June entertainment guide 2022

The weather is warming up with summer events on the horizon, and the D.C. region has plenty of fun activities over the next month.
Mark your calendars with our June Entertainment Guide below:
June Entertainment Guide
June 1-5: “There’s Always the Hudson” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
June 1-5: “On Your Feet” at GALA Hispanic Theatre
June 1-11: “Our Town” at Shakespeare Theatre
June 1-12: “A Monster Calls” at Kennedy Center
June 1-12: “The Upstairs Department” at Signature Theatre
June 1-12: “John Proctor is the Villain” at Studio Theatre
June 1-26: Step Afrika! stages “Drumfolk” at Arena Stage
June 1-Oct. 2: “Shear Madness” at Kennedy Center
June 2: Kip Moore at The Fillmore Silver Spring
June 2-4: “A Raisin in the Sun” at Olney Theatre Center
June 2-4: NSO performs Nino Rota’s “La Strada” at Kennedy Center
June 2-Aug. 25: “Movies on the Pitch” at Audi Field
June 3: Ray LaMontagne at The Anthem
June 3: Kool & The Gang at Wolf Trap
June 3: Chelsea Handler at Warner Theatre
June 3: Air Supply at MGM National Harbor
June 3: Firehouse at Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg
June 3: Journey Tribute at State Theatre in Falls Church
June 3-24: Rosslyn Cinema at Gateway Park
June 4: Jose Feliciano at Rams Head Annapolis
June 4: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Juke at The Birchmere
June 4-5: Capital Jazz Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 5: Bastille at The Anthem
June 5: Jose Feliciano at The Birchmere
June 5: Gipsy Kings at Wolf Trap
June 5-7: Chvrches at 9:30 Club
June 6: Chris Redd at DC Improv
June 6-July 11: Capital Laughs at D.C. Comedy Loft
June 7: New Found Glory at Fillmore Silver Spring
June 7: Kenny Loggins at Warner Theatre
June 7-12: New York City Ballet at Kennedy Center
June 8: Halsey at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 8-9: Flume at The Anthem
June 8-25: “One Destiny” at Ford’s Theatre
June 8-July 3: “Nollywood Dreams” at Round House Theatre
June 9: The Head & The Heart at Wolf Trap
June 9: They Might Be Giants at 9:30 Club
June 10: Justin Bieber at Capital One Arena
June 10: Herbie Hancock at Kennedy Center
June 10: The Doobie Brothers at Jiffy Lube Live
June 10: “In the Heights” at Union Market Drive-In
June 10-11: Bonnie Raitt at Wolf Trap
June 10-11: They Might Be Giants at Lincoln Theatre
June 10-12: “19” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
June 11: Colin Jost at Warner Theatre
June 11: Dave Matthews Band at Jiffy Lube Live
June 11: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 11: Phoebe Bridgers at The Anthem
June 12: Don McLean at Capital One Hall
June 12: Dead Kennedys at Baltimore Soundstage
June 12: The Washington Chorus performs “Justice & Peace” at Kennedy Center
June 14: Mandy Moore at 9:30 Club
June 14: The Mavericks at Rams Head Annapolis
June 14-26: “Jersey Boys” at Kennedy Center
June 15: Debbie Gibson at The Birchmere
June 15: Belle & Sebastian at Wolf Trap
June 15: Train at Jiffy Lube Live
June 16: Kenny Chesney at Jiffy Lube Live
June 16-17: Sheryl Crow & Jason Isbell at Wolf Trap
June 16-19: DL Hughley at DC Improv
June 16-July 17: “Red Velvet” at Shakespeare Theatre
June 17: NRBQ at The Birchmere
June 17: Be’la Dona at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
June 17: Flo Rida at Camden Yards
June 17-18: Portside Festival in Old Town, Alexandria
June 17-July 24: “The Music Man” at Olney Theatre Center
June 18: Shaq’s Bass All-Stars at Echostage
June 18: Jesus Adrian Romero at DAR Constitution Hall
June 18: Frank Turner at Fillmore Silver Spring
June 18: Trombone Shorty at Wolf Trap
June 18: Citizen Cope at The Anthem
June 18-19: David Sanchez at Blues Alley
June 18-July 16: “Shakespeare in Love” at Keegan Theatre
June 18-July 31: Second City’s “The Revolution Will Be Improvised” at Kennedy Center
June 19: “Juneteenth: Emancipation, Joy & Freedom” at Folger Shakespeare Library
June 19: The Zappa Band at The Birchmere
June 19: Tears for Fears at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 19: Corinne Bailey Rae at Rams Head Annapolis
June 21: “The Masked Singer” at Capital One Hall
June 21: PBS airs Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for Jon Stewart
June 21-22: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at Wolf Trap
June 21-July 10: “To Kill a Mockingbird” at Kennedy Center
June 22: Motley Crue & Def Leppard at Nats Park
June 22: Flogging Molly at The Anthem
June 22: Fantastic Negrito at 9:30 Club
June 22: NSO performs “E.T.” in concert at Kennedy Center
June 22-23: Lalah Hathaway at The Birchmere
June 22-26: The Washington Ballet performs “NEXTsteps”
June 22-July 17: “In His Hands” at Mosaic Theatre
June 22-July 31: “The Hot Wing King” at Studio Theatre
June 23: The Black Crowes at Wolf Trap
June 23: Soledad O’Brien at Weinberg Center
June 23: John Williams 90th Birthday Gala at Kennedy Center
June 24: NSO performs “Jurassic Park” concert at Kennedy Center
June 24: Lalah Hathaway at Rams Head Annapolis
June 24: Patti LaBelle at MGM National Harbor
June 24: Machine Gun Kelly at Capital One Arena
June 24: Jack Johnson at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 25: “Blippi: The Musical” at National Theatre
June 25: “Broadway in the Park” at Wolf Trap
June 25: Peabo Bryson at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
June 25: Corinne Bailey Rae at Lincoln Theatre
June 25: Bonnie Raitt at Pier Six Pavilion
June 25: Led Zeppelin Tribute at The Hamilton
June 30: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers at Wolf Trap
June 30-July 1: “Black Girls Rock” at Kennedy Center