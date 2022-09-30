October entertainment guide 2022

October is filled with spooky events, killer concerts and film festival premieres.
Time for your “top of the month” entertainment guide to events around town.
October Entertainment Guide
Oct. 1: Panic! at the Disco at Capital One Arena
Oct. 1: The B-52s with KC & The Sunshine Band at The Anthem
Oct. 1: Lorde headlines “All Things Go” at Merriweather
Oct. 1: “The Black Version” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 1-2: The Yellowjackets at Blues Alley
Oct. 1-2: “Disney’s Newsies” at Arlington Players
Oct. 1-2: “Revoltosa” at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Oct. 1-9: “Hamilton” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 1-9: “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre
Oct. 1-9: “Nine Night” at Round House Theatre
Oct. 1-9: “Ain’t No Mo” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Oct. 1-16: “The Trip to Bountiful” at Ford’s Theatre
Oct. 1-6: “No Place to Go” at Signature Theatre
Oct. 1-16: “Einstein’s Wife” at ExPats Theatre
Oct. 1-22: “Playing It By Ear” by Washington Improv Theater
Oct. 1-23: “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” at Studio Theatre
Oct. 1-23: “Notebook of Leonardo da Vinci” at Shakespeare Theatre
Oct. 1-23: “The Good Doctor” by Washington Stage Guild
Oct. 1-30: “Dance Nation” at Olney Theatre Center
Oct. 1-31: “Field of Screams” in Olney, Maryland
Oct. 1-Nov. 5: “Haunt: Nightmare Harvest” at Workhouse Arts Center
Oct. 1-Nov. 6: “Ghost” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre in Columbia
Oct. 1-Nov. 6: “Once On This Island” at Constellation Theatre
Oct. 2: Renee Fleming & Esperanza Spalding at Kennedy Center
Oct. 2: Sam Hunt, Jimmie Allen, Eli Young Band at Merriweather
Oct. 2: Herman’s Hermits at Rams Head Annapolis
Oct. 4: Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp at The Anthem
Oct. 4: Post Malone at Capital One Arena
Oct. 4: Sublime with Rome at Capital One Hall
Oct. 4-Nov. 20: “The Till Trilogy” by Mosaic Theatre at Atlas
Oct. 4-23: “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” at National Theatre
Oct. 5: Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin at Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 6: Brandon Marshall’s “I Am Athlete” at City Winery
Oct. 6: Rebirth Brass Band at Wolf Trap
Oct. 6-9: Dave Attell at D.C. Improv
Oct. 6-10: “Disney on Ice: Frozen & Encanto” at EagleBank Arena
Oct. 7: “Hellraiser” premiers on Hulu
Oct. 7-16: “Guys & Dolls” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 7-Nov. 6: “Holiday” at Arena Stage
Oct. 7-21: Hitchcock Classics at Miracle Theatre
Oct. 8: They Might Be Giants at “Shocktober” in Leesburg
Oct. 8: Down in the Reeds music event at Walter Reed
Oct. 8: Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad at Strathmore
Oct. 8: Cracker at State Theatre in Falls Church
Oct. 8-9: Bethesda Row Arts Festival
Oct. 9: The Manhattans at The Birchmere
Oct. 10: Tiffany at The Birchmere
Oct. 10: Demi Lovato at The Anthem
Oct. 10: The Killers at Capital One Arena
Oct. 11: Rufus Wainwright at Rams Head Annapolis
Oct. 11-30: “Hamilton” at The Hippodrome
Oct. 12: Rufus Wainwright at The Birchmere
Oct. 12: The Killers at The Anthem
Oct. 12: Tony Woods & Friends at D.C. Improv
Oct. 12-16: The Washington Ballet presents “NEXTsteps”
Oct. 13-15: Kelsey Cook at D.C. Comedy Loft
Oct. 13-16: Middleburg Film Festival
Oct. 13-16: Double Exposure Film Festival
Oct. 13-17: Washington West Film Festival
Oct. 13-Nov. 6: “Dracula” at Synetic Theater
Oct. 14: “Decision to Leave” in movie theaters
Oct. 14: “Till” in movie theaters
Oct. 14: David Sedaris at Kennedy Center
Oct. 14: Oleta Adams at Weinberg Center in Frederick
Oct. 15: The Wailers at Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg
Oct. 15: Nashville Emerging Artists Night at Wolf Trap
Oct. 15: Atlantic Starr at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Oct. 15: Jake Blount at Pearl Street Warehouse
Oct. 15: Joan Osborne at The Hamilton
Oct. 16: Regina Spektor at Warner Theatre
Oct. 16: War at The Birchmere
Oct. 16: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood at Strathmore
Oct. 17: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at The Anthem
Oct. 17: Gorillaz at Merriweather
Oct. 17: Mother Mother at Echostage
Oct. 17-19: Arcade Fire at The Anthem
Oct. 18: Smashing Pumpkins at Capital One Arena
Oct. 18: Crystal Bowersox at Rams Head Annapolis
Oct. 18: “Concert for Ukraine” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 19: Weird Al Yankovic at Kennedy Center
Oct. 20: Pusha T at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct. 20: National Philharmonic at Capital One Hall
Oct. 20-Nov. 6: “My Body My Choice” at Arena Stage
Oct. 20-Nov. 6: “To Journey’s End with Into the Woods” at Signature Theatre
Oct. 21: Terence Blanchard at Kennedy Center
Oct. 21: Arrested Development at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Oct. 21: “Black Adam” starring The Rock in movie theaters
Oct. 21: “Banshees of Inisherin” in movie theaters
Oct. 21: Lee Greenwood at Capital One Hall
Oct. 21: Jim Messina at Rams Head Annapolis
Oct. 21: Kevin James at Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown
Oct. 21-22: The Whispers at The Birchmere
Oct. 21-Nov. 27: “Sanctuary City” at Arena Stage
Oct. 22: Madison Cunningham at Capital Turnaround
Oct. 22-Nov. 20: “Elegies: A Song Cyle” at Keegan Theatre
Oct. 22: National Philharmonic at Strathmore
Oct. 22: Jim Messina at State Theatre in Falls Church
Oct. 23: Iron Maiden at Capital One Arena
Oct. 23: The Roots Residency at Kennedy Center
Oct. 23-24: Violent Femmes at 9:30 Club
Oct. 25: Ray Lamontagne at Strathmore
Oct. 26: AWOLNATION at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct. 27: Mark G. Meadows & James Fernando at AMP
Oct. 27-29: Chris Rock at DAR Constitution Hall
Oct. 28: “All Quiet on the Western Front” on Netflix
Oct. 29: 10,000 Maniacs at Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg
Oct. 29: Nightmare on M Street Halloween Bar Crawl
Oct. 29: “Best in Show” at The Boro in Tysons
Oct. 29: Count Gore hosts “A Nightmare on Elm Street” at AFI Silver Theatre
Oct. 29-Nov. 14: Washington National Opera’s “Elektra” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 30: Tegan and Sara at 9:30 Club
Oct. 30: Midori at Kennedy Center
Oct. 31: Nightmare on U Street for Halloween