December entertainment guide 2022

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the beautiful nation’s capital.
Get ready to unwrap plenty of festive events around D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
We’ve made a list and checked it twice for your December Entertainment Guide:
December Entertainment Guide
Dec. 1-11: “People, Places & Things” at Studio Theatre
Dec. 1-18: “Much Ado About Nothing” at Shakespeare Theatre
Dec. 1-18: “Playing Burton” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Dec. 1-23: “Just For Us” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Dec. 1-30: The Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre
Dec. 1-31: Ford’s Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol”
Dec. 1-Jan. 15: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Dec. 1-Jan. 15: “The Tempest” at Round House Theatre
Dec. 1: BSO’S “The Godfather” in concert at Strathmore
Dec. 1: Phil Vassar & Deana Carter at Rams Head Annapolis
Dec. 1: Martina McBride at Capital One Hall
Dec. 1: John Lloyd Young at Wolf Trap
Dec. 1: Rick Springfield at The Birchmere
Dec. 1-Jan. 1: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at Olney Theatre
Dec. 1-Jan. 29: “Into the Woods” at Signature Theatre
Dec. 2: Rob Schneider at Capital One Hall
Dec. 2: Luenell at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Dec. 2: Blackberry Smoke at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Dec. 2: Will Smith’s “Emancipation” hits movie theaters
Dec. 2: LFO at City Winery
Dec. 2-3: Chris Botti at The Birchmere
Dec. 2-3: Janelle James at the D.C. Improv
Dec. 2-4: Aaron Lewis at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Dec. 3: Babyface at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel in Maryland
Dec. 3: The Temptations & The Four Tops at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 3: Chris Isaak at Rams Head Annapolis
Dec. 3: Regina Belle at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Dec. 3: Wolf Trap Holiday Sing-a-Long
Dec. 4: Kennedy Center Honors
Dec. 4: Debbie Gibson at Rams Head Annapolis
Dec. 4: Tony Woods at the D.C. Improv
Dec. 5: Dave Koz at Capital One Hall
Dec. 5: “Monday Night Raw” at Capital One Arena
Dec. 6: NSO: Ugly Sweater Holiday Party at The Anthem
Dec. 6: Brett Eldridge at DAR Constitution Hall
Dec. 6-Jan. 22: “Which Way to the Stage” at Signature Theatre
Dec. 8: Ryan Adams at Strathmore
Dec. 8: Burna Boy at Capital One Arena
Dec. 8: “Holiday Pops” with Laura Benanti at Kennedy Center
Dec. 8-Jan. 22: “Wicked” musical at the Kennedy Center
Dec. 9: John Mulaney at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 9: “Empire of Light” hits movie theaters
Dec. 9: Kenny G at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Dec. 9: Sarah Chang performs “West Side Story” & “Romeo & Juliet” at Strathmore
Dec. 9-11: Folger Consort performs “A New World Christmas”
Dec. 9-Dec. 18: Step Afrika’s “Magical Musical Holiday Step Show” at Arena Stage
Dec. 10: The Boro Tysons hosts Holiday Pajama Movie Night
Dec. 10: Questlove’s “Music is History” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 10: Bonny Light Horseman at Howard Theatre
Dec. 10: Marc Roberge of O.A.R. at City Winery
Dec. 10: Rakim at 9:30 Club
Dec. 10: National Chamber Ensemble presents “Holiday Cheer”
Dec. 10: Washington Bach Consort’s “The Christmas Story” at Strathmore
Dec. 10-11: Cathedral Choral Society’s “Joy of Christmas” at National Cathedral
Dec. 11: National Christmas Tree Lighting airs on CBS
Dec. 11: T.I. at the D.C. Improv
Dec. 11: Karla Bonoff at The Birchmere
Dec. 11: Emmylou Harris at The Hamilton
Dec. 11: Pam Tillis at Rams Head Annapolis
Dec. 12: The Lemonheads at 9:30 Club
Dec. 13: Pentatonix at EagleBank Arena
Dec. 13-20: Modest Mouse at 9:30 Club
Dec. 13-Jan. 8: “A Soldier’s Play” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 13-Jan. 8: “Jane Anger” at Shakespeare Theatre
Dec. 14: Darren Criss at Lincoln Theatre
Dec. 14: Ballet of Ukraine presents “Swan Lake” at Strathmore
Dec. 15: They Might Be Giants at 9:30 Club
Dec. 15-17: Felonious Monk at D.C. Comedy Loft
Dec. 15-18: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 15-Dec. 18: NSO performs Handel’s “Messiah” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 15-Dec. 31: “An Irish Carol” at Keegan Theatre
Dec. 16: Jason Moran & Christian McBride at Kennedy Center
Dec. 16: “A Boy Band Christmas” at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Dec. 16: “Avatar 2: Way of the Water” hits movie theaters
Dec. 16: “The Whale” hits movie theaters
Dec. 16: “Bardo” hits movie theaters
Dec. 16: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes at Rams Head Annapolis
Dec. 16-Dec.17: They Might Be Giants at Lincoln Theatre
Dec. 16-Dec.18: “A Magical Cirque Christmas” hits National Theatre
Dec. 16-Dec. 23: The Washington Chorus sings “A Candlelight Christmas” at Strathmore
Dec. 17: The Boro Tysons hosts Rudolph’s Rockin’ Reindeer Games
Dec. 17: Story District presents “It’s a Wonderful Life”
Dec. 17: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Juke at The Birchmere
Dec. 17-Dec.18: The Washington Chorus sings “A Candlelight Christmas” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 17-Dec.18: National Philharmonic performs Handel’s “Messiah” at Strathmore
Dec. 19-Dec.22: “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” at Strathmore
Dec. 21: “A John Waters Christmas” at The Birchmere
Dec. 21: Straight No Chaser at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 21: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” hits movie theaters
Dec. 21-Dec.22: Thievery Corporation at 9:30 Club
Dec. 22: Lori Williams “Home for the Holidays” at Blues Alley
Dec. 23: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Netflix
Dec. 23: “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” hits movie theaters
Dec. 23: “Babylon” hits movie theaters
Dec. 23: Fantasia at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 23: National Philharmonic performs Handel’s “Messiah” at Capital One Hall
Dec. 24: Choral Arts Society of Washington’s “A Family Christmas” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 26: “Trans-Siberian Orchestra” at Capital One Arena
Dec. 27: Chuck Brown Band at City Winery
Dec. 27-30: Monty Alexander at Blues Alley
Dec. 28: Kennedy Center Honors airs on CBS
Dec. 30: “White Noise” hits movie theaters
Dec. 30: Cedric The Entertainer & DL Hughley at EagleBank Arena
Dec. 31: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at 9:30 Club
Dec. 31: New Year’s Comedy Jam at DAR Constitution Hall
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Ball at The Black Cat
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve at Echostage with Above & Beyond
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with Cocoa Brown at D.C. Comedy Loft
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with E.U. & Sugar Bear at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with Rare Essence & Trouble Funk at Howard Theatre