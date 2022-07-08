Country superstar Dierks Bentley brings dozens of hits to Merriweather Post Pavilion

Dierks Bentley has been consistently burning up country radio for 20 years. His "Beers on Me" tour hits Merriweather Post Pavilion Saturday in Columbia, Maryland.

“We’re in for a party, man,” Bentley told WTOP. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s a great tour.”

Speaking about his opening acts, Bentley said, “Everyone on this tour is so fun. Ashley McBryde is just the real deal and so fun backstage and Travis Denning, I don’t think I’ve met anyone funnier than he is and obviously a great singer as well.”

Born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1975, Bentley grew up listening to tons of great music.

“I grew up in a time when music was everything,” Bentley said. “There weren’t any phones and other distractions; music was what we were all into.”

His older sister loved U2, Madonna, The Bangles and Billy Idol. “My first concert was Skid Row and Bon Jovi when I was 13, so I was big on rock and metal, but my dad loved country music.”

He’ll never forget hearing country music for the first time at age 17.

“I heard Hank [Williams] Jr. sing about naked women and beer,” Bentley said. “I was like, ‘Wow, this is pretty cool! What’s this guy? Rock ‘n roll guitar? Singing with testosterone? This is country music? I think I like this.’ Then it was just the whole class of ’89: Alan Jackson, Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Dwight Yoakam, Marty Stuart. … I was hooked and moved to Nashville two years later.”

After graduating from Vanderbilt University in 1997, Bentley signed with Capitol Nashville for his self-titled debut album “Dierks Bentley” (2003), which featured hit singles with “My Last Name,” “How Am I Doin’,” and his breakthrough hit single, “What Was I Thinking?”

“I was really pulling for a song called ‘Wish It Would Break’ … then a station in Seattle started saying ‘What Was I Thinking?’ and that was it,” Bentley said. “I’m glad I was wrong because that song is so fun.”

His second album, “Modern Day Drifter” (2005), included three angles on the concept of love with “Come a Little Closer” (a romantic bedroom song), “Settle for a Slowdown” (a pleading come-back breakup song) and “Lot of Leavin’ Left to Do” (warning he’s a heartbreaker).

“It’s all about love; it’s just trying to come at it from all the different angles and ways we experience it as people,” Bentley said. “The whole range is right there, isn’t it? … I actually met my wife when ‘Lot of Leavin’ Left to Do’ was on the radio, so I’m sure her parents loved that song!”

His third album, “Long Trip Alone” (2006), tackled life on the road with the contemplative title track “Long Trip Alone,” an infectious free-spirited ride in “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)” and the cinematic visual storytelling of the smash hit “Every Mile a Memory.”

“To be sitting on the front seat of a tour bus, going down the highway with your best friends, hanging out, playing shows every night, meeting people and get back on the bus — it’s the life you dreamed of living,” Bentley said. “There’s just some lure, I think, as an American — the pull of the west, the pull of the open road and the landscapes, so it’s a fun thing to write about.”

His fourth album, “Feel That Fire” (2009), featured the catchy hit “Sideways,” but his fifth album “Up on the Ridge” (2010) didn’t perform nearly as well. He bounced back with his sixth and seventh albums, as “Home” (2012) featured the hit “Am I the Only One” and “Riser” (2014) delivered “I Hold On,” “Say You Do” and the hilarious “Drunk on a Plane.”

His eighth album, “Black” (2016), delivered the hit single “Somewhere on a Beach,” while his ninth album, “The Mountain” (2018), followed up with some absolute bangers like “Living,” “Woman, Amen” and his hard-charging Brothers Osborne collaboration “Burning Man.”

“It had this great guitar solo spot and I loved John Osborne’s guitar playing,” Bentley said. “Then I thought, well heck, we can probably turn that second verse into a collaboration with T.J., and it just worked out so well having them on that song. I knew they’d love it when they heard it.”

Now, his upcoming 10th album, “Gone,” features the newly released single “Beers on Me,” hence the tour name that’s about to rock Merriweather on Saturday night.

