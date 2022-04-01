April entertainment guide 2022

April showers bring May flowers — and a whole new month of entertainment!
What are some fun things you can do around the D.C. area through April?
Here’s our April Entertainment Guide:
April Entertainment Guide
April 1: “Apollo 10 1/2” on Netflix
April 1: “The Manhattans” at The Birchmere
April 1: Milk Carton Kids at Capital Turnaround
April 1: “Peppa Pig” at Capital One Hall
April 1: Karla Bonoff at AMP by Strathmore
April 1: Skip Marley at Songbyrd
April 1: “English with an Accent” at GALA Hispanic Theatre
April 1-3: Annapolis Film Festival
April 1-3: “Paw Patrol Live” at EagleBank Arena
April 1-3: American Ballet Theatre’s “Don Quixote” at Kennedy Center
April 1-10: “Hi, Are You Single?” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
April 1-17: “Private” by Mosaic Theatre at Atlas Performing Arts Center
April 1-17: “Catch Me If You Can” at Arena Stage
April 1-22: “COAL + ICE” at Kennedy Center
April 1-24: “The Merchant of Venice” at Shakespeare Theatre
April 1-24: “She Loves Me” at Signature Theatre
April 1-May 14: “Grace” at Ford’s Theatre
April 1-June 5: “Rocky: The Musical” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
April 2: “Def Jam Comedy Reunion” at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
April 2: Colin Hay at Lincoln Theatre
April 2: Maxwell at Capital One Arena
April 2: Buddy Guy at Capital One Hall
April 2: Be’la Dona at City Winery
April 2-3: WWE WrestleMania on Peacock
April 3: Karla Bonoff at Rams Head Annapolis
April 3: The Grammy Awards
April 3: Chris Redd at DC Improv
April 5: 2Cellos at The Birchmere
April 5: Colin Hay at Rams Head Annapolis
April 5-10: “Oklahoma!” at Kennedy Center
April 5-24: “Mean Girls” at Kennedy Center
April 5-May 8: “It’s Not a Trip, It’s a Journey” at Round House Theatre
April 6-8: The Bacon Brothers at Rams Head Annapolis
April 6-24: “A Servant of Two Masters” at Synetic Theater
April 7: Asleep at the Wheel at The Birchmere
April 7: Average White Band at Rams Head Annapolis
April 7: “Words, Words, Words: If We Were Villains” at Folger Shakespeare Library
April 7-10: Buster Williams at Blues Alley
April 7-23: “Yoga Play” at Keegan Theatre
April 8: “Ambulance” in movie theaters
April 8: Wynton Marsalis at Strathmore
April 8: The Sugarhill Gang at City Winery
April 8: Kathleen Madigan at Warner Theatre
April 8: Asteronaut at Soundcheck
April 8-9: Average White Band at The Birchmere
April 8-10: “A Requiem for Black Bodies” at Anacostia Playhouse
April 9: Bright Eyes at The Anthem
April 9: Chris Wallace at Weinberg Center
April 9: CeCe Peniston at City Winery
April 9-10: James Murray at DC Improv
April 9-10: “The Price is Right Live” at MGM National Harbor
April 10: “Living the Dream … Singing the Dream” at Kennedy Center
April 10: Kennedy Center Chamber Players Spring Concert
April 10: “Letterkenney Live” at Lincoln Theatre
April 10: Tony Woods at DC Improv
April 10: Molly Tuttle at Baltimore Soundstage
April 10-July 17: Afro-Atlantic Histories at National Gallery of Art
April 11: “Mock Trial” at Shakespeare Theatre
April 11-12: The Bacon Brothers at The Birchmere
April 11-12: Spoon at 9:30 Club
April 12-17: “Come from Away” at National Theatre
April 13: Steve Hackett of Genesis at Warner Theatre
April 13: Tom Paxton & The DonJuans at Wolf Trap
April 13: Gordon Lightfoot at The Birchmere
April 13: Quarters of Change at Pearl Street Warehouse
April 13: The Four Tops at Rams Head Annapolis
April 13: KALEO at The Anthem
April 14: The Nighthawks at Rams Head Annapolis
April 14-14: Stanley Jordan at Blues Alley
April 14-16: Jim Norton at DC Improv
April 14-17: 110th Anniversary Event at Titanic Memorial
April 15: KRS-One at Baltimore Soundstage
April 15: MC Lyte presents “I Am Woman” at Kennedy Center
April 15: Ron White at The Anthem
April 15: Monica at DAR Constitution Hall
April 15: Lonestar at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
April 16: Little Feat at DAR Constitution Hall
April 16: Lorde at The Anthem
April 16: Meat Loaf Tribute at The Hamilton
April 16: Robert Glasper and Jason Moran at Kennedy Center
April 16: Xavier Wolf at Howard Theatre
April 16: Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at MGM National Harbor
April 18: The Zombies at Maryland Hall in Annapolis
April 18: Damien Escobar at Rams Head Annapolis
April 18: Modest Mouse at Rams Head Baltimore
April 19: Tommy Prine at City Winery
April 19: Del Amitri at The Birchmere
April 19: “The Batman” hits HBO Max
April 19: Jack White at The Anthem
April 19: Amos Lee at Kennedy Center
April 19: The Zombies at Rams Head Annapolis
April 20: “Three Dog Night” at The Birchmere
April 20: “Who’s Live is it Anyway?” at Warner Theatre
April 21: Rodney Atkins at City Winery
April 21-23: Jay Mohr at DC Comedy Loft
April 21-May 1: Filmfest DC
April 22: Shawn Colvin at The Birchmere
April 22: Dustin Lynch at The Birchmere
April 22: “Shine On! 15th Anniversary Celebration” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
April 22: “Bad Guys” in movie theaters
April 22: Chuck Brown Band at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
April 22: “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” in movie theaters
April 23: Regina Belle at City Winery
April 23: Shawn Colvin at Rams Head Annapolis
April 23: Little River Band at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
April 23: 10,000 Maniacs at The Birchmere
April 23-24: Babyface at MGM National Harbor
April 24: “Barry” returns on HBO
April 24: 10,000 Maniacs at Rams Head Annapolis
April 24: Mark Twain Prize for Jon Stewart at Kennedy Center
April 25-26: Aimee Mann at The Birchmere
April 26: Girl Talk at 9:30 Club
April 26: OMD at Lincoln Theatre
April 26-June 12: “The Upstairs Department” at Signature Theatre
April 27: Melissa Etheridge at Capital One Hall
April 27: Grammys on the Hill at The Hamilton
April 27-June 5: “John Proctor is the Villain” at Studio Theatre
April 28: “The Offer” on Apple TV+
April 28: Snarky Puppy at MGM National Harbor
April 28: Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac at Capital One Hall
April 28-19: Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
April 28-29: Brian McKnight at City Winery
April 28-30: Michael Rapaport at DC Improv
April 28-May 1: “Giselle” by The Washington Ballet at Warner Theatre
April 29: “Peppa Pig” at Weinberg Center
April 29: Dylan Scott at The Fillmore
April 29: “Steel Panther” at The Hall at Maryland Live! Casino
April 29: Ben Folds with William Shatner at Kennedy Center
April 30: Phil Vassar at Rams Head Annapolis
April 30: Story District’s “Sucker for Love” at Miracle Theatre
April 30-May 1: Project Glow Festival at Echostage