March 28-May 7: National Capital New Play Festival at Round House Theatre
March 30: Sister Hazel at State Theatre
March 30: Sophie B. Hawkins at Rams Head Annapolis
March 30-April 23: “Unseen” by Mosaic Theatre at Atlas Performing Arts Center
March 31: Sundance champ “A Thousand and One” hits movie theaters
March 31: The Mavericks at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
March 31: PBS airs Gershwin Prize for Joni Mitchell
March 31-April 1: Midori plays Korngold at Kennedy Center