Apple-Apps-Top-10

App Store
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
7. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS
2. Apex Legends Mobile, Electronic Arts
3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Planet Fitness Workouts, Planet Fitness Holdings, LLC
6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
8. Google Maps, Google LLC
9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe
9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
10. Affinity Designer, Serif Labs
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Move Animals!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
2. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS
3. Apex Legends Mobile, Electronic Arts
4. Tall Man Run, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
5. Figurine Art, TapNation
6. Disney+, Disney
7. Join Numbers, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
9. Ball Maze-Puzzle game, Guangzhou Hengqi Enterprise Planning Co., LTD
10. Super Cloner 3D, Lion Studios
