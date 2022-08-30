RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 12:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. Top Gun: Maverick

2. Nope

3. Elvis

4. DC League of Super-Pets

5. Top Gun 2 Movie Collection

6. Jurassic World Dominion

7. Minions: The Rise of Gru

8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

9. Everything Everywhere All At Once

10. Vengeance (2022)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Vengeance (2022)

2. Rogue Agent

3. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

4. Memory

5. Spin Me Round

6. Watcher

7. Facing Nolan

8. Men (2022)

9. Resurrection

10. Official Competition

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

Army wants its business systems of the future to be intuitive to users

Quantum computing's threat to cybersecurity — winter is coming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up