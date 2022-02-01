Wolf Trap unveils summer concert lineup

Does this snowy weather have you dreaming of warm summer nights?
Wolf Trap just unveiled its 2022 summer concert lineup.
Mark your calendars for these star-studded acts:
Wolf Trap Summer Concert Lineup
May 28: The Original Kings of Go-Go: Trouble Funk, E.U. with Sugar Bear
June 3: Wolf Trap Opera’s “Take the Reins”
June 4: Black Violin
June 5: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
June 5: Wolf Trap Opera w/ Steven Blier: “Steven Blier and Friends”
June 8: Ben Rector: “The Joy of Music” Live
June 9: The Head and the Heart
June 10 & 11: Bonnie Raitt
June 12: Ana Gabriel
June 15: Belle & Sebastian
June 16-17: Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
June 18: Voodoo Threauxdown: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
June 18, 24, 26: Wolf Trap Opera’s “Der Freischütz”
June 19: Juneteeth Celebration: Thee Phantom & the Illharmonic Orchestra
June 21 & 22: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”
June 23: The Black Crowes
June 24: Signature Theatre &Wolf Trap’s “Broadway In The Park”
June 25 & 26: Steely Dan with Steve Winwood
July 8: Pink Martini with National Symphony Orchestra
July 8: Kate Lindsey
July 9: Aria Jukebox
July 10: Yacht Rock Revue
July 15: Wolf Trap Opera presents Verdi’s “La traviata”
July 16: “The Sound of Music” Sing-A-Long
July 17: The Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms & Toad The Wet Sprocket
July 19: The Tedeschi Trucks Band & Los Lobos
July 20: Jackson Browne
July 21: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker
July 22 & 23: “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” In Concert
July 24: Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens
July 27: Ziggy Marley + Stephen Marley
July 28: Andrew Bird + Iron & Wine
July 29: “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in Concert
July 30: “Toy Story” in Concert
Aug. 3: Fitz and the Tantrums
Aug. 4: Little Big Town
Aug. 5: Gil Shaham performs Tchaikovsky with NSO
Aug. 7: “ABBA The Concert”
Aug. 12, 14, 20: Wolf Trap Opera presents Floyd’s “Susannah”
Aug. 13: A.R. Rahman
Aug. 14: David Gray
Aug. 17: Goo Goo Dolls
Aug. 18: Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Aug. 19: Fantasia
Aug. 20-21: Steve Martin and Martin Short
Aug. 24: The Decemberists
Aug. 25-26: “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!”
Aug. 27: Mary Chapin Carpenter w/ Emmylou Harris
Aug. 28: The Beach Boys
Sept. 2-4: Sting
Sept. 8: Yo-Yo Ma and Paquito D’Rivera
Sept. 14: The Washington Ballet w/ Wolf Trap Orchestra