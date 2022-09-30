IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | What is storm surge?
Home » Entertainment News » October entertainment guide 2022

October entertainment guide 2022

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

September 30, 2022, 12:29 PM

October is filled with spooky events, killer concerts and film festival premieres.

Time for your “top of the month” entertainment guide to events around town.

 

October Entertainment Guide

Oct. 1: Panic! at the Disco at Capital One Arena

Oct. 1: The B-52s with KC & The Sunshine Band at The Anthem

Oct. 1: Lorde headlines “All Things Go” at Merriweather

Oct. 1: “The Black Version” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 1-2: The Yellowjackets at Blues Alley

Oct. 1-2: “Disney’s Newsies” at Arlington Players

Oct. 1-2: “Revoltosa” at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Oct. 1-9: “Hamilton” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 1-9: “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre

Oct. 1-9: “Nine Night” at Round House Theatre

Oct. 1-9: “Ain’t No Mo” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Oct. 1-16: “The Trip to Bountiful” at Ford’s Theatre

Oct. 1-6: “No Place to Go” at Signature Theatre

Oct. 1-16: “Einstein’s Wife” at ExPats Theatre

Oct. 1-22: “Playing It By Ear” by Washington Improv Theater

Oct. 1-23: “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” at Studio Theatre

Oct. 1-23: “Notebook of Leonardo da Vinci” at Shakespeare Theatre

Oct. 1-23: “The Good Doctor” by Washington Stage Guild

Oct. 1-30: “Dance Nation” at Olney Theatre Center

Oct. 1-31: “Field of Screams” in Olney, Maryland

Oct. 1-Nov. 5: “Haunt: Nightmare Harvest” at Workhouse Arts Center

Oct. 1-Nov. 6: “Ghost” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre in Columbia

Oct. 1-Nov. 6: “Once On This Island” at Constellation Theatre

Oct. 2: Renee Fleming & Esperanza Spalding at Kennedy Center

Oct. 2: Sam Hunt, Jimmie Allen, Eli Young Band at Merriweather

Oct. 2: Herman’s Hermits at Rams Head Annapolis

Oct. 4: Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp at The Anthem

Oct. 4: Post Malone at Capital One Arena

Oct. 4: Sublime with Rome at Capital One Hall

Oct. 4-Nov. 20: “The Till Trilogy” by Mosaic Theatre at Atlas

Oct. 4-23: “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” at National Theatre

Oct. 5: Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin at Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 6: Brandon Marshall’s “I Am Athlete” at City Winery

Oct. 6: Rebirth Brass Band at Wolf Trap

Oct. 6-9: Dave Attell at D.C. Improv

Oct. 6-10: “Disney on Ice: Frozen & Encanto” at EagleBank Arena

Oct. 7: “Hellraiser” premiers on Hulu

Oct. 7-16: “Guys & Dolls” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 7-Nov. 6: “Holiday” at Arena Stage

Oct. 7-21: Hitchcock Classics at Miracle Theatre

Oct. 8: They Might Be Giants at “Shocktober” in Leesburg

Oct. 8: Down in the Reeds music event at Walter Reed

Oct. 8: Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad at Strathmore

Oct. 8: Cracker at State Theatre in Falls Church

Oct. 8-9: Bethesda Row Arts Festival

Oct. 9: The Manhattans at The Birchmere

Oct. 10: Tiffany at The Birchmere

Oct. 10: Demi Lovato at The Anthem

Oct. 10: The Killers at Capital One Arena

Oct. 11: Rufus Wainwright at Rams Head Annapolis

Oct. 11-30: “Hamilton” at The Hippodrome

Oct. 12: Rufus Wainwright at The Birchmere

Oct. 12: The Killers at The Anthem

Oct. 12: Tony Woods & Friends at D.C. Improv

Oct. 12-16: The Washington Ballet presents “NEXTsteps”

Oct. 13-15: Kelsey Cook at D.C. Comedy Loft

Oct. 13-16: Middleburg Film Festival

Oct. 13-16: Double Exposure Film Festival

Oct. 13-17: Washington West Film Festival

Oct. 13-Nov. 6: “Dracula” at Synetic Theater

Oct. 14: “Decision to Leave” in movie theaters

Oct. 14: “Till” in movie theaters

Oct. 14: David Sedaris at Kennedy Center

Oct. 14: Oleta Adams at Weinberg Center in Frederick

Oct. 15: The Wailers at Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg

Oct. 15: Nashville Emerging Artists Night at Wolf Trap

Oct. 15: Atlantic Starr at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Oct. 15: Jake Blount at Pearl Street Warehouse

Oct. 15: Joan Osborne at The Hamilton

Oct. 16: Regina Spektor at Warner Theatre

Oct. 16: War at The Birchmere

Oct. 16: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood at Strathmore

Oct. 17: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at The Anthem

Oct. 17: Gorillaz at Merriweather

Oct. 17: Mother Mother at Echostage

Oct. 17-19: Arcade Fire at The Anthem

Oct. 18: Smashing Pumpkins at Capital One Arena

Oct. 18: Crystal Bowersox at Rams Head Annapolis

Oct. 18: “Concert for Ukraine” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 19: Weird Al Yankovic at Kennedy Center

Oct. 20: Pusha T at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 20: National Philharmonic at Capital One Hall

Oct. 20-Nov. 6: “My Body My Choice” at Arena Stage

Oct. 20-Nov. 6: “To Journey’s End with Into the Woods” at Signature Theatre

Oct. 21: Terence Blanchard at Kennedy Center

Oct. 21: Arrested Development at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Oct. 21: “Black Adam” starring The Rock in movie theaters

Oct. 21: “Banshees of Inisherin” in movie theaters

Oct. 21: Lee Greenwood at Capital One Hall

Oct. 21: Jim Messina at Rams Head Annapolis

Oct. 21: Kevin James at Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown

Oct. 21-22: The Whispers at The Birchmere

Oct. 21-Nov. 27: “Sanctuary City” at Arena Stage

Oct. 22: Madison Cunningham at Capital Turnaround

Oct. 22-Nov. 20: “Elegies: A Song Cyle” at Keegan Theatre

Oct. 22: National Philharmonic at Strathmore

Oct. 22: Jim Messina at State Theatre in Falls Church

Oct. 23: Iron Maiden at Capital One Arena

Oct. 23: The Roots Residency at Kennedy Center

Oct. 23-24: Violent Femmes at 9:30 Club

Oct. 25: Ray Lamontagne at Strathmore

Oct. 26: AWOLNATION at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 27: Mark G. Meadows & James Fernando at AMP

Oct. 27-29: Chris Rock at DAR Constitution Hall

Oct. 28: “All Quiet on the Western Front” on Netflix

Oct. 29: 10,000 Maniacs at Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg

Oct. 29: Nightmare on M Street Halloween Bar Crawl

Oct. 29: “Best in Show” at The Boro in Tysons

Oct. 29: Count Gore hosts “A Nightmare on Elm Street” at AFI Silver Theatre

Oct. 29-Nov. 14: Washington National Opera’s “Elektra” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 30: Tegan and Sara at 9:30 Club

Oct. 30: Midori at Kennedy Center

Oct. 31: Nightmare on U Street for Halloween

