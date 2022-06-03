RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia | Fighting rages in eastern Ukrainian cities | Russia may be in Ukraine to stay
Rosslyn Cinema returns to Gateway Park every Friday for the month of June

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

June 3, 2022, 10:36 AM

Outdoor movies under the stars are a summer tradition in the nation’s capital.

Rosslyn Cinema screens free outdoor movies every Friday for the month of June.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Gateway Park with screenings starting at sundown.

“We are in our 10th year,” Rosslyn BID President Mary-Claire Burick told WTOP. “This is one of our fan favorites. Our community just loves coming out … friends, family and fun.”

This year, the organization let the fans pick the movies in a social-media bracket.

“We did March Movie Madness,” Burick said. “We had 16 movie options that faced off head-to-head on Instagram and Twitter. The voters helped us narrow it down to the Final Four. That’s what we’re going to be showing.”

The lineup kicks off with Disney’s “Encanto” on Friday, June 3.

“This is such a feel-good film and it won the Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards this year,” Burick said. “We decided to extend the magic. We’re going to have taco and popcorn trucks, we’re going to have face painters, and a mingling magician. It’s just a great heartwarming tale with great music and great activities. … We all have to see Mirabel’s powers!”

It continues with “Mamma Mia” next Friday, June 10.

“Everyone loves ABBA,” Burick said. “Who doesn’t want to get up and dance, especially outside in Gateway Park? Meryl Streep is amazing as the mother of the bride. It makes you want to go to the Greek Islands when you watch this movie. To add even more fun to the evening, a local Deloitte band will be playing ABBA music prior to showtime to get us in the mood.”

After that, check out “Space Jam” on Friday, June 17.

“This is the O.G., the Michael Jordan [version] with all of our favorite ‘Looney Tunes’ characters,” Burick said. “We’re going to have some lawn games, including a basketball hoop carnival game, corn hole, putt-skee and we’ve got caricature artists there, so you can get your own portraits done as if you were a ‘Looney Tunes’ character yourself.”

Finally, enjoy “National Treasure” on Friday, June 24.

“This is such a great local fan favorite. We’ve got so much history here around this. We’re actually going to bring in ‘National Treasure’ podcast stars Aubrey Paris and Emily Black to Gateway Park that evening. They’re going to be talking about the film, sharing all sorts of fun facts and just getting us primed up to get the most out of the movie.”

Beer and wine will be available for purchase in addition to the food trucks.

You’re also encouraged to bring dinner from local Rosslyn restaurants.

The movie screenings are free to the public and no registration is required.

“Just bring the friends, bring the family and come on out,” Burick said. “Most people bring blankets and they kind of spread out. It’s a great way to pull up a blanket next to someone you haven’t met before, and with the activities happening, it makes it a real fun and festive environment.”

Listen to our full conversation here.

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

