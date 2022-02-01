Wolf Trap unveils summer concert lineup

Does this snowy weather have you dreaming of warm summer nights? Wolf Trap just unveiled its 2022 summer concert lineup.

July 22 & 23: “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” In Concert

June 9: The Head and the Heart

May 28: The Original Kings of Go-Go: Trouble Funk, E.U. with Sugar Bear

Mark your calendars for these star-studded acts:

