CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Home » Entertainment News » Wolf Trap unveils summer…

Wolf Trap unveils summer concert lineup

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

February 1, 2022, 5:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Wolf Trap summer lineup (Part 1)

Does this snowy weather have you dreaming of warm summer nights?

Wolf Trap just unveiled its 2022 summer concert lineup.

Mark your calendars for these star-studded acts:

 

Wolf Trap Summer Concert Lineup

May 28: The Original Kings of Go-Go: Trouble Funk, E.U. with Sugar Bear

June 3: Wolf Trap Opera’s “Take the Reins”

June 4: Black Violin

June 5: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes

June 5: Wolf Trap Opera w/ Steven Blier: “Steven Blier and Friends”

June 8: Ben Rector: “The Joy of Music” Live

June 9: The Head and the Heart

June 10 & 11: Bonnie Raitt

June 12: Ana Gabriel

June 15: Belle & Sebastian

June 16-17: Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

June 18: Voodoo Threauxdown: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue 

June 18, 24, 26: Wolf Trap Opera’s “Der Freischütz”

June 19: Juneteeth Celebration: Thee Phantom & the Illharmonic Orchestra

June 21 & 22: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

June 23: The Black Crowes

June 24: Signature Theatre &Wolf Trap’s “Broadway In The Park”

June 25 & 26: Steely Dan with Steve Winwood

July 8: Pink Martini with National Symphony Orchestra

July 8: Kate Lindsey

July 9: Aria Jukebox

July 10: Yacht Rock Revue 

July 15: Wolf Trap Opera presents Verdi’s “La traviata”

July 16: “The Sound of Music” Sing-A-Long

July 17: The Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms & Toad The Wet Sprocket

July 19: The Tedeschi Trucks Band & Los Lobos

July 20: Jackson Browne

July 21: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker

July 22 & 23: “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” In Concert

July 24: Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens 

July 27: Ziggy Marley + Stephen Marley 

July 28: Andrew Bird + Iron & Wine

July 29: “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in Concert

July 30: “Toy Story” in Concert

Aug. 3: Fitz and the Tantrums

Aug. 4: Little Big Town

Aug. 5: Gil Shaham performs Tchaikovsky with NSO

Aug. 7: “ABBA The Concert”

Aug. 12, 14, 20: Wolf Trap Opera presents Floyd’s “Susannah”

Aug. 13: A.R. Rahman 

Aug. 14: David Gray

Aug. 17: Goo Goo Dolls

Aug. 18: Elvis Costello & The Imposters 

Aug. 19: Fantasia 

Aug. 20-21: Steve Martin and Martin Short

Aug. 24: The Decemberists 

Aug. 25-26: “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!”

Aug. 27: Mary Chapin Carpenter w/ Emmylou Harris

Aug. 28: The Beach Boys

Sept. 2-4: Sting 

Sept. 8: Yo-Yo Ma and Paquito D’Rivera

Sept. 14: The Washington Ballet w/ Wolf Trap Orchestra 

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Wolf Trap summer lineup (Part 2)

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPTO pilots a program to trim patent pendency, and ease things for certain applicants

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up