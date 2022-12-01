December entertainment guide 2022

Get ready to unwrap plenty of festive events around D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here's your monthly entertainment guide.

Listen now to WTOP News

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews December entertainment (Part 1)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the beautiful nation’s capital.

Get ready to unwrap plenty of festive events around D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

We’ve made a list and checked it twice for your December Entertainment Guide:

December Entertainment Guide

Dec. 1-11: “People, Places & Things” at Studio Theatre

Dec. 1-18: “Much Ado About Nothing” at Shakespeare Theatre

Dec. 1-18: “Playing Burton” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Dec. 1-23: “Just For Us” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Dec. 1-30: The Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre

Dec. 1-31: Ford’s Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol”

Dec. 1-Jan. 15: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Dec. 1-Jan. 15: “The Tempest” at Round House Theatre

Dec. 1: BSO’S “The Godfather” in concert at Strathmore

Dec. 1: Phil Vassar & Deana Carter at Rams Head Annapolis

Dec. 1: Martina McBride at Capital One Hall

Dec. 1: John Lloyd Young at Wolf Trap

Dec. 1: Rick Springfield at The Birchmere

Dec. 1-Jan. 1: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at Olney Theatre

Dec. 1-Jan. 29: “Into the Woods” at Signature Theatre

Dec. 2: Rob Schneider at Capital One Hall

Dec. 2: Luenell at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Dec. 2: Blackberry Smoke at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Dec. 2: Will Smith’s “Emancipation” hits movie theaters

Dec. 2: LFO at City Winery

Dec. 2-3: Chris Botti at The Birchmere

Dec. 2-3: Janelle James at the D.C. Improv

Dec. 2-4: Aaron Lewis at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Dec. 3: Babyface at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel in Maryland

Dec. 3: The Temptations & The Four Tops at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 3: Chris Isaak at Rams Head Annapolis

Dec. 3: Regina Belle at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Dec. 3: Wolf Trap Holiday Sing-a-Long

Dec. 4: Kennedy Center Honors

Dec. 4: Debbie Gibson at Rams Head Annapolis

Dec. 4: Tony Woods at the D.C. Improv

Dec. 5: Dave Koz at Capital One Hall

Dec. 5: “Monday Night Raw” at Capital One Arena

Dec. 6: NSO: Ugly Sweater Holiday Party at The Anthem

Dec. 6: Brett Eldridge at DAR Constitution Hall

Dec. 6-Jan. 22: “Which Way to the Stage” at Signature Theatre

Dec. 8: Ryan Adams at Strathmore

Dec. 8: Burna Boy at Capital One Arena

Dec. 8: “Holiday Pops” with Laura Benanti at Kennedy Center

Dec. 8-Jan. 22: “Wicked” musical at the Kennedy Center

Dec. 9: John Mulaney at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 9: “Empire of Light” hits movie theaters

Dec. 9: Kenny G at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Dec. 9: Sarah Chang performs “West Side Story” & “Romeo & Juliet” at Strathmore

Dec. 9-11: Folger Consort performs “A New World Christmas”

Dec. 9-Dec. 18: Step Afrika’s “Magical Musical Holiday Step Show” at Arena Stage

Dec. 10: The Boro Tysons hosts Holiday Pajama Movie Night

Dec. 10: Questlove’s “Music is History” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 10: Bonny Light Horseman at Howard Theatre

Dec. 10: Marc Roberge of O.A.R. at City Winery

Dec. 10: Rakim at 9:30 Club

Dec. 10: National Chamber Ensemble presents “Holiday Cheer”

Dec. 10: Washington Bach Consort’s “The Christmas Story” at Strathmore

Dec. 10-11: Cathedral Choral Society’s “Joy of Christmas” at National Cathedral

Dec. 11: National Christmas Tree Lighting airs on CBS

Dec. 11: T.I. at the D.C. Improv

Dec. 11: Karla Bonoff at The Birchmere

Dec. 11: Emmylou Harris at The Hamilton

Dec. 11: Pam Tillis at Rams Head Annapolis

Dec. 12: The Lemonheads at 9:30 Club

Dec. 13: Pentatonix at EagleBank Arena

Dec. 13-20: Modest Mouse at 9:30 Club

Dec. 13-Jan. 8: “A Soldier’s Play” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 13-Jan. 8: “Jane Anger” at Shakespeare Theatre

Dec. 14: Darren Criss at Lincoln Theatre

Dec. 14: Ballet of Ukraine presents “Swan Lake” at Strathmore

Dec. 15: They Might Be Giants at 9:30 Club

Dec. 15-17: Felonious Monk at D.C. Comedy Loft

Dec. 15-18: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 15-Dec. 18: NSO performs Handel’s “Messiah” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 15-Dec. 31: “An Irish Carol” at Keegan Theatre

Dec. 16: Jason Moran & Christian McBride at Kennedy Center

Dec. 16: “A Boy Band Christmas” at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Dec. 16: “Avatar 2: Way of the Water” hits movie theaters

Dec. 16: “The Whale” hits movie theaters

Dec. 16: “Bardo” hits movie theaters

Dec. 16: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes at Rams Head Annapolis

Dec. 16-Dec.17: They Might Be Giants at Lincoln Theatre

Dec. 16-Dec.18: “A Magical Cirque Christmas” hits National Theatre

Dec. 16-Dec. 23: The Washington Chorus sings “A Candlelight Christmas” at Strathmore

Dec. 17: The Boro Tysons hosts Rudolph’s Rockin’ Reindeer Games

Dec. 17: Story District presents “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Dec. 17: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Juke at The Birchmere

Dec. 17-Dec.18: The Washington Chorus sings “A Candlelight Christmas” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 17-Dec.18: National Philharmonic performs Handel’s “Messiah” at Strathmore

Dec. 19-Dec.22: “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” at Strathmore

Dec. 21: “A John Waters Christmas” at The Birchmere

Dec. 21: Straight No Chaser at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 21: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” hits movie theaters

Dec. 21-Dec.22: Thievery Corporation at 9:30 Club

Dec. 22: Lori Williams “Home for the Holidays” at Blues Alley

Dec. 23: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Netflix

Dec. 23: “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” hits movie theaters

Dec. 23: “Babylon” hits movie theaters

Dec. 23: Fantasia at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 23: National Philharmonic performs Handel’s “Messiah” at Capital One Hall

Dec. 24: Choral Arts Society of Washington’s “A Family Christmas” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 26: “Trans-Siberian Orchestra” at Capital One Arena

Dec. 27: Chuck Brown Band at City Winery

Dec. 27-30: Monty Alexander at Blues Alley

Dec. 28: Kennedy Center Honors airs on CBS

Dec. 30: “White Noise” hits movie theaters

Dec. 30: Cedric The Entertainer & DL Hughley at EagleBank Arena

Dec. 31: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at 9:30 Club

Dec. 31: New Year’s Comedy Jam at DAR Constitution Hall

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Ball at The Black Cat

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve at Echostage with Above & Beyond

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with Cocoa Brown at D.C. Comedy Loft

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with E.U. & Sugar Bear at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with Rare Essence & Trouble Funk at Howard Theatre

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews December entertainment (Part 2)