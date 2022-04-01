RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Home » Entertainment News » April entertainment guide 2022

April entertainment guide 2022

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

April 1, 2022, 4:55 AM

April showers bring May flowers — and a whole new month of entertainment!

What are some fun things you can do around the D.C. area through April?

Here’s our April Entertainment Guide:

April Entertainment Guide

April 1: “Apollo 10 1/2” on Netflix

April 1: “The Manhattans” at The Birchmere

April 1: Milk Carton Kids at Capital Turnaround

April 1: “Peppa Pig” at Capital One Hall

April 1: Karla Bonoff at AMP by Strathmore

April 1: Skip Marley at Songbyrd

April 1: “English with an Accent” at GALA Hispanic Theatre

April 1-3: Annapolis Film Festival

April 1-3: “Paw Patrol Live” at EagleBank Arena

April 1-3: American Ballet Theatre’s “Don Quixote” at Kennedy Center

April 1-10: “Hi, Are You Single?” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

April 1-17: “Private” by Mosaic Theatre at Atlas Performing Arts Center

April 1-17: “Catch Me If You Can” at Arena Stage

April 1-22: “COAL + ICE” at Kennedy Center

April 1-24: “The Merchant of Venice” at Shakespeare Theatre

April 1-24: “She Loves Me” at Signature Theatre

April 1-May 14: “Grace” at Ford’s Theatre

April 1-June 5: “Rocky: The Musical” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

April 2: “Def Jam Comedy Reunion” at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

April 2: Colin Hay at Lincoln Theatre

April 2: Maxwell at Capital One Arena

April 2: Buddy Guy at Capital One Hall

April 2: Be’la Dona at City Winery

April 2-3: WWE WrestleMania on Peacock

April 3: Karla Bonoff at Rams Head Annapolis

April 3: The Grammy Awards

April 3: Chris Redd at DC Improv

April 5: 2Cellos at The Birchmere

April 5: Colin Hay at Rams Head Annapolis

April 5-10: “Oklahoma!” at Kennedy Center

April 5-24: “Mean Girls” at Kennedy Center

April 5-May 8: “It’s Not a Trip, It’s a Journey” at Round House Theatre

April 6-8: The Bacon Brothers at Rams Head Annapolis

April 6-24: “A Servant of Two Masters” at Synetic Theater

April 7: Asleep at the Wheel at The Birchmere

April 7: Average White Band at Rams Head Annapolis

April 7: “Words, Words, Words: If We Were Villains” at Folger Shakespeare Library

April 7-10: Buster Williams at Blues Alley

April 7-23: “Yoga Play” at Keegan Theatre

April 8: “Ambulance” in movie theaters

April 8: Wynton Marsalis at Strathmore

April 8: The Sugarhill Gang at City Winery

April 8: Kathleen Madigan at Warner Theatre

April 8: Asteronaut at Soundcheck

April 8-9: Average White Band at The Birchmere

April 8-10: “A Requiem for Black Bodies” at Anacostia Playhouse

April 9: Bright Eyes at The Anthem

April 9: Chris Wallace at Weinberg Center

April 9: CeCe Peniston at City Winery

April 9-10: James Murray at DC Improv

April 9-10: “The Price is Right Live” at MGM National Harbor

April 10: “Living the Dream … Singing the Dream” at Kennedy Center

April 10: Kennedy Center Chamber Players Spring Concert

April 10: “Letterkenney Live” at Lincoln Theatre

April 10: Tony Woods at DC Improv

April 10: Molly Tuttle at Baltimore Soundstage

April 10-July 17: Afro-Atlantic Histories at National Gallery of Art

April 11: “Mock Trial” at Shakespeare Theatre

April 11-12: The Bacon Brothers at The Birchmere

April 11-12: Spoon at 9:30 Club

April 12-17: “Come from Away” at National Theatre

April 13: Steve Hackett of Genesis at Warner Theatre

April 13: Tom Paxton & The DonJuans at Wolf Trap

April 13: Gordon Lightfoot at The Birchmere

April 13: Quarters of Change at Pearl Street Warehouse

April 13: The Four Tops at Rams Head Annapolis

April 13: KALEO at The Anthem

April 14: The Nighthawks at Rams Head Annapolis

April 14-14: Stanley Jordan at Blues Alley

April 14-16: Jim Norton at DC Improv

April 14-17: 110th Anniversary Event at Titanic Memorial

April 15: KRS-One at Baltimore Soundstage

April 15: MC Lyte presents “I Am Woman” at Kennedy Center

April 15: Ron White at The Anthem

April 15: Monica at DAR Constitution Hall

April 15: Lonestar at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

April 16: Little Feat at DAR Constitution Hall

April 16: Lorde at The Anthem

April 16: Meat Loaf Tribute at The Hamilton

April 16: Robert Glasper and Jason Moran at Kennedy Center

April 16: Xavier Wolf at Howard Theatre

April 16: Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at MGM National Harbor

April 18: The Zombies at Maryland Hall in Annapolis

April 18: Damien Escobar at Rams Head Annapolis

April 18: Modest Mouse at Rams Head Baltimore

April 19: Tommy Prine at City Winery

April 19: Del Amitri at The Birchmere

April 19: “The Batman” hits HBO Max

April 19: Jack White at The Anthem

April 19: Amos Lee at Kennedy Center

April 19: The Zombies at Rams Head Annapolis

April 20: “Three Dog Night” at The Birchmere

April 20: “Who’s Live is it Anyway?” at Warner Theatre

April 21: Rodney Atkins at City Winery

April 21-23: Jay Mohr at DC Comedy Loft

April 21-May 1: Filmfest DC

April 22: Shawn Colvin at The Birchmere

April 22: Dustin Lynch at The Birchmere

April 22: “Shine On! 15th Anniversary Celebration” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

April 22: “Bad Guys” in movie theaters

April 22: Chuck Brown Band at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

April 22: “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” in movie theaters

April 23: Regina Belle at City Winery

April 23: Shawn Colvin at Rams Head Annapolis

April 23: Little River Band at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

April 23: 10,000 Maniacs at The Birchmere

April 23-24: Babyface at MGM National Harbor

April 24: “Barry” returns on HBO

April 24: 10,000 Maniacs at Rams Head Annapolis

April 24: Mark Twain Prize for Jon Stewart at Kennedy Center

April 25-26: Aimee Mann at The Birchmere

April 26: Girl Talk at 9:30 Club

April 26: OMD at Lincoln Theatre

April 26-June 12: “The Upstairs Department” at Signature Theatre

April 27: Melissa Etheridge at Capital One Hall

April 27: Grammys on the Hill at The Hamilton

April 27-June 5: “John Proctor is the Villain” at Studio Theatre

April 28: “The Offer” on Apple TV+

April 28: Snarky Puppy at MGM National Harbor

April 28: Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac at Capital One Hall

April 28-19: Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

April 28-29: Brian McKnight at City Winery

April 28-30: Michael Rapaport at DC Improv

April 28-May 1: “Giselle” by The Washington Ballet at Warner Theatre

April 29: “Peppa Pig” at Weinberg Center

April 29: Dylan Scott at The Fillmore

April 29: “Steel Panther” at The Hall at Maryland Live! Casino

April 29: Ben Folds with William Shatner at Kennedy Center

April 30: Phil Vassar at Rams Head Annapolis

April 30: Story District’s “Sucker for Love” at Miracle Theatre

April 30-May 1: Project Glow Festival at Echostage

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

