Capitol Riverfront screens free outdoor ‘Movies on the Pitch’ at Audi Field

Imagine watching a family-friendly flick on a picnic blanket on a professional soccer field. The Capitol Riverfront presents free screenings with Movies on the Pitch at Audi Field.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Audi Field, of course the home of Major League Soccer club D.C. United, to host this special first-of-its-kind outdoor movie series on Thursday evenings this summer,” Vice President of Operations Bonnie Trein told WTOP.

Attendees can sit on the field or in the stands to watch movies on the giant scoreboard.

“The movies [appear] on the jumbo screen,” Train said. “Our attendees will be able to sit on the pitch, on the field. They can also sit in the stadium seating, another accommodating spot to see the movies. … No assigned seating, free and open to the public.”

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with screenings starting at 7 p.m.

“Audi Field will offer concessions for purchase during each movie, so there is no outside food or alcohol permitted,” Train said. “Our attendees get to experience game-time concessions with popcorn and other food to eat and drinks, including non-alcohol and alcohol. They’ll be able to bring blankets; no chairs will be allowed on [the field].”

It all kicks off with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” this Thursday, June 2.

“We tried to capture all of the different genres throughout the series, so we’re kicking off with the latest and greatest ‘Spider-Man’ by Marvel Studios,” Trein said. “It’ll certainly be action-packed, which should be really cool to watch on the big screen.”

Week 2 screens the animated flick “Sing 2” on Thursday, June 30.

“Entertaining for the whole family, this sequel brings back the cutest cast of characters,” Trein said. “It’s personally the one I’m most excited to see, even at my age, so we encourage kids of all ages and kids at heart to see this one. I really liked the first one, I loved the music, I think it’s very action-packed as well, so it’s a fun one to enjoy.”

Week 3 screens the horror flick “A Quiet Place 2” on Thursday, July 28.

“This post-apocalyptic thriller is very action-packed,” Trein said. “We think it’s really cool that it sheds light on the deaf community as one of the main characters is deaf. … Very popular, blockbuster, current films was our overall theme, so this one definitely fits the bill.”

The series wraps with the musical “In the Heights” on Thursday, Aug. 25.

“Going big on the grand finale, this musical drama film based on the stage musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda tells a really great story and is so vibrant and diverse, so we thought it would be the perfect grand finale to cap off this series, which is so unique,” Trein said.

Audi Field is located at 100 Potomac Avenue in Southwest.

“You can get to it very easily right off South Capitol Street,” Train said. “There should be street parking available, but we, of course, encourage Metro and Ubering down as well. The best Metro station is the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro station. … The Navy Yard Half Street exit is about a five-to-eight-minute walk, so it’s very easy to get to and from.”

The movies are free, but attendees must register online for tickets.

