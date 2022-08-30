Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Top Gun: Maverick 2. Nope 3. Elvis 4. DC League of Super-Pets 5. Top Gun 2…

Movies US charts:

1. Top Gun: Maverick

2. Nope

3. Elvis

4. DC League of Super-Pets

5. Top Gun 2 Movie Collection

6. Jurassic World Dominion

7. Minions: The Rise of Gru

8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

9. Everything Everywhere All At Once

10. Vengeance (2022)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Vengeance (2022)

2. Rogue Agent

3. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

4. Memory

5. Spin Me Round

6. Watcher

7. Facing Nolan

8. Men (2022)

9. Resurrection

10. Official Competition

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.