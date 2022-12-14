Washington Chorus presents ‘Candlelight Christmas’ at Kennedy Center, Strathmore

Nothing will get you into the holiday spirit like singing Christmas carols by candlelight.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'A Candlelight Christmas' (Part 1)

The Washington Chorus presents its annual “A Candlelight Christmas” at the Kennedy Center and the Strathmore.

“We are so excited about this concert,” Artistic Director Eugene Rogers told WTOP. “We’ve got so many surprises and guests. I can’t wait for folks to come and experience this concert with us. … Over 150 singers together on stage with organ and National Capital Brass & Percussion, quite a sound to have all of those voices of different backgrounds.”

The set list includes beloved Christmas classics and several new compositions. Old favorites include “Good King Wenceslas,” O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night.” The concert also features a new processional arranged by J. David Moore, “Of the Father’s Love Begotten.” There’s also a “haunting beautiful piece” by Becky McGlade, called “In the Bleak Midwinter,” Roggers said.

Rounding out the repertoire are “Reindeer Jive,” “The Dream Isaiah Saw” and Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas.”

The Washington Chorus will be joined by two local high-school choirs at the different venues with Stafford High School at the Kennedy Center and Reservoir High School at Strathmore, accompanied by organist Paul Byssainthe Jr. and pianist Rod Vester.

The concert runs for 75 minutes with no intermission.

At the Kennedy Center, the concert showtimes are Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with a final show on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.

There are two shows at the Strathmore: One on Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. and another on Friday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m.

Find more information on the Washington Chorus website.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'A Candlelight Christmas' (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.