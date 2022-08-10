Celebrate 50 years of Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series in Southeast DC

For 50 years, it's become a summer tradition in Southeast D.C. This weekend, you can once again enjoy the Fort Dupont Park Summer Events Series free and open to the public.

For 50 years, it’s become a summer tradition in Southeast D.C. This weekend, you can once again enjoy the Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series free and open to the public.

“We are celebrating the 50th anniversary,” Kym Elder of the National Park Service told WTOP. “We’re extremely excited to be able to offer 50 years of free family entertainment in beautiful Fort Dupont Park. … We’re going to be having a party all summer long.”

The 50th Anniversary season kicked-off last Saturday, July 30 with performances by Sirius Company, Be’La Dona, The Soul Searchers and DJ Rico.

It continues this Saturday, Aug. 13 with Jazz in the Park, including Spur of the Moment featuring Alyson Williams, Chris “Big Dog” Davis featuring Lamone, Anissa “Twinky” Hargrove and DJ Lance Reynolds, who will be “spinning in between all of these sets,” Elder said.

Then on Aug. 20, R&B in the Fort brings Pieces of a Dream, who was “part of the Summer Concert Series almost 30 or 40 years ago,” Elder said. They’ll be joined by Urban Guerilla Orchestra and the return of DJ Lance Reynolds “on the ones and twos spinning.”

After that, Saturday, Aug. 27, is Soulful Summer, including Kenny Lattimore, Dior Ashley Brown, and, once again, DJ Lance Reynolds.

“You don’t want to miss this show,” Elder said. “We’re excited to have Mr. Lattimore come back to Fort Dupont Park and perform in front of the hometown.”

It wraps Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 3 with Summer Music Festival in the Park, including The Experience Unlimited featuring Sugar Bear, Blacc Print Experience Band and DJ Rico. “We’re calling that our staycation, school [will have] started for many kids, so we encourage families … to come on out to beautiful Fort Dupont Park. … We’re going to close out with a bang.”

Gates to the outdoor amphitheater open at 5:30 p.m. and live performances begin at 7 p.m. for all concerts, except for the final concert, which begins at 2 p.m.

The amphitheater is located at 3600 F Street, Southeast D.C.

You are invited to bring family and friends, lawn chairs, blankets and food. Coolers must be no larger than 29.5 x 16 x 19 inches. If you bring an umbrella, you must sit in the back.

Grills, glass bottles and alcoholic beverages are not permitted in the park.

“If you don’t feel like bringing a picnic basket out, we’ve got some great local food trucks that are in the park and ready to serve you as well,” Elder said. “Bring your dancing shoes. Bring your good spirits. … We’ve got plenty of space to dance and just enjoy a free concert.”

Find more information here.

