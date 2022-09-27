RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension | Live updates | Russian military recruiter shot | More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill
Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 11:38 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Top Gun: Maverick

2. Where the Crawdads Sing

3. Nope

4. Jurassic World Dominion

5. Last Seen Alive

6. After Ever Happy

7. Confess, Fletch

8. The Black Phone

9. Minions: The Rise of Gru

10. X (2022)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Old Henry

2. The Enforcer

3. House of Darkness

4. Bandit

5. Rogue Agent

6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

7. Memory

8. The Ringer

9. Vengeance (2022)

10. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

