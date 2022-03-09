RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia continues assault on Mariupol | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | Europe wonders about next target | How to support Ukraine
‘The FRIENDS Experience’ is one where you can pretend to be on the sitcom

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

March 9, 2022, 12:33 PM

There’s a new “Friends” exhibit coming to town — and could you be any more excited?

Superfly X brings “The FRIENDS Experience” to the nation’s capital at 1025 F St. NW, right near Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, from March 17 to June 5.

“It’s a really great opportunity to step inside the world of ‘Friends,’ check out iconic sets, iconic scenes and relive the series,” Superfly X Co-President Stacy Moscatelli told WTOP.

“Fans have the opportunity to go into Joey and Chandler’s apartment. They can sit in their recliners and play foosball. We’ve got Monica’s kitchen, Central Perk and lots of immersive moments.”

Be sure to bring your phones to snap selfies at the famous fountain.

“You have the opportunity to have that opening credits moment and hear the song and dance around the fountain with your friends,” Moscatelli said. “A great photo [opportunity].”

How did Superfly X recreate the sets down to every last detail?

“We had to work really closely with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and the Warner Bros. Archives team that has documented, tracked and memorialized everything related to this series,” Moscatelli said.

“We had the opportunity to work with them to make sure we got every little detail right and even borrowed props and costumes from their archives.”

Anything behind glass is an original prop and anything you can touch is a replica.

“The pivot couch is always a fan favorite, that was a big episode that people love to quote,” Moscatelli said.

“We have the 18-page letter that Rachel wrote to Ross — front and back! — that was more than just a prop, they actually wrote the full letter, front and back, so fans can read that letter. … We’ve got ‘Science Boy,’ the comic that Ross wrote as a child.”

Why does the NBC sitcom still resonate after all these years?

“It really celebrates that time in your life when your friends are your family,” Moscatelli said. “For all of us who have experienced that, that’s a time that we look back on really fondly, and for those who haven’t quite gotten there yet, it’s a time they really look forward to.”

She says D.C. is the seventh stop in this year’s North American tour, including their flagship location in New York City, one of many such experiences by Superfly X.

“We work really closely with entertainment partners to license their television shows, films, games, etc. to offer fans the opportunity step inside the world of their beloved I.P.,” Moscatelli said.” We had the ‘Seinfeld’ couch, we had ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ we had Paddy’s Pub. … We actually have ‘The Office’ experience currently in Chicago.”

For now, Dunder Mifflin can wait. It’s all about “The FRIENDS Experience” in D.C.

“It’s really just the best opportunity to step inside the world of ‘Friends,’ to come with your friends and family and recreate those moments you know and love,” Moscatelli said. “It’s accessible to casual fans as well as really big hardcore fans … It’s just a really great opportunity to celebrate that fandom and pretend you’re one of the ‘Friends’ for a day.”

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

