May entertainment guide 2022

Are you looking for things to do around the D.C. area this month?
Here’s a roundup of fun local events in our May Entertainment Guide.
May Entertainment Guide
May 2-8: “It’s Not a Trip, It’s a Journey” at Round House Theatre
May 2-8: “I Declare You a Terrorist” at Round House Theatre
May 2-14: “Grace” at Ford’s Theatre
May 2-22: Prologue Theatre’s “The Revolutionists” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
May 2-June 5: “John Proctor is the Villain” at Studio Theatre
May 2-June 5: “Rocky: The Musical” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
May 2-June 12: “The Upstairs Department” at Signature Theatre
May 2-Oct. 2: “Shear Madness” at Kennedy Center
May 3: Jacob Collier at 9:30 Club
May 4: Olivia Rodrigo at The Anthem
May 4: “Pun DMV” at DC Improv
May 4-29: Mosaic Theater’s “Marys Seacole” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
May 5: Trey Kennedy at Lincoln Theatre
May 5-7: Kevin Nealon at DC Comedy Loft
May 5-June 5: “On Your Feet” at GALA Hispanic Theatre
May 6: Jeff Goldblum at Strathmore
May 6: “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in movie theaters
May 6: “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live” at Capital One Hall
May 6-7: Lewis Black at Warner Theatre
May 6-7: NSO Pops: “Disney Princess” at Kennedy Center
May 6-8: Broccoli City Music Fest at RFK Stadium
May 6-8: M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 6-8: “Sesame Street Live” at EagleBank Arena
May 7: Michael Carbonaro at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
May 7: “Def Comedy Jam Reunion” at Weinberg Center
May 7: National Philharmonic’s “Symphony of Sorrowful Songs” at Strathmore
May 7: The Legwarmers at State Theatre
May 8: Tori Amos at MGM National Harbor
May 8: Gavin DeGraw at The Birchmere
May 9: Lucius at 9:30 Club
May 9: Anita King at Blues Alley
May 9-June 5: “There’s Always the Hudson” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
May 10: Interpol at The Anthem
May 10: Journey at Capital One Arena
May 10-15: “Freestyle Love Supreme” at Kennedy Center
May 10-15: “Hairspray” at National Theatre
May 12-22: JxJ: Jewish Film, Music & Art Festival
May 12-June 11: “Our Town” at Shakespeare Theatre
May 13: Dionne Warwick at Warner Theatre
May 13: Vanessa Martin at Lincoln Theatre
May 13: “Firestarter” on Peacock
May 13: Sevendust at Rams Head Baltimore
May 13-Sept. 3: Union Market Drive-In
May 13-14: HAIM at The Anthem
May 13-14: Kandace Springs at Blues Alley
May 13-15: “An Officer and a Gentleman” at Capital One Hall
May 13-22: “The Boiler Room Series” at Keegan Theatre
May 13-29: “Show Way: The Musical” at Kennedy Center
May 14: Questlove’s “Music is History” at Kennedy Center
May 14: Wynonna at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
May 14: Rare Essence at MGM National Harbor
May 14-28: “Carmen” at Kennedy Center
May 15: Books in Bloom Festival in Columbia
May 15: After 7 at The Birchmere
May 16: Carol Burnett receives Sondheim Award at Signature Theatre
May 17: David Foster & Katharine McPhee at The Birchmere
May 17: The Deftones at The Anthem
May 18: Nick Youssef at DC Comedy Loft
May 18-19: KT Tunstall at Rams Head Annapolis
May 19-22: Tony Baker at DC Improv
May 20: “Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers” in movie theaters
May 20: Rodney Crowell at The Birchmere
May 20: Whitney Cummings at Capital One Hall
May 20: Marc Maron at Kennedy Center
May 20: “Deal or No Deal Live” at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
May 20-22: Manassas Ballet’s “Cinderella” at Hylton Center
May 20-29: “Teen Twelfth Night” at Synetic Theater
May 21: Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss at The Birchmere
May 21: Story District at Kennedy Center
May 22: Bilal at The Birchmere
May 23: The Who at Capital One Arena
May 23: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces class
May 24: Anais Mitchell at 9:30 Club
May 24: The Wallflowers at Rams Head Annapolis
May 25: The Lumineers at Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 25-26: Joni Mitchell Tribute at Kennedy Center
May 25-June 12: “A Monster Calls” at Kennedy Center
May 26: Nelly at MGM National Harbor
May 27: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” at Warner Theatre
May 27: Washington Ballet’s “Celebrate Dance Showcase” at THEARC
May 27-28: Ohio Players at The Birchmere
May 28: Tim McGraw at Jiffy Lube Live
May 28: Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild N Out Live’ at Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 28: Big Tony & Trouble Funk at Wolf Trap
May 28-29: “Matilda: The Musical” at Hylton Center
May 29: National Memorial Day Concert
May 30: Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters at Rams Head Annapolis
May 31-June 26: “Drumfolk” at Arena Stage