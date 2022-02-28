March entertainment guide 2022

The spring weather is just around the corner and you’re looking for something fun to do.
Plenty of exciting events are coming to D.C., Maryland and Virginia over the next month.
So pull up a chair and mark your calendars with our March Entertainment Guide:
March Entertainment Guide
March 1-2: Goose at 9:30 Club
March 1-6: “Change Agent” at Arena Stage
March 1-6: “Flight” at Studio Theatre
March 1-12: “Blue Door” at Perisphere Theatre in Silver Spring
March 1-13: “Jesus Christ Superstar” at Kennedy Center
March 1-20: “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
March 1-20: “Daphne’s Dive” at Signature Theatre
March 1-13: Beethoven Symphonies Abstracted: Mo Willems at Kennedy Center
March 2: Dua Lipa at Capital One Arena
March 2: Justin Trawick at Songbyrd
March 2: Al Jardine and Family at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
March 2-6: The D.C. Independent Film Forum
March 2-April 24: “She Loves Me” at Signature Theatre
March 3: Daughtry at The Fillmore
March 3: Elle King at Rams Head Baltimore
March 3-4: Step Afrika!’s Drumfolk at Strathmore
March 3-5: RIOT! Funny Women Stand Up at Kennedy Center
March 3-6: Ocean City Film Festival
March 4: “The Batman” hits movie theaters
March 4-April 17: “Catch Me If You Can” at Arena Stage
March 5: Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies at Rams Head Annapolis
March 5: Laura Stevenson at Miracle Theatre
March 5-6: NSO performs “I Dream of the Moon” at Kennedy Center
March 5-25: Washington National Opera’s “Written in Stone” at Kennedy Center
March 6: Snow Patrol at Lincoln Theatre
March 6: Allison Russell at The Barns at Wolf Trap
March 7: Tyler the Creator at Capital One Arena
March 8: “Candlelight Jazz: Tribute to Miles Davis” at City Winery
March 9: Slash featuring Myles Kenney at The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 9: Dave Kline Band featuring Tim Kaine at Blues Alley
March 9: Lionel Richie receives Gershwin Prize at DAR Constitution Hall
March 10: Boyz II Men at MGM National Harbor
March 10: Oak Ridge Boys at The Birchmere
March 10: Christian Lopez at The Hamilton
March 11: Wale at The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 11: Gus Johnson at Capital Turnaround
March 11: George Lopez at DAR Constitution Hall
March 11: Pixar’s “Turning Red” hits movie theaters
March 11-12: Be’la Dona singer Sweet Cherie at the Kennedy Center
March 11-13: “Fiddler on the Roof” at Capital One Hall
March 12: Chuck Brown Band at City Winery
March 12: Maisie Peters at Howard Theatre
March 12: America at Weinberg Center
March 12: Edwin McCain at Rams Head Annapolis
March 12: Tom Rush at The Birchmere
March 12: REZZ at Echostage
March 13: Faith Evans, SWV and Maya at MGM National Harbor
March 13: Ledisi Sings Nina at Kennedy Center
March 13: Animal Collective at 9:30 Club
March 13: KT Tunstall at State Theatre
March 13: Los Lobos at Rams Head Annapolis
March 14: Kiefer Sutherland at City Winery
March 15: Crash Test Dummies at City Winery
March 15: Gary Numan at Lincoln Theatre
March 15: Kiefer Sutherland at Rams Head Annapolis
March 15-27: “Riverdance” 25th Anniversary at Kennedy Center
March 16: James Beard Foundation announces restaurant winners
March 16: John Lodge of The Moody Blues at Rams Head Annapolis
March 16-April 10: “Nathan the Wise” at Folger Shakespeare Library
March 17: St. Patrick’s Day events
March 17: Edwin McCain at The Birchmere
March 17: The “Friends” Experience
March 17: Styx at Warner Theatre
March 17: The Smithereens at Tally Ho Theater
March 17: BSO’s “The Wizard of Oz” at Strathmore
March 17-20: Damon Wayans at DC Comedy Loft
March 17-20: Craig Robinson at the DC Improv
March 17-27: Environmental Film Festival
March 18: Great White & Slaughter at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
March 18: Maz Jobrani at Kennedy Center
March 18: Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova at The Anthem
March 18-20: Pierce Freelon at Kennedy Center
March 18-19: Galactic at 9:30 Club
March 19: Ben Williams at Kennedy Center
March 19: Be’la Dona at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
March 19: Reliant K at Rams Head Baltimore
March 19: Alice Cooper at The Hall at Maryland Live!
March 19: Jimmie Allen at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
March 19-May 14: “Grace” at Ford’s Theatre
March 20: Rare Essence at The Hamilton
March 20: Celebration of John Williams at Capital One Hall
March 20-April 17: National Cherry Blossom Festival
March 21: JoJo at The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 21: Mock Trial at Shakespeare Theatre Company
March 22-April 17: “The Merchant of Venice” at Shakespeare Theatre Company
March 23: Papa Roach at MGM National Harbor
March 23: Chelsea Cutler at Echostage
March 24: Henry Louis Gates Jr. at Weinberg Center
March 25: Bad Bunny at Capital One Arena
March 25: Bill Bellamy at MGM National Harbor
March 25: Dark Star Orchestra at The Anthem
March 25: Thompson Square at Weinberg Center
March 26: The Wammies
March 26: Paula Poundstone at Weinberg Center
March 26: National Philharmonic’s “Requiem: A Knee on the Neck” at Strathmore
March 26-April 10: “Night of One Acts” by Arlington Players
March 26-April 3: “Yoga Play” at Keegan Theatre
March 26-June 6: “Rocky” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
March 27: The English Beat at The Birchmere
March 27: A Sip with Issa Rae at Kennedy Center
March 27: The Academy Awards
March 27-April 7: “Private” at Mosaic Theater
March 28-April 10: “Hi, Are You Single?” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
March 28-29: Henry Rollins at Rams Head Annapolis
March 29-April 3: American Ballet Theatre at Kennedy Center
March 30: Southern Avenue at Pearl Street Warehouse
March 30: Martin Barre of Jethro Tull at Rams Head Annapolis
March 31: Judas Priest at MGM National Harbor
March 31: New Edition at Capital One Arena
March 31: Joan Osborne at The Birchmere
March 31: Hi-Lo at Soundcheck
March 31: Terence Blanchard at Blues Alley
March 31-April 1: Annapolis Film Festival
March 31-April 3: “Paw Patrol Live” at EagleBank Arena