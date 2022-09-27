Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Top Gun: Maverick 2. Where the Crawdads Sing 3. Nope 4. Jurassic World Dominion 5. Last…

Listen now to WTOP News

Movies US charts:

1. Top Gun: Maverick

2. Where the Crawdads Sing

3. Nope

4. Jurassic World Dominion

5. Last Seen Alive

6. After Ever Happy

7. Confess, Fletch

8. The Black Phone

9. Minions: The Rise of Gru

10. X (2022)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Old Henry

2. The Enforcer

3. House of Darkness

4. Bandit

5. Rogue Agent

6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

7. Memory

8. The Ringer

9. Vengeance (2022)

10. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.