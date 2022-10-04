Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Top Gun: Maverick 2. Bullet Train 3. Where the Crawdads Sing 4. Emily the Criminal 5.…

Listen now to WTOP News

Movies US charts:

1. Top Gun: Maverick

2. Bullet Train

3. Where the Crawdads Sing

4. Emily the Criminal

5. Bandit

6. Fall

7. Elvis

8. Jurassic World Dominion

9. Nope

10. Thor: Love and Thunder

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Bandit

2. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

3. The Enforcer

4. Dead for a Dollar

5. Carmen

6. Old Henry

7. House of Darkness

8. God’s Creatures

9. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

10. Hereditary

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.