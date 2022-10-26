RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Home » Entertainment News » Tony nominee from 'Motown'…

Tony nominee from ‘Motown’ musical salutes Smokey Robinson in Frederick theater

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

October 26, 2022, 1:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Smokey & Me' at Weinberg Center (Part 1)

After earning a Tony nomination for portraying Smokey Robinson in “Motown: The Musical,” Charl Brown salutes the legendary singer and songwriter with his touring show “Smokey & Me,” at the Weinberg Center in Frederick, Maryland, on Sunday night.

“It’s a cabaret show,” Brown told WTOP. “It’s a celebration of songs that he performed with The Miracles, but also songs he wrote for other people like The Temptations. I take people on a chronological journey through Motown Records. Smokey Robinson was one of the first artists on Motown and his song ‘Shop Around’ was their first hit.”

The first act features Robinson’s hits: “Shop Around,” “You Really Got a Hold on Me,” “My Girl,” “Cruisin’,” “Ooh Baby Baby,” “Tracks of My Tears” and “Tears of a Clown.”

The second act details Brown’s own personal story.

“I give people insight into my career as an actor and how I got to Broadway to play Smokey Robinson,” Brown said.

Raised in San Diego, Brown grew up listening to Motown from his father’s record collection. After studying theater at the University of Southern California, Brown joined the European tour of the musical “Hair” before making the leap to New York City theater scene.

In 2012, his stage manager on “Sister Act” called him into his office. “He had a picture of Smokey on his computer and said, ‘Has anyone ever told you that you look like Smokey Robinson?’ … If anyone ever does anything with Smokey, you must audition for it.’ … One week later, I got an audition to play Smokey in ‘Motown: The Musical.”

His audition in front of Motown founder Berry Gordy and director Charles Randolph-Wright was nerve-racking. “I walk in, I put on my Smokey voice and said, ‘Hey, my name is Charl Brown.’ Berry Gordy took one look at me and said, ‘Boy … I hope you can sing.’ I sang ‘You Really Got a Hold on Me’ and I’ve been involved in the show ever since.”

He starred alongside the great Brandon Victor Dixon as Gordy, Bryan Terrell Clark as Marvin Gaye and Valisia LeKae as Diana Ross. The show earned four Tony Award nominations: Best Orchestrations, Best Sound Design of a Musical, Best Leading Actress in a Musical for LeKae and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Brown.

“It’s an honor just to be nominated,” Brown said. “To be one of the five nominated was a dream come true. To get to go to the Tony Awards for the first time, to get to perform on the Tony Awards stage for the first time … this is a show I’ve been watching since the eighth grade. My parents got to come, a lot of my friends bought tickets.”

The best compliment came from Smokey Robinson himself. “I’ve had a chance to interact with him quite a few times and he’s been nothing but gracious and complimentary,” Brown said. “Whenever he’d come to the show, he would wait for me after the stage, I’d come to greet him, he’d open his arms, put on his big Smokey smile and say, ‘Hey, me!'”

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Smokey & Me' at Weinberg Center (Part 2)

Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up