Strathmore hosts free outdoor summer concert series with Live from the Lawn

You've just had a hard day at the office. Why not listen to live music outdoors? Strathmore hosts its weekly series "Live from the Lawn" every Wednesday evening.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Strathmore's 'Live from the Lawn' (Part 1)

You’ve just had a hard day at the office. Why not listen to live music outdoors?

Strathmore hosts its weekly series “Live from the Lawn” every Wednesday evening.

“We started these probably 38 years ago,” Program Event Manager Beth Radovsky told WTOP. “They have grown exponentially with the campus changing. … We now have Symphony Park, so we’ve got great neighbors that come out. It’s really a great event for people to come out in the summer. … It’s the lawn in front of the mansion, facing north.”

Guests should arrive around 5:30 p.m. to grab a spot on the lawn and grab a bite from various food trucks from The Smoking Swine in Baltimore, Corned Beef King in Rockville and Swizzler in D.C.’s Navy Yard. You can also grab dessert from Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream.

“It allows everyone to come out, mingle on the lawn, get some food,” Radovsky said. “Bring your own food and drink. Alcohol is not permitted. … Pets are also not permitted, but bring a low chair, blanket, cooler with non-alcoholic beverages and enjoy the show.”

The free concert series kicks off with Dupont Brass this Wednesday, July 6.

“They are going to bring really great energy, R&B, hip-hop, soulful brass,” Radovsky said. “A lot of people will remember them from the Dupont Metro Station as they used to perform outside. … We’re looking for large crowds for them. Very excited for Dupont Brass.”

The series continues with Jake Blount on Wednesday, July 13.

“Jake Blount was a past Artist in Residence,” Radovsky said. “He’s done very well for himself in the past year or two, especially during the pandemic. He is a banjoist, fiddler, singer and scholar, and he’s a great addition to the lineup this summer.”

After that, get ready for Charm City Junction on Wednesday, July 20.

“A lot of them were past Artists in Residence here at Strathmore,” Radovsky said. “They’re from Baltimore, they’re going to be a fun bluegrass folk group that we’ve had many times.”

You can also enjoy Elijah Balbed & The JoGo Project on Wednesday, July 27.

“I sound like a broken record here, but Elijah was also an Artist in Residence and several of the people that perform with him were also a part of that program,” Radovsky said. “This is jazz and go-go infusion, so this will be a really great show for people that love go-go.”

Turning the page to August, the Bobby Thompson Band arrives Wednesday, Aug. 3.

“Bobby Thompson is a local artist,” Radovsky said. “He does blues and rock ‘n roll. You’ve probably seen his name on different lineups around the area. He’s gonna be great.”

Get ready for some all-female power on Aug. 10 with LADAMA.

“I’m actually probably most excited for this show,” Radovsky said. “It is women from across the Americas, so it’s going to be a Latina vibe out there.”

The weekly series wraps with Shayna Steele on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

“We’re very excited to have her,” Radovsky said. “She was supposed to perform in 2020, but obviously because of the pandemic it couldn’t happen, so we’re very excited for her. She is a soulful songstress, so we’re very excited to finally have her perform with us.”

In addition to the regular Wednesday series, there will also be “Cool Concerts for Kids” on select Thursdays, including Elena Moon Park performing Korean-American folk on July 14, Pierce Freelon blending hip-hop, jazz and electronic soul on July 28, and Sonia De Los Santos & The Okee Dokee Brothers performing folk and Americana music on Aug. 11.

“We’re going to have some cool activities for the kids,” Radovsky said. “We’re going to have a hand and arm painter, so instead of a face painter, it’ll be a hand/arm painter that will be a free activity. We will also have coloring books available and crayons for kids to take and have fun during the concert, as well as lots of giveaways at our marketing tent.”

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Strathmore's 'Live from the Lawn' (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.