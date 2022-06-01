RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US sending medium-range rockets | China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | Where an oligarch's megayacht is hiding
Home » Entertainment News » June entertainment guide 2022

June entertainment guide 2022

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

June 1, 2022, 1:40 PM

The weather is warming up with summer events on the horizon, and the D.C. region has plenty of fun activities over the next month.

Mark your calendars with our June Entertainment Guide below:

June Entertainment Guide

June 1-5: “There’s Always the Hudson” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

June 1-5: “On Your Feet” at GALA Hispanic Theatre

June 1-11: “Our Town” at Shakespeare Theatre

June 1-12: “A Monster Calls” at Kennedy Center

June 1-12: “The Upstairs Department” at Signature Theatre

June 1-12: “John Proctor is the Villain” at Studio Theatre

June 1-26: Step Afrika! stages “Drumfolk” at Arena Stage

June 1-Oct. 2: “Shear Madness” at Kennedy Center

June 2: Kip Moore at The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 2-4: “A Raisin in the Sun” at Olney Theatre Center

June 2-4: NSO performs Nino Rota’s “La Strada” at Kennedy Center

June 2-Aug. 25: “Movies on the Pitch” at Audi Field

June 3: Ray LaMontagne at The Anthem

June 3: Kool & The Gang at Wolf Trap

June 3: Chelsea Handler at Warner Theatre

June 3: Air Supply at MGM National Harbor

June 3: Firehouse at Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg

June 3: Journey Tribute at State Theatre in Falls Church

June 3-24: Rosslyn Cinema at Gateway Park

June 4: Jose Feliciano at Rams Head Annapolis

June 4: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Juke at The Birchmere

June 4-5: Capital Jazz Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 5: Bastille at The Anthem

June 5: Jose Feliciano at The Birchmere

June 5: Gipsy Kings at Wolf Trap

June 5-7: Chvrches at 9:30 Club

June 6: Chris Redd at DC Improv

June 6-July 11: Capital Laughs at D.C. Comedy Loft

June 7: New Found Glory at Fillmore Silver Spring

June 7: Kenny Loggins at Warner Theatre

June 7-12: New York City Ballet at Kennedy Center

June 8: Halsey at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 8-9: Flume at The Anthem

June 8-25: “One Destiny” at Ford’s Theatre

June 8-July 3: “Nollywood Dreams” at Round House Theatre

June 9: The Head & The Heart at Wolf Trap

June 9: They Might Be Giants at 9:30 Club

June 10: Justin Bieber at Capital One Arena

June 10: Herbie Hancock at Kennedy Center

June 10: The Doobie Brothers at Jiffy Lube Live

June 10: “In the Heights” at Union Market Drive-In

June 10-11: Bonnie Raitt at Wolf Trap

June 10-11: They Might Be Giants at Lincoln Theatre

June 10-12: “19” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

June 11: Colin Jost at Warner Theatre

June 11: Dave Matthews Band at Jiffy Lube Live

June 11: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 11: Phoebe Bridgers at The Anthem

June 12: Don McLean at Capital One Hall

June 12: Dead Kennedys at Baltimore Soundstage

June 12: The Washington Chorus performs “Justice & Peace” at Kennedy Center

June 14: Mandy Moore at 9:30 Club

June 14: The Mavericks at Rams Head Annapolis

June 14-26: “Jersey Boys” at Kennedy Center

June 15: Debbie Gibson at The Birchmere

June 15: Belle & Sebastian at Wolf Trap

June 15: Train at Jiffy Lube Live

June 16: Kenny Chesney at Jiffy Lube Live

June 16-17: Sheryl Crow & Jason Isbell at Wolf Trap

June 16-19: DL Hughley at DC Improv

June 16-July 17: “Red Velvet” at Shakespeare Theatre

June 17: NRBQ at The Birchmere

June 17: Be’la Dona at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

June 17: Flo Rida at Camden Yards

June 17-18: Portside Festival in Old Town, Alexandria

June 17-July 24: “The Music Man” at Olney Theatre Center

June 18: Shaq’s Bass All-Stars at Echostage

June 18: Jesus Adrian Romero at DAR Constitution Hall

June 18: Frank Turner at Fillmore Silver Spring

June 18: Trombone Shorty at Wolf Trap

June 18: Citizen Cope at The Anthem

June 18-19: David Sanchez at Blues Alley

June 18-July 16: “Shakespeare in Love” at Keegan Theatre

June 18-July 31: Second City’s “The Revolution Will Be Improvised” at Kennedy Center

June 19: “Juneteenth: Emancipation, Joy & Freedom” at Folger Shakespeare Library

June 19: The Zappa Band at The Birchmere

June 19: Tears for Fears at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 19: Corinne Bailey Rae at Rams Head Annapolis

June 21: “The Masked Singer” at Capital One Hall

June 21: PBS airs Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for Jon Stewart

June 21-22: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at Wolf Trap

June 21-July 10: “To Kill a Mockingbird” at Kennedy Center

June 22: Motley Crue & Def Leppard at Nats Park

June 22: Flogging Molly at The Anthem

June 22: Fantastic Negrito at 9:30 Club

June 22: NSO performs “E.T.” in concert at Kennedy Center

June 22-23: Lalah Hathaway at The Birchmere

June 22-26: The Washington Ballet performs “NEXTsteps”

June 22-July 17: “In His Hands” at Mosaic Theatre

June 22-July 31: “The Hot Wing King” at Studio Theatre

June 23: The Black Crowes at Wolf Trap

June 23: Soledad O’Brien at Weinberg Center

June 23: John Williams 90th Birthday Gala at Kennedy Center

June 24: NSO performs “Jurassic Park” concert at Kennedy Center

June 24: Lalah Hathaway at Rams Head Annapolis

June 24: Patti LaBelle at MGM National Harbor

June 24: Machine Gun Kelly at Capital One Arena

June 24: Jack Johnson at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 25: “Blippi: The Musical” at National Theatre

June 25: “Broadway in the Park” at Wolf Trap

June 25: Peabo Bryson at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

June 25: Corinne Bailey Rae at Lincoln Theatre

June 25: Bonnie Raitt at Pier Six Pavilion

June 25: Led Zeppelin Tribute at The Hamilton

June 30: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers at Wolf Trap

June 30-July 1: “Black Girls Rock” at Kennedy Center

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

