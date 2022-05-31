RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 11:03 AM

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

7. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

2. Apex Legends Mobile, Electronic Arts

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Planet Fitness Workouts, Planet Fitness Holdings, LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Google Maps, Google LLC

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Affinity Designer, Serif Labs

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Move Animals!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

3. Apex Legends Mobile, Electronic Arts

4. Tall Man Run, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

5. Figurine Art, TapNation

6. Disney+, Disney

7. Join Numbers, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Ball Maze-Puzzle game, Guangzhou Hengqi Enterprise Planning Co., LTD

10. Super Cloner 3D, Lion Studios

