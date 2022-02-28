March entertainment guide 2022

The spring weather is just around the corner and you’re looking for something fun to do. Plenty of exciting events…

The spring weather is just around the corner and you’re looking for something fun to do.

Plenty of exciting events are coming to D.C., Maryland and Virginia over the next month.

So pull up a chair and mark your calendars with our March Entertainment Guide:

March 1-2: Goose at 9:30 Club

March 1-6: “Change Agent” at Arena Stage

March 1-6: “Flight” at Studio Theatre

March 1-12: “Blue Door” at Perisphere Theatre in Silver Spring

March 1-13: “Jesus Christ Superstar” at Kennedy Center

March 1-20: “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

March 1-20: “Daphne’s Dive” at Signature Theatre

March 1-13: Beethoven Symphonies Abstracted: Mo Willems at Kennedy Center

March 2: Dua Lipa at Capital One Arena

March 2: Justin Trawick at Songbyrd

March 2: Al Jardine and Family at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

March 2-6: The D.C. Independent Film Forum

March 2-April 24: “She Loves Me” at Signature Theatre

March 3: Daughtry at The Fillmore

March 3: Elle King at Rams Head Baltimore

March 3-4: Step Afrika!’s Drumfolk at Strathmore

March 3-5: RIOT! Funny Women Stand Up at Kennedy Center

March 3-6: Ocean City Film Festival

March 4: “The Batman” hits movie theaters

March 4-April 17: “Catch Me If You Can” at Arena Stage

March 5: Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies at Rams Head Annapolis

March 5: Laura Stevenson at Miracle Theatre

March 5-6: NSO performs “I Dream of the Moon” at Kennedy Center

March 5-25: Washington National Opera’s “Written in Stone” at Kennedy Center

March 6: Snow Patrol at Lincoln Theatre

March 6: Allison Russell at The Barns at Wolf Trap

March 7: Tyler the Creator at Capital One Arena

March 8: “Candlelight Jazz: Tribute to Miles Davis” at City Winery

March 9: Slash featuring Myles Kenney at The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 9: Dave Kline Band featuring Tim Kaine at Blues Alley

March 9: Lionel Richie receives Gershwin Prize at DAR Constitution Hall

March 10: Boyz II Men at MGM National Harbor

March 10: Oak Ridge Boys at The Birchmere

March 10: Christian Lopez at The Hamilton

March 11: Wale at The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 11: Gus Johnson at Capital Turnaround

March 11: George Lopez at DAR Constitution Hall

March 11: Pixar’s “Turning Red” hits movie theaters

March 11-12: Be’la Dona singer Sweet Cherie at the Kennedy Center

March 11-13: “Fiddler on the Roof” at Capital One Hall

March 12: Chuck Brown Band at City Winery

March 12: Maisie Peters at Howard Theatre

March 12: America at Weinberg Center

March 12: Edwin McCain at Rams Head Annapolis

March 12: Tom Rush at The Birchmere

March 12: REZZ at Echostage

March 13: Faith Evans, SWV and Maya at MGM National Harbor

March 13: Ledisi Sings Nina at Kennedy Center

March 13: Animal Collective at 9:30 Club

March 13: KT Tunstall at State Theatre

March 13: Los Lobos at Rams Head Annapolis

March 14: Kiefer Sutherland at City Winery

March 15: Crash Test Dummies at City Winery

March 15: Gary Numan at Lincoln Theatre

March 15: Kiefer Sutherland at Rams Head Annapolis

March 15-27: “Riverdance” 25th Anniversary at Kennedy Center

March 16: James Beard Foundation announces restaurant winners

March 16: John Lodge of The Moody Blues at Rams Head Annapolis

March 16-April 10: “Nathan the Wise” at Folger Shakespeare Library

March 17: St. Patrick’s Day events

March 17: Edwin McCain at The Birchmere

March 17: The “Friends” Experience

March 17: Styx at Warner Theatre

March 17: The Smithereens at Tally Ho Theater

March 17: BSO’s “The Wizard of Oz” at Strathmore

March 17-20: Damon Wayans at DC Comedy Loft

March 17-20: Craig Robinson at the DC Improv

March 17-27: Environmental Film Festival

March 18: Great White & Slaughter at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

March 18: Maz Jobrani at Kennedy Center

March 18: Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova at The Anthem

March 18-20: Pierce Freelon at Kennedy Center

March 18-19: Galactic at 9:30 Club

March 19: Ben Williams at Kennedy Center

March 19: Be’la Dona at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

March 19: Reliant K at Rams Head Baltimore

March 19: Alice Cooper at The Hall at Maryland Live!

March 19: Jimmie Allen at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

March 19-May 14: “Grace” at Ford’s Theatre

March 20: Rare Essence at The Hamilton

March 20: Celebration of John Williams at Capital One Hall

March 20-April 17: National Cherry Blossom Festival

March 21: JoJo at The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 21: Mock Trial at Shakespeare Theatre Company

March 22-April 17: “The Merchant of Venice” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

March 23: Papa Roach at MGM National Harbor

March 23: Chelsea Cutler at Echostage

March 24: Henry Louis Gates Jr. at Weinberg Center

March 25: Bad Bunny at Capital One Arena

March 25: Bill Bellamy at MGM National Harbor

March 25: Dark Star Orchestra at The Anthem

March 25: Thompson Square at Weinberg Center

March 26: The Wammies

March 26: Paula Poundstone at Weinberg Center

March 26: National Philharmonic’s “Requiem: A Knee on the Neck” at Strathmore

March 26-April 10: “Night of One Acts” by Arlington Players

March 26-April 3: “Yoga Play” at Keegan Theatre

March 26-June 6: “Rocky” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

March 27: The English Beat at The Birchmere

March 27: A Sip with Issa Rae at Kennedy Center

March 27: The Academy Awards

March 27-April 7: “Private” at Mosaic Theater

March 28-April 10: “Hi, Are You Single?” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

March 28-29: Henry Rollins at Rams Head Annapolis

March 29-April 3: American Ballet Theatre at Kennedy Center

March 30: Southern Avenue at Pearl Street Warehouse

March 30: Martin Barre of Jethro Tull at Rams Head Annapolis

March 31: Judas Priest at MGM National Harbor

March 31: New Edition at Capital One Arena

March 31: Joan Osborne at The Birchmere

March 31: Hi-Lo at Soundcheck

March 31: Terence Blanchard at Blues Alley

March 31-April 1: Annapolis Film Festival

March 31-April 3: “Paw Patrol Live” at EagleBank Arena

