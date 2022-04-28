RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How Biden wants to use oligarchs' assets | Misinformation is a problem | Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham referendum | European leaders blast Russian gas cutoff
Home » Entertainment News » Kennedy Center audience members…

Kennedy Center audience members can ditch COVID-19 vaccine cards in May

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 28, 2022, 1:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Kennedy Center will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at its indoor events and performances starting May 15.

The performance venue said masks will still be required for all patrons, regardless of vaccination status.

The change was announced on the Kennedy Center’s website, which said the venue consulted with the Cleveland Clinic and Northern Virginia’s Inova health system to “evaluate and adjust health and safety policies and will continue to do so as local and national conditions evolve.”

The vaccination requirements remain in effect through May 14. That means audience members over age 12 will have to display proof of vaccination to attend indoor events. Kids under 12 can show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR COVID test taken with 72 hours of the performance or a professionally administered antigen test conducted the same day as the performance.

While the District’s citywide indoor mask mandate expired at the end of February, individual businesses can set their own policies.

The Kennedy Center rolled out the vaccination requirement last August, one of several entertainment spaces to do so. The operator of the 9:30 Club in D.C. and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland, also rolled out vaccine requirements last summer but dropped them earlier this month.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

For female service members, online harassment is a fact of life. For DoD, it’s not worth measuring

Federal banking agencies trying to ensure AI, ML benefit most rather than the few

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up