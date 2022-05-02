May entertainment guide 2022

Are you looking for things to do around the D.C. area this month? Here's a roundup of fun local events in our May Entertainment Guide.

Are you looking for things to do around the D.C. area this month?

Here’s a roundup of fun local events in our May Entertainment Guide.

May Entertainment Guide

May 2-8: “It’s Not a Trip, It’s a Journey” at Round House Theatre

May 2-8: “I Declare You a Terrorist” at Round House Theatre

May 2-14: “Grace” at Ford’s Theatre

May 2-22: Prologue Theatre’s “The Revolutionists” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

May 2-June 5: “John Proctor is the Villain” at Studio Theatre

May 2-June 5: “Rocky: The Musical” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

May 2-June 12: “The Upstairs Department” at Signature Theatre

May 2-Oct. 2: “Shear Madness” at Kennedy Center

May 3: Jacob Collier at 9:30 Club

May 4: Olivia Rodrigo at The Anthem

May 4: “Pun DMV” at DC Improv

May 4-29: Mosaic Theater’s “Marys Seacole” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

May 5: Trey Kennedy at Lincoln Theatre

May 5-7: Kevin Nealon at DC Comedy Loft

May 5-June 5: “On Your Feet” at GALA Hispanic Theatre

May 6: Jeff Goldblum at Strathmore

May 6: “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in movie theaters

May 6: “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live” at Capital One Hall

May 6-7: Lewis Black at Warner Theatre

May 6-7: NSO Pops: “Disney Princess” at Kennedy Center

May 6-8: Broccoli City Music Fest at RFK Stadium

May 6-8: M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 6-8: “Sesame Street Live” at EagleBank Arena

May 7: Michael Carbonaro at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

May 7: “Def Comedy Jam Reunion” at Weinberg Center

May 7: National Philharmonic’s “Symphony of Sorrowful Songs” at Strathmore

May 7: The Legwarmers at State Theatre

May 8: Tori Amos at MGM National Harbor

May 8: Gavin DeGraw at The Birchmere

May 9: Lucius at 9:30 Club

May 9: Anita King at Blues Alley

May 9-June 5: “There’s Always the Hudson” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

May 10: Interpol at The Anthem

May 10: Journey at Capital One Arena

May 10-15: “Freestyle Love Supreme” at Kennedy Center

May 10-15: “Hairspray” at National Theatre

May 12-22: JxJ: Jewish Film, Music & Art Festival

May 12-June 11: “Our Town” at Shakespeare Theatre

May 13: Dionne Warwick at Warner Theatre

May 13: Vanessa Martin at Lincoln Theatre

May 13: “Firestarter” on Peacock

May 13: Sevendust at Rams Head Baltimore

May 13-Sept. 3: Union Market Drive-In

May 13-14: HAIM at The Anthem

May 13-14: Kandace Springs at Blues Alley

May 13-15: “An Officer and a Gentleman” at Capital One Hall

May 13-22: “The Boiler Room Series” at Keegan Theatre

May 13-29: “Show Way: The Musical” at Kennedy Center

May 14: Questlove’s “Music is History” at Kennedy Center

May 14: Wynonna at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

May 14: Rare Essence at MGM National Harbor

May 14-28: “Carmen” at Kennedy Center

May 15: Books in Bloom Festival in Columbia

May 15: After 7 at The Birchmere

May 16: Carol Burnett receives Sondheim Award at Signature Theatre

May 17: David Foster & Katharine McPhee at The Birchmere

May 17: The Deftones at The Anthem

May 18: Nick Youssef at DC Comedy Loft

May 18-19: KT Tunstall at Rams Head Annapolis

May 19-22: Tony Baker at DC Improv

May 20: “Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers” in movie theaters

May 20: Rodney Crowell at The Birchmere

May 20: Whitney Cummings at Capital One Hall

May 20: Marc Maron at Kennedy Center

May 20: “Deal or No Deal Live” at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

May 20-22: Manassas Ballet’s “Cinderella” at Hylton Center

May 20-29: “Teen Twelfth Night” at Synetic Theater

May 21: Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss at The Birchmere

May 21: Story District at Kennedy Center

May 22: Bilal at The Birchmere

May 23: The Who at Capital One Arena

May 23: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces class

May 24: Anais Mitchell at 9:30 Club

May 24: The Wallflowers at Rams Head Annapolis

May 25: The Lumineers at Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 25-26: Joni Mitchell Tribute at Kennedy Center

May 25-June 12: “A Monster Calls” at Kennedy Center

May 26: Nelly at MGM National Harbor

May 27: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” at Warner Theatre

May 27: Washington Ballet’s “Celebrate Dance Showcase” at THEARC

May 27-28: Ohio Players at The Birchmere

May 28: Tim McGraw at Jiffy Lube Live

May 28: Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild N Out Live’ at Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 28: Big Tony & Trouble Funk at Wolf Trap

May 28-29: “Matilda: The Musical” at Hylton Center

May 29: National Memorial Day Concert

May 30: Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters at Rams Head Annapolis

May 31-June 26: “Drumfolk” at Arena Stage

